NL LEADERS

BATTING—Gennett, Cincinnati, .322; Yelich, Milwaukee, .315; Cain, Milwaukee, .310; Zobrist, Chicago, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .305; Freeman, Atlanta, .305; Markakis, Atlanta, .303; Arenado, Colorado, .301; Baez, Chicago, .297; Peralta, Arizona, .296.

RUNS—Blackmon, Colorado, 99; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; Albies, Atlanta, 91; Carpenter, St. Louis, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 87; Harper, Washington, 87; Baez, Chicago, 86; Turner, Washington, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 84; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 84.

RBI—Baez, Chicago, 100; Suarez, Cincinnati, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 95; Arenado, Colorado, 92; Story, Colorado, 92; Rizzo, Chicago, 90; Harper, Washington, 89; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Gennett, Cincinnati, 84; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 84.

HITS—Gennett, Cincinnati, 165; Freeman, Atlanta, 163; Markakis, Atlanta, 163; Yelich, Milwaukee, 157; Story, Colorado, 154; Turner, Washington, 154; Baez, Chicago, 153; Peraza, Cincinnati, 153; Castro, Miami, 152; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 152.

DOUBLES—Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Story, Colorado, 39; Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Rendon, Washington, 34; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 33; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 31; 4 tied at 30.

TRIPLES—KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Rosario, New York, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 31; Harper, Washington, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 31; Suarez, Cincinnati, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; Story, Colorado, 28; 3 tied at 27.

STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 35; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Story, Colorado, 23; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.

PITCHING—Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Lester, Chicago, 15-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-5; Godley, Arizona, 14-8; Freeland, Colorado, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-9; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-4; Williams, Pittsburgh, 12-9; 6 tied at 11.

ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.23; Scherzer, Washington, 2.28; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 2.97; Corbin, Arizona, 3.06; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.15; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.37.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 260; deGrom, New York, 230; Corbin, Arizona, 214; Nola, Philadelphia, 188; Greinke, Arizona, 176; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 174; Marquez, Colorado, 173; Godley, Arizona, 170; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 168; Gray, Colorado, 164.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Betts, Boston, .336; Martinez, Boston, .335; Altuve, Houston, .318; Segura, Seattle, .318; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Smith, Tampa Bay, .305; Trout, Los Angeles, .305; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .300; Andujar, New York, .299.

RUNS—Lindor, Cleveland, 114; Betts, Boston, 111; Martinez, Boston, 103; Benintendi, Boston, 95; Ramirez, Cleveland, 95; Bregman, Houston, 94; Trout, Los Angeles, 88; Stanton, New York, 87; Chapman, Oakland, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 83.

RBI—Martinez, Boston, 115; Davis, Oakland, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 93; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Lowrie, Oakland, 86; Cruz, Seattle, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84.

HITS—Martinez, Boston, 170; Segura, Seattle, 163; Merrifield, Kansas City, 162; Lindor, Cleveland, 160; Betts, Boston, 157; Castellanos, Detroit, 155; Bregman, Houston, 154; Rosario, Minnesota, 154; Brantley, Cleveland, 151; 2 tied at 146.

DOUBLES—Bregman, Houston, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Betts, Boston, 39; Andujar, New York, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Castellanos, Detroit, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Piscotty, Oakland, 37; 3 tied at 36.

TRIPLES—Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Jones, Detroit, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Lindor, Cleveland, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Betts, Boston, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29.

STOLEN BASES—Gordon, Seattle, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Ramirez, Cleveland, 29; Smith, Tampa Bay, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.

PITCHING—Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; 3 tied at 13.

ERA—Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.02; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.80; Cole, Houston, 2.86; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.11; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Severino, New York, 3.32; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS—Verlander, Houston, 248; Cole, Houston, 243; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 199; Carrasco, Cleveland, 187; Paxton, Seattle, 186; Morton, Houston, 185; Clevinger, Cleveland, 182; Kluber, Cleveland, 180.

