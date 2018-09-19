NL LEADERS
BATTING—Yelich, Milwaukee, .317; Gennett, Cincinnati, .316; Zobrist, Chicago, .314; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Markakis, Atlanta, .306; Rendon, Washington, .305; Martinez, St. Louis, .302; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .299; Arenado, Colorado, .297.
RBI—Baez, Chicago, 105; Story, Colorado, 102; Arenado, Colorado, 101; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 99; Harper, Washington, 97; Rizzo, Chicago, 93; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93; Markakis, Atlanta, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 91.
DOUBLES—Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36.
TRIPLES—KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7.
HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 32; Baez, Chicago, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32.
STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 40; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 31; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Baez, Chicago, 21.
ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.78; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.44; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.90; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.01; Corbin, Arizona, 3.09; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.24.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 277; deGrom, New York, 251; Corbin, Arizona, 237; Nola, Philadelphia, 210; Marquez, Colorado, 199; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 188; Greinke, Arizona, 187; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 181; Wheeler, New York, 179; 2 tied at 175.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Betts, Boston, .337; Martinez, Boston, .328; Trout, Los Angeles, .318; Altuve, Houston, .316; Brantley, Cleveland, .306; Segura, Seattle, .304; Smith, Tampa Bay, .302; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .298; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .298.
RBI—Martinez, Boston, 123; Davis, Oakland, 115; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; Cruz, Seattle, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89.
DOUBLES—Bregman, Houston, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Betts, Boston, 42; Castellanos, Detroit, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 39.
TRIPLES—Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7.
HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31.
STOLEN BASES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23.
ERA—Sale, Boston, 1.92; Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.97; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Price, Boston, 3.42.
STRIKEOUTS—Verlander, Houston, 269; Cole, Houston, 260; Sale, Boston, 222; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Snell, Tampa Bay, 200; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195.
