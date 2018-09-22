NL LEADERS
BATTING—Yelich, Milwaukee, .320; Gennett, Cincinnati, .316; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Zobrist, Chicago, .309; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Rendon, Washington, .305; Martinez, St. Louis, .302; Markakis, Atlanta, .302; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298; Peralta, Arizona, .297.
RUNS—Blackmon, Colorado, 110; Carpenter, St. Louis, 106; Yelich, Milwaukee, 106; Albies, Atlanta, 103; Turner, Washington, 99; Arenado, Colorado, 97; Harper, Washington, 97; Baez, Chicago, 96; Freeman, Atlanta, 94; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94.
RBI—Baez, Chicago, 107; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 104; Arenado, Colorado, 102; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 98; Freeman, Atlanta, 95; Rizzo, Chicago, 95; 3 tied at 93.
HITS—Freeman, Atlanta, 186; Markakis, Atlanta, 182; Gennett, Cincinnati, 179; Peraza, Cincinnati, 176; Yelich, Milwaukee, 175; Turner, Washington, 171; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 169; Blackmon, Colorado, 168; Baez, Chicago, 165; Story, Colorado, 164.
DOUBLES—Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Rendon, Washington, 41; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 35; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 35.
TRIPLES—KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 7; Difo, Washington, 7.
HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32.
STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 41; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 32; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Inciarte, Atlanta, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; 2 tied at 21.
PITCHING—Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Lester, Chicago, 16-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 16-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-10; Greinke, Arizona, 14-11; 4 tied at 13.
ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.77; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.44; Scherzer, Washington, 2.57; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.88; Freeland, Colorado, 2.95; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.01; Corbin, Arizona, 3.09; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.21; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.24.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 290; deGrom, New York, 259; Corbin, Arizona, 237; Marquez, Colorado, 210; Nola, Philadelphia, 210; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 193; Greinke, Arizona, 193; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 185; Wheeler, New York, 179; 2 tied at 175.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Betts, Boston, .339; Martinez, Boston, .330; Trout, Los Angeles, .316; Altuve, Houston, .314; Brantley, Cleveland, .308; Segura, Seattle, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Castellanos, Detroit, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .302; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .300.
RUNS—Lindor, Cleveland, 124; Betts, Boston, 121; Martinez, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 102; Ramirez, Cleveland, 102; Benintendi, Boston, 100; Chapman, Oakland, 97; Springer, Houston, 97; Trout, Los Angeles, 97; 2 tied at 94.
RBI—Martinez, Boston, 124; Davis, Oakland, 119; Ramirez, Cleveland, 103; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 93; Haniger, Seattle, 91; Cruz, Seattle, 90.
HITS—Merrifield, Kansas City, 183; Martinez, Boston, 181; Castellanos, Detroit, 180; Lindor, Cleveland, 176; Betts, Boston, 170; Segura, Seattle, 170; Brantley, Cleveland, 167; Bregman, Houston, 164; Haniger, Seattle, 161; Rosario, Minnesota, 161.
DOUBLES—Bregman, Houston, 50; Castellanos, Detroit, 45; Betts, Boston, 44; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Andujar, New York, 42; Chapman, Oakland, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 42; Piscotty, Oakland, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 39.
TRIPLES—Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Gordon, Seattle, 7; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 45; Martinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 3 tied at 30.
STOLEN BASES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Smith, Tampa Bay, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; 4 tied at 20.
PITCHING—Snell, Tampa Bay, 20-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; 4 tied at 15.
ERA—Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.97; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.21; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.92; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.35; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Severino, New York, 3.38.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 272; Verlander, Houston, 269; Sale, Boston, 229; Carrasco, Cleveland, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 215; Severino, New York, 213; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Snell, Tampa Bay, 200; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195.
