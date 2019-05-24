NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .389; Bell, Pittsburgh, .337; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .333; McNeil, New York, .333; Rendon, Washington, .326; Segura, Philadelphia, .325; Yelich, Milwaukee, .325; Freeman, Atlanta, .320; Arenado, Colorado, .316; Contreras, Chicago, .315.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Bryant, Chicago, 41; Yelich, Milwaukee, 40; Story, Colorado, 39; DeJong, St. Louis, 38; Baez, Chicago, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Ozuna, St. Louis, 36; Rendon, Washington, 36; 6 tied at 35.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 47; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 46; Ozuna, St. Louis, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; Alonso, New York, 38; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 38; Rizzo, Chicago, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Swanson, Atlanta, 35; 2 tied at 34.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 68; Freeman, Atlanta, 64; Baez, Chicago, 62; Arenado, Colorado, 61; Bell, Pittsburgh, 61; Blackmon, Colorado, 60; Peralta, Arizona, 59; DeJong, St. Louis, 57; Albies, Atlanta, 56; 4 tied at 55.

DOUBLES—Rendon, Washington, 18; Baez, Chicago, 17; DeJong, St. Louis, 17; Bell, Pittsburgh, 16; Cain, Milwaukee, 16; Peralta, Arizona, 16; Ahmed, Arizona, 15; Walker, Arizona, 15; Bryant, Chicago, 14; 7 tied at 13.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Escobar, Arizona, 3; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Rosario, New York, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 17 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 19; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 18; Alonso, New York, 17; Bell, Pittsburgh, 16; Reyes, San Diego, 15; Ozuna, St. Louis, 14; Pederson, Los Angeles, 14; Rizzo, Chicago, 14; Suarez, Cincinnati, 14; Freeman, Atlanta, 13.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 12; Robles, Washington, 9; Yelich, Milwaukee, 9; Marte, Pittsburgh, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7; Wong, St. Louis, 7; 3 tied at 6.

PITCHING—Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Greinke, Arizona, 6-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 6-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 6-1; 9 tied at 5.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.52; Paddack, San Diego, 1.93; Smith, Miami, 2.38; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.38; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.42; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.76; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 2.81; Fried, Atlanta, 2.88; Greinke, Arizona, 2.89; Strahm, San Diego, 3.06.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 96; Strasburg, Washington, 87; Castillo, Cincinnati, 78; Corbin, Washington, 76; deGrom, New York, 75; Marquez, Colorado, 72; Syndergaard, New York, 72; Smith, Miami, 71; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 70; Wheeler, New York, 70.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .344; Reddick, Houston, .329; Brantley, Houston, .328; Anderson, Chicago, .326; Andrus, Texas, .325; LeMahieu, New York, .324; Devers, Boston, .317; Springer, Houston, .308; Cabrera, Detroit, .306; Martinez, Boston, .302.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 42; Springer, Houston, 41; Haniger, Seattle, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Encarnacion, Seattle, 36; Gallo, Texas, 36; Devers, Boston, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; 4 tied at 33.

RBI—Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 40; Mondesi, Kansas City, 40; Rosario, Minnesota, 39; Santana, Seattle, 38; Bregman, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Voit, New York, 35; 4 tied at 34.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 64; Polanco, Minnesota, 64; Devers, Boston, 60; Merrifield, Kansas City, 59; Anderson, Chicago, 57; Springer, Houston, 57; 5 tied at 56.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Healy, Seattle, 16; Castellanos, Detroit, 15; Mancini, Baltimore, 15; Betts, Boston, 14; Bogaerts, Boston, 14; Brantley, Houston, 14; AGordon, Kansas City, 14; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Polanco, Minnesota, 14.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; Sanchez, New York, 15; Rosario, Minnesota, 14; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; Cron, Minnesota, 13; Encarnacion, Seattle, 13; Moreland, Boston, 13; 7 tied at 12.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 17; Anderson, Chicago, 13; DGordon, Seattle, 12; Ramirez, Cleveland, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 9; Villar, Baltimore, 9; 5 tied at 8.

PITCHING—German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-1; Perez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Giolito, Chicago, 6-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Verlander, Houston, 2.24; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.38; Montas, Oakland, 2.40; German, New York, 2.60; Minor, Texas, 2.64; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.65; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.68; Giolito, Chicago, 2.77; Stroman, Toronto, 2.81.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 100; Verlander, Houston, 89; Sale, Boston, 88; Bauer, Cleveland, 80; Boyd, Detroit, 80; Bieber, Cleveland, 79; Snell, Tampa Bay, 78; Minor, Texas, 67; Morton, Tampa Bay, 67; Carrasco, Cleveland, 66.

