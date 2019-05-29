NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .382; Bell, Pittsburgh, .345; Arenado, Colorado, .333; McNeil, New York, .333; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .323; Rendon, Washington, .320; Yelich, Milwaukee, .314; Peralta, Arizona, .309; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Segura, Philadelphia, .308.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 49; Story, Colorado, 45; Bryant, Chicago, 43; Arenado, Colorado, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 42; Bell, Pittsburgh, 41; Rendon, Washington, 41; DeJong, St. Louis, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 39; Ozuna, St. Louis, 39.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 51; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 51; Ozuna, St. Louis, 47; Arenado, Colorado, 46; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Escobar, Arizona, 42; Rizzo, Chicago, 42; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 41; Alonso, New York, 39; Suarez, Cincinnati, 39.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 73; Arenado, Colorado, 71; Bell, Pittsburgh, 71; Baez, Chicago, 67; Freeman, Atlanta, 66; Hosmer, San Diego, 63; Escobar, Arizona, 62; Albies, Atlanta, 60; Blackmon, Colorado, 60; KMarte, Arizona, 60.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 19; Rendon, Washington, 18; Baez, Chicago, 17; DeJong, St. Louis, 17; Ahmed, Arizona, 16; Cain, Milwaukee, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 16; Peralta, Arizona, 16; Bryant, Chicago, 15; Walker, Arizona, 15.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Escobar, Arizona, 3; KMarte, Arizona, 3; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 21; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; Alonso, New York, 17; Dietrich, Cincinnati, 17; Arenado, Colorado, 15; Ozuna, St. Louis, 15; Pederson, Los Angeles, 15; Reyes, San Diego, 15; Rizzo, Chicago, 15.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 12; Yelich, Milwaukee, 10; Robles, Washington, 9; Story, Colorado, 9; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 8; Turner, Washington, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7; Wong, St. Louis, 7; 3 tied at 6.

PITCHING—Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 7-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 7-1; Greinke, Arizona, 6-2; Maeda, Los Angeles, 6-2; 13 tied at 5.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.65; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.19; Paddack, San Diego, 2.40; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.46; Greinke, Arizona, 2.78; Corbin, Washington, 2.85; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.02; Weaver, Arizona, 3.03; Smith, Miami, 3.05; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.09.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 102; Strasburg, Washington, 98; Castillo, Cincinnati, 82; Corbin, Washington, 81; Wheeler, New York, 78; deGrom, New York, 77; Marquez, Colorado, 76; Ray, Arizona, 76; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 75; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 74.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Anderson, Chicago, .337; Polanco, Minnesota, .335; Brantley, Houston, .330; Devers, Boston, .325; Dozier, Kansas City, .315; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .315; LeMahieu, New York, .313; Andrus, Texas, .311; Reddick, Houston, .311; Springer, Houston, .308.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 45; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Haniger, Seattle, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Springer, Houston, 41; Devers, Boston, 39; Gallo, Texas, 39; Rosario, Minnesota, 39; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; 2 tied at 37.

RBI—Rosario, Minnesota, 47; Abreu, Chicago, 46; Springer, Houston, 43; Santana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Pence, Texas, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Voit, New York, 38; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; AGordon, Kansas City, 37.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 70; Devers, Boston, 69; Polanco, Minnesota, 69; Merrifield, Kansas City, 67; Betts, Boston, 62; Mancini, Baltimore, 62; Anderson, Chicago, 61; Bogaerts, Boston, 61; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Mondesi, Kansas City, 61.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Castellanos, Detroit, 18; Mancini, Baltimore, 17; Bogaerts, Boston, 16; Brantley, Houston, 16; Healy, Seattle, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15; 8 tied at 14.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Gardner, New York, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3; Smith, Seattle, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; Springer, Houston, 17; Sanchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; 5 tied at 14.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 14; Anderson, Chicago, 13; Smith, Seattle, 13; DGordon, Seattle, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 11; Andrus, Texas, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Villar, Baltimore, 9.

PITCHING—German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Perez, Minnesota, 7-1; 6 tied at 6.

ERA—Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.16; Verlander, Houston, 2.38; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.54; Minor, Texas, 2.55; Stroman, Toronto, 2.74; Montas, Oakland, 2.81; Boyd, Detroit, 2.85; Giolito, Chicago, 2.85; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 2.91; Perez, Minnesota, 2.95.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 112; Verlander, Houston, 95; Bauer, Cleveland, 88; Boyd, Detroit, 88; Sale, Boston, 88; Bieber, Cleveland, 85; Snell, Tampa Bay, 83; Morton, Tampa Bay, 77; Carrasco, Cleveland, 72; Minor, Texas, 72.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments