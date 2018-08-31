NL LEADERS

BATTING—Yelich, Milwaukee, .317; Gennett, Cincinnati, .317; Martinez, St. Louis, .314; Zobrist, Chicago, .310; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Markakis, Atlanta, .305; Peralta, Arizona, .303; Arenado, Colorado, .302; Rendon, Washington, .297.

RBI—Baez, Chicago, 98; Suarez, Cincinnati, 96; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 93; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Rizzo, Chicago, 86; Story, Colorado, 85; Harper, Washington, 84; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 83; Markakis, Atlanta, 83; Freeman, Atlanta, 81.

HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Baez, Chicago, 29; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; Shaw, Milwaukee, 27.

STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 34; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Story, Colorado, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.

ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.10; Scherzer, Washington, 2.22; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.90; Greinke, Arizona, 2.94; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.96; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.30; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 249; deGrom, New York, 224; Corbin, Arizona, 207; Nola, Philadelphia, 177; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 174; Marquez, Colorado, 173; Greinke, Arizona, 171; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 168; Godley, Arizona, 163; Gray, Colorado, 163.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Betts, Boston, .342; Martinez, Boston, .336; Altuve, Houston, .326; Segura, Seattle, .317; Merrifield, Kansas City, .310; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .303; Andujar, New York, .299; Simmons, Los Angeles, .299.

RBI—Martinez, Boston, 114; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 92; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Bregman, Houston, 86; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Lowrie, Oakland, 84; Stanton, New York, 84; Cruz, Seattle, 81.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Cruz, Seattle, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Betts, Boston, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29.

STOLEN BASES—Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Ramirez, Cleveland, 29; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.

ERA—Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.79; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.80; Cole, Houston, 2.85; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Fiers, Oakland, 3.15; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.17; Severino, New York, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS—Verlander, Houston, 240; Cole, Houston, 234; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 199; Morton, Houston, 185; Kluber, Cleveland, 180; Carrasco, Cleveland, 178; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Clevinger, Cleveland, 172.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments