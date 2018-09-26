NL LEADERS

BATTING—Yelich, Milwaukee, .321; Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Cain, Milwaukee, .311; Zobrist, Chicago, .310; Rendon, Washington, .309; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .306; Markakis, Atlanta, .301; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .299; Peralta, Arizona, .296.

RUNS—Blackmon, Colorado, 114; Yelich, Milwaukee, 110; Carpenter, St. Louis, 107; Albies, Atlanta, 104; Harper, Washington, 101; Turner, Washington, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 99; Baez, Chicago, 97; Freeman, Atlanta, 94; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94.

RBI—Baez, Chicago, 110; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 105; Arenado, Colorado, 105; Yelich, Milwaukee, 104; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 96; Freeman, Atlanta, 95; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 94.

HITS—Freeman, Atlanta, 187; Markakis, Atlanta, 184; Gennett, Cincinnati, 181; Peraza, Cincinnati, 181; Yelich, Milwaukee, 181; Turner, Washington, 175; Blackmon, Colorado, 174; Baez, Chicago, 171; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 169; Arenado, Colorado, 167.

DOUBLES—Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Rendon, Washington, 43; Story, Colorado, 42; Carpenter, St. Louis, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 41; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 38; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 36; 2 tied at 35.

TRIPLES—KMarte, Arizona, 12; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; 4 tied at 7.

HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 36; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Baez, Chicago, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Yelich, Milwaukee, 33.

STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 43; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 32; Cain, Milwaukee, 29; Inciarte, Atlanta, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Rosario, New York, 22.

PITCHING—Scherzer, Washington, 18-7; Lester, Chicago, 17-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 17-4; Freeland, Colorado, 16-7; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-6; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-11; Greinke, Arizona, 14-11; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 14-9; Williams, Pittsburgh, 14-9.

ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.70; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.46; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Freeland, Colorado, 2.84; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.88; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.04; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.21; Corbin, Arizona, 3.23.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 300; deGrom, New York, 269; Corbin, Arizona, 242; Nola, Philadelphia, 216; Marquez, Colorado, 210; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 193; Greinke, Arizona, 193; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 185; Gray, Colorado, 182; Godley, Arizona, 180.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Betts, Boston, .346; Martinez, Boston, .330; Trout, Los Angeles, .315; Altuve, Houston, .314; Brantley, Cleveland, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Segura, Seattle, .303; Castellanos, Detroit, .301; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .300; Andujar, New York, .298.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 126; Lindor, Cleveland, 124; Martinez, Boston, 109; Ramirez, Cleveland, 105; Bregman, Houston, 104; Benintendi, Boston, 102; Springer, Houston, 100; Trout, Los Angeles, 99; Chapman, Oakland, 98; Stanton, New York, 97.

RBI—Martinez, Boston, 127; Davis, Oakland, 120; Ramirez, Cleveland, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Lowrie, Oakland, 96; Cruz, Seattle, 95; Stanton, New York, 94; Gallo, Texas, 92.

HITS—Martinez, Boston, 185; Merrifield, Kansas City, 185; Castellanos, Detroit, 181; Betts, Boston, 178; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Segura, Seattle, 174; Brantley, Cleveland, 172; Bregman, Houston, 169; Haniger, Seattle, 166; Altuve, Houston, 165.

DOUBLES—Bregman, Houston, 51; Betts, Boston, 47; Castellanos, Detroit, 45; Bogaerts, Boston, 44; Andujar, New York, 43; Chapman, Oakland, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 42; Piscotty, Oakland, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 40.

TRIPLES—Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Gordon, Seattle, 7; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 46; Martinez, Boston, 42; Gallo, Texas, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Betts, Boston, 32; 2 tied at 31.

STOLEN BASES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Smith, Tampa Bay, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Betts, Boston, 30; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; 2 tied at 21.

PITCHING—Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-10; Happ, New York, 16-6; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; 3 tied at 15.

ERA—Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.90; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.26; Verlander, Houston, 2.60; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.83; Cole, Houston, 2.92; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.07; Morton, Houston, 3.18; Fiers, Oakland, 3.31; Severino, New York, 3.39; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS—Verlander, Houston, 280; Cole, Houston, 272; Sale, Boston, 229; Carrasco, Cleveland, 225; Severino, New York, 220; Bauer, Cleveland, 219; Kluber, Cleveland, 216; Snell, Tampa Bay, 211; Clevinger, Cleveland, 202; Paxton, Seattle, 199.

