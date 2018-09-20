NL LEADERS

BATTING—Yelich, Milwaukee, .319; Gennett, Cincinnati, .317; Zobrist, Chicago, .312; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Rendon, Washington, .305; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Markakis, Atlanta, .304; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298; Peralta, Arizona, .295.

RUNS—Blackmon, Colorado, 109; Carpenter, St. Louis, 104; Yelich, Milwaukee, 104; Albies, Atlanta, 101; Harper, Washington, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Baez, Chicago, 96; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94; Turner, Washington, 94; Freeman, Atlanta, 92.

RBI—Baez, Chicago, 107; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Arenado, Colorado, 101; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 97; Rizzo, Chicago, 95; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93; 3 tied at 92.

HITS—Freeman, Atlanta, 182; Markakis, Atlanta, 180; Gennett, Cincinnati, 176; Peraza, Cincinnati, 174; Yelich, Milwaukee, 173; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 168; Blackmon, Colorado, 167; Turner, Washington, 167; Baez, Chicago, 165; Story, Colorado, 164.

DOUBLES—Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 35; 2 tied at 34.

TRIPLES—KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32.

STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 40; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 31; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Inciarte, Atlanta, 26; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; 2 tied at 21.

PITCHING—Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Lester, Chicago, 16-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 16-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-10; Greinke, Arizona, 14-10; 3 tied at 13.

ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.78; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.44; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.90; Freeland, Colorado, 2.95; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.01; Corbin, Arizona, 3.09; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.24.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 277; deGrom, New York, 251; Corbin, Arizona, 237; Nola, Philadelphia, 210; Marquez, Colorado, 199; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 188; Greinke, Arizona, 187; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 181; Wheeler, New York, 179; 2 tied at 175.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Betts, Boston, .334; Martinez, Boston, .331; Trout, Los Angeles, .317; Altuve, Houston, .315; Segura, Seattle, .306; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .302; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .299.

RUNS—Lindor, Cleveland, 121; Betts, Boston, 118; Martinez, Boston, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 102; Bregman, Houston, 101; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Chapman, Oakland, 97; Springer, Houston, 96; Trout, Los Angeles, 96; Stanton, New York, 93.

RBI—Martinez, Boston, 123; Davis, Oakland, 116; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Cruz, Seattle, 90; Haniger, Seattle, 90; Stanton, New York, 89.

HITS—Martinez, Boston, 180; Merrifield, Kansas City, 177; Castellanos, Detroit, 173; Lindor, Cleveland, 173; Segura, Seattle, 169; Betts, Boston, 166; Bregman, Houston, 163; Brantley, Cleveland, 162; Rosario, Minnesota, 161; Haniger, Seattle, 160.

DOUBLES—Bregman, Houston, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Betts, Boston, 42; Castellanos, Detroit, 42; Andujar, New York, 41; Chapman, Oakland, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Piscotty, Oakland, 40; 2 tied at 38.

TRIPLES—Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.

STOLEN BASES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; 4 tied at 20.

PITCHING—Snell, Tampa Bay, 20-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-7; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5.

ERA—Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.97; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.35; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Severino, New York, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS—Verlander, Houston, 269; Cole, Houston, 260; Sale, Boston, 222; Carrasco, Cleveland, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 213; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Snell, Tampa Bay, 200; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments