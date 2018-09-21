NL LEADERS

BATTING—Yelich, Milwaukee, .319; Gennett, Cincinnati, .316; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Zobrist, Chicago, .309; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Rendon, Washington, .305; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Markakis, Atlanta, .303; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298; Peralta, Arizona, .295.

RBI—Baez, Chicago, 107; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Arenado, Colorado, 101; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 97; Rizzo, Chicago, 95; Freeman, Atlanta, 93; Markakis, Atlanta, 93; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93.

HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32.

STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 40; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 32; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Inciarte, Atlanta, 27; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23.

ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.77; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.44; Scherzer, Washington, 2.57; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.90; Freeland, Colorado, 2.95; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.01; Corbin, Arizona, 3.09; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.24.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 290; deGrom, New York, 259; Corbin, Arizona, 237; Nola, Philadelphia, 210; Marquez, Colorado, 199; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 188; Greinke, Arizona, 187; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 185; Wheeler, New York, 179.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Betts, Boston, .339; Martinez, Boston, .330; Trout, Los Angeles, .316; Altuve, Houston, .314; Brantley, Cleveland, .308; Segura, Seattle, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .302; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301; Castellanos, Detroit, .300.

RBI—Martinez, Boston, 124; Davis, Oakland, 116; Ramirez, Cleveland, 103; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 93; Haniger, Seattle, 91; Cruz, Seattle, 90.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31.

STOLEN BASES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Smith, Tampa Bay, 35; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23.

ERA—Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.97; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.21; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.92; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.35; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Severino, New York, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 272; Verlander, Houston, 269; Sale, Boston, 229; Carrasco, Cleveland, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 215; Severino, New York, 213; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Snell, Tampa Bay, 200; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195.

