NL LEADERS

BATTING—McNeil, New York, .348; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .346; Blackmon, Colorado, .337; Yelich, Milwaukee, .330; Arenado, Colorado, .320; Dahl, Colorado, .317; Freeman, Atlanta, .312; Rendon, Washington, .311; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .311; KMarte, Arizona, .309.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 77; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 65; Freeman, Atlanta, 65; Alonso, New York, 64; Escobar, Arizona, 64; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; Hosmer, San Diego, 60; Harper, Philadelphia, 59.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 30; Alonso, New York, 28; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 25; Renfroe, San Diego, 24; Reyes, San Diego, 24; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 19; Yelich, Milwaukee, 18; Turner, Washington, 17; Wong, St. Louis, 14; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 13; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13; Story, Colorado, 12; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 12; Robles, Washington, 11.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.84; Scherzer, Washington, 2.43; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.47; Greinke, Arizona, 2.90; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.23; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.24; deGrom, New York, 3.32; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.34.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 170; Ray, Arizona, 129; deGrom, New York, 128; Strasburg, Washington, 124; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 120; Castillo, Cincinnati, 115; Wheeler, New York, 115; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 113; Marquez, Colorado, 113.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .345; Devers, Boston, .322; Polanco, Minnesota, .320; Anderson, Chicago, .317; Alberto, Baltimore, .315; Brantley, Houston, .313; Andrus, Texas, .309; Moncada, Chicago, .304; La Stella, Los Angeles, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303.

RBI—Santana, Seattle, 62; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Bogaerts, Boston, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Soler, Kansas City, 56; Encarnacion, New York, 55; Sanchez, New York, 54; Kepler, Minnesota, 53.

HOME RUNS—Encarnacion, New York, 24; Sanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Chapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 20.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Seattle, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18; Andrus, Texas, 16; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; Villar, Baltimore, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; DGordon, Seattle, 14; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 14.

ERA—Minor, Texas, 2.40; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.43; Montas, Oakland, 2.70; Giolito, Chicago, 2.72; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.73; Verlander, Houston, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.89; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.10; Stroman, Toronto, 3.18; Cole, Houston, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 161; Sale, Boston, 148; Verlander, Houston, 147; Bauer, Cleveland, 134; Bieber, Cleveland, 133; Boyd, Detroit, 129; Morton, Tampa Bay, 120; Lynn, Texas, 118; Snell, Tampa Bay, 117; Giolito, Chicago, 115.

