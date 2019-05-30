NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .378; Bell, Pittsburgh, .341; Arenado, Colorado, .336; McNeil, New York, .333; Rendon, Washington, .320; Dahl, Colorado, .319; Yelich, Milwaukee, .313; Peralta, Arizona, .309; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Baez, Chicago, .307.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 50; Story, Colorado, 48; Arenado, Colorado, 44; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 44; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bryant, Chicago, 43; Bell, Pittsburgh, 42; DeJong, St. Louis, 41; Ozuna, St. Louis, 41; Rendon, Washington, 41.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 52; Bell, Pittsburgh, 51; Ozuna, St. Louis, 49; Arenado, Colorado, 47; Escobar, Arizona, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 45; Alonso, New York, 43; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 42; Rizzo, Chicago, 42; Harper, Philadelphia, 41.

HITS—Arenado, Colorado, 74; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 74; Bell, Pittsburgh, 72; Baez, Chicago, 67; Freeman, Atlanta, 66; Escobar, Arizona, 64; Story, Colorado, 64; Hosmer, San Diego, 63; KMarte, Arizona, 62; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 61.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 20; Harper, Philadelphia, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 18; Rendon, Washington, 18; Ahmed, Arizona, 17; Baez, Chicago, 17; DeJong, St. Louis, 17; Peralta, Arizona, 16; Bryant, Chicago, 15; Walker, Arizona, 15.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Escobar, Arizona, 3; KMarte, Arizona, 3; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 21; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; Alonso, New York, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; Dietrich, Cincinnati, 17; Ozuna, St. Louis, 16; Pederson, Los Angeles, 16.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 12; Story, Colorado, 10; Yelich, Milwaukee, 10; Robles, Washington, 9; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 8; Turner, Washington, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7; Wong, St. Louis, 7.

PITCHING—Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 7-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 7-1; Greinke, Arizona, 6-2; Maeda, Los Angeles, 6-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-0.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.65; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.19; Paddack, San Diego, 2.40; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.46; Greinke, Arizona, 2.78; Corbin, Washington, 2.85; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.02; Weaver, Arizona, 3.03; Smith, Miami, 3.05; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.09.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 102; Strasburg, Washington, 98; Castillo, Cincinnati, 82; Ray, Arizona, 82; Corbin, Washington, 81; Wheeler, New York, 78; Syndergaard, New York, 77; deGrom, New York, 77; Marquez, Colorado, 76; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 75.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Anderson, Chicago, .337; Polanco, Minnesota, .335; Brantley, Houston, .330; Devers, Boston, .325; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .315; Dozier, Kansas City, .314; LeMahieu, New York, .313; Reddick, Houston, .311; Andrus, Texas, .309; Springer, Houston, .308.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 45; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Haniger, Seattle, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Springer, Houston, 41; Devers, Boston, 39; Gallo, Texas, 39; Rosario, Minnesota, 39; Trout, Los Angeles, 38.

RBI—Rosario, Minnesota, 47; Abreu, Chicago, 46; Springer, Houston, 43; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Santana, Seattle, 42; Pence, Texas, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Voit, New York, 38.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 70; Devers, Boston, 69; Polanco, Minnesota, 69; Merrifield, Kansas City, 68; Mondesi, Kansas City, 64; Betts, Boston, 62; Mancini, Baltimore, 62; Pham, Tampa Bay, 62.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Castellanos, Detroit, 18; Mancini, Baltimore, 17; Bogaerts, Boston, 16; Brantley, Houston, 16; Healy, Seattle, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Gardner, New York, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3; Smith, Seattle, 3.

HOME RUNS—Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; Springer, Houston, 17; Sanchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 14; Anderson, Chicago, 13; Smith, Seattle, 13; Gordon, Seattle, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 11; Andrus, Texas, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Villar, Baltimore, 9.

PITCHING—German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Perez, Minnesota, 7-2.

ERA—Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.16; Verlander, Houston, 2.38; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.54; Minor, Texas, 2.74; Stroman, Toronto, 2.74; Montas, Oakland, 2.81; Boyd, Detroit, 2.85; Giolito, Chicago, 2.85; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 2.91; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.97.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 112; Verlander, Houston, 95; Bauer, Cleveland, 88; Boyd, Detroit, 88; Sale, Boston, 88; Bieber, Cleveland, 85; Morton, Tampa Bay, 83; Snell, Tampa Bay, 83; Minor, Texas, 80; Carrasco, Cleveland, 72.

