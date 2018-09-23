NL LEADERS

BATTING—Yelich, Milwaukee, .322; Gennett, Cincinnati, .315; Zobrist, Chicago, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Rendon, Washington, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Markakis, Atlanta, .301; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .298; Peralta, Arizona, .297.

RUNS—Blackmon, Colorado, 111; Yelich, Milwaukee, 108; Carpenter, St. Louis, 107; Albies, Atlanta, 103; Turner, Washington, 100; Arenado, Colorado, 98; Harper, Washington, 98; Baez, Chicago, 97; Freeman, Atlanta, 94; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94.

RBI—Baez, Chicago, 110; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 104; Arenado, Colorado, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 99; Rizzo, Chicago, 96; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; Freeman, Atlanta, 95; 2 tied at 93.

HITS—Freeman, Atlanta, 186; Markakis, Atlanta, 182; Gennett, Cincinnati, 180; Yelich, Milwaukee, 178; Peraza, Cincinnati, 177; Turner, Washington, 173; Blackmon, Colorado, 171; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 169; Baez, Chicago, 168; Story, Colorado, 164.

DOUBLES—Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Rendon, Washington, 41; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 38; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; 3 tied at 35.

TRIPLES—KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 7; Difo, Washington, 7.

HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 36; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Baez, Chicago, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 33; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; 3 tied at 32.

STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 42; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 32; Cain, Milwaukee, 29; Inciarte, Atlanta, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Rosario, New York, 22.

PITCHING—Lester, Chicago, 17-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 17-4; Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Freeland, Colorado, 16-7; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-6; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-11; Greinke, Arizona, 14-11; Williams, Pittsburgh, 14-9; 4 tied at 13.

ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.77; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.46; Scherzer, Washington, 2.57; Freeland, Colorado, 2.84; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.88; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.04; Greinke, Arizona, 3.21; Corbin, Arizona, 3.23; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.24.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 290; deGrom, New York, 259; Corbin, Arizona, 242; Nola, Philadelphia, 216; Marquez, Colorado, 210; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 193; Greinke, Arizona, 193; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 185; Godley, Arizona, 180; Wheeler, New York, 179.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Betts, Boston, .343; Martinez, Boston, .329; Altuve, Houston, .317; Trout, Los Angeles, .316; Brantley, Cleveland, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Segura, Seattle, .303; Castellanos, Detroit, .302; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .301; Smith, Tampa Bay, .299.

RUNS—Lindor, Cleveland, 124; Betts, Boston, 123; Martinez, Boston, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Benintendi, Boston, 100; Springer, Houston, 98; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; Chapman, Oakland, 97; Stanton, New York, 95.

RBI—Martinez, Boston, 124; KDavis, Oakland, 119; Ramirez, Cleveland, 103; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 93; Cruz, Seattle, 92; 2 tied at 91.

HITS—Merrifield, Kansas City, 184; Martinez, Boston, 182; Castellanos, Detroit, 180; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Betts, Boston, 174; Brantley, Cleveland, 171; Segura, Seattle, 171; Bregman, Houston, 166; Haniger, Seattle, 164; Altuve, Houston, 163.

DOUBLES—Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 46; Castellanos, Detroit, 45; Andujar, New York, 43; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Chapman, Oakland, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 42; Piscotty, Oakland, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 39.

TRIPLES—Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Gordon, Seattle, 7; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS—KDavis, Oakland, 45; Martinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Betts, Boston, 31; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31.

STOLEN BASES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Smith, Tampa Bay, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; RDavis, Cleveland, 21.

PITCHING—Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; 4 tied at 15.

ERA—Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.90; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.21; Verlander, Houston, 2.60; Cole, Houston, 2.92; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.07; Morton, Houston, 3.18; Fiers, Oakland, 3.31; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.35; Severino, New York, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS—Verlander, Houston, 280; Cole, Houston, 272; Sale, Boston, 229; Carrasco, Cleveland, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 215; Severino, New York, 213; Snell, Tampa Bay, 211; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Clevinger, Cleveland, 202; Morton, Houston, 197.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Load comments