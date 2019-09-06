NL LEADERS

BATTING — Rendon, Washington, .338; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .332; K.Marte, Arizona, .328; Yelich, Milwaukee, .326; McNeil, New York, .324; Blackmon, Colorado, .319; Newman, Pittsburgh, .313; Arenado, Colorado, .312; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .308; Freeman, Atlanta, .300.

RUNS — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 111; Freeman, Atlanta, 108; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 107; Rendon, Washington, 105; Blackmon, Colorado, 101; Story, Colorado, 100; Soto, Washington, 97; Bryant, Chicago, 96; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 95.

RBI — Rendon, Washington, 114; Freeman, Atlanta, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 111; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 105; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 104; Harper, Philadelphia, 100; Soto, Washington, 98; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93.

HITS — K.Marte, Arizona, 173; Arenado, Colorado, 164; Blackmon, Colorado, 164; Freeman, Atlanta, 161; Rendon, Washington, 160; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 159; Albies, Atlanta, 159; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 155; Story, Colorado, 154; Yelich, Milwaukee, 154.

DOUBLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 40; Rendon, Washington, 39; Seager, Los Angeles, 39; J.Báez, Chicago, 38; Albies, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Pillar, San Francisco, 35; Bryant, Chicago, 34; Story, Colorado, 34; 6 tied at 33.

TRIPLES — E.Escobar, Arizona, 10; K.Marte, Arizona, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 7; A.Rosario, New York, 7; Ervin, Cincinnati, 6; A.Frazier, Pittsburgh, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; 7 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — P.Alonso, New York, 45; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Yelich, Milwaukee, 43; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Donaldson, Atlanta, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Schwarber, Chicago, 33; E.Escobar, Arizona, 33.

STOLEN BASES — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 33; T.Turner, Washington, 31; J.Dyson, Arizona, 28; Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 25; Robles, Washington, 24; Wong, St. Louis, 20; Margot, San Diego, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 16; A.Rosario, New York, 16; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.45; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.54; Scherzer, Washington, 2.60; deGrom, New York, 2.76; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 2.80; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.96; Flaherty, St. Louis, 3.14; Corbin, Washington, 3.20; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 3.25.

STRIKEOUTS — deGrom, New York, 220; Strasburg, Washington, 215; Scherzer, Washington, 207; Corbin, Washington, 201; Nola, Philadelphia, 200; Ray, Arizona, 199; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 198; Buehler, Los Angeles, 190; Flaherty, St. Louis, 186; Darvish, Chicago, 183.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .331; LeMahieu, New York, .331; Brantley, Houston, .324; Alberto, Baltimore, .323; Devers, Boston, .318; Martinez, Boston, .312; Bogaerts, Boston, .310; Cruz, Minnesota, .308; Gurriel, Houston, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Polanco, Minnesota, .302.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 125; Devers, Boston, 114; Trout, Los Angeles, 107; Bregman, Houston, 106; Bogaerts, Boston, 102; Semien, Oakland, 100; LeMahieu, New York, 97; C.Santana, Cleveland, 97; Kepler, Minnesota, 95; Villar, Baltimore, 94.

RBI — Devers, Boston, 107; J.Abreu, Chicago, 106; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 102; Soler, Kansas City, 101; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 96; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 93; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

HITS — Devers, Boston, 177; Merrifield, Kansas City, 177; LeMahieu, New York, 172; Polanco, Minnesota, 168; Bogaerts, Boston, 165; Brantley, Houston, 165; Betts, Boston, 158; Martinez, Boston, 158; J.Abreu, Chicago, 155; Gurriel, Houston, 155.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 48; Devers, Boston, 48; Benintendi, Boston, 39; Betts, Boston, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; M.Chapman, Oakland, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Merrifield, Kansas City, 34; Polanco, Minnesota, 34; Semien, Oakland, 34.

TRIPLES — Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Semien, Oakland, 6.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Soler, Kansas City, 40; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; G.Torres, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 31; M.Chapman, Oakland, 31; Bogaerts, Boston, 31.

STOLEN BASES — M.Smith, Seattle, 39; Mondesi, Kansas City, 35; Villar, Baltimore, 33; Andrus, Texas, 27; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 20; D.Gordon, Seattle, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; Pham, Tampa Bay, 19.

PITCHING — Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.57; G.Cole, Houston, 2.81; Miley, Houston, 3.06; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.07; Minor, Texas, 3.12; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.24; Giolito, Chicago, 3.30; Fiers, Oakland, 3.52; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.61; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.78.

STRIKEOUTS — G.Cole, Houston, 266; Verlander, Houston, 257; Bieber, Cleveland, 233; Boyd, Detroit, 219; Sale, Boston, 218; Giolito, Chicago, 210; Lynn, Texas, 209; Morton, Tampa Bay, 209; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 180.

