NL LEADERS
BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .389; Bell, Pittsburgh, .337; McNeil, New York, .333; Yelich, Milwaukee, .325; Arenado, Colorado, .325; Rendon, Washington, .324; Segura, Philadelphia, .322; Freeman, Atlanta, .320; Contreras, Chicago, .315; Martinez, St. Louis, .310.
RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Bryant, Chicago, 42; Story, Colorado, 41; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; DeJong, St. Louis, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Rendon, Washington, 37; 4 tied at 36.
RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 47; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 46; Ozuna, St. Louis, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 42; Rizzo, Chicago, 40; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 39; Alonso, New York, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; 3 tied at 35.
HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 68; Arenado, Colorado, 64; Freeman, Atlanta, 64; Baez, Chicago, 62; Bell, Pittsburgh, 61; Blackmon, Colorado, 60; Peralta, Arizona, 59; DeJong, St. Louis, 57; Hosmer, San Diego, 57; 3 tied at 56.
DOUBLES—Rendon, Washington, 18; Baez, Chicago, 17; DeJong, St. Louis, 17; Ahmed, Arizona, 16; Bell, Pittsburgh, 16; Cain, Milwaukee, 16; Peralta, Arizona, 16; Bryant, Chicago, 15; Walker, Arizona, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 14.
TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Escobar, Arizona, 3; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Rosario, New York, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 17 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 20; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 18; Alonso, New York, 17; Bell, Pittsburgh, 16; Reyes, San Diego, 15; Ozuna, St. Louis, 14; Pederson, Los Angeles, 14; Renfroe, San Diego, 14; Rizzo, Chicago, 14; Suarez, Cincinnati, 14.
STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 12; Robles, Washington, 9; Yelich, Milwaukee, 9; Marte, Pittsburgh, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7; Wong, St. Louis, 7; 3 tied at 6.
PITCHING—Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Greinke, Arizona, 6-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 6-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 6-1; 10 tied at 5.
ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.52; Paddack, San Diego, 1.93; Smith, Miami, 2.38; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.38; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.42; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.76; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 2.81; Corbin, Washington, 2.85; Fried, Atlanta, 2.88; Greinke, Arizona, 2.89.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 96; Strasburg, Washington, 87; Corbin, Washington, 81; Castillo, Cincinnati, 78; Ray, Arizona, 76; deGrom, New York, 75; Marquez, Colorado, 72; Syndergaard, New York, 72; Smith, Miami, 71; 2 tied at 70.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .340; Anderson, Chicago, .337; Reddick, Houston, .329; Brantley, Houston, .328; Andrus, Texas, .325; LeMahieu, New York, .324; Devers, Boston, .317; Springer, Houston, .308; Cabrera, Detroit, .306; Martinez, Boston, .302.
RUNS—Betts, Boston, 42; Springer, Houston, 41; Haniger, Seattle, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Encarnacion, Seattle, 36; Gallo, Texas, 36; Rosario, Minnesota, 36; 3 tied at 35.
RBI—Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 42; Rosario, Minnesota, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 40; Santana, Seattle, 39; Voit, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; 5 tied at 34.
HITS—Polanco, Minnesota, 66; Brantley, Houston, 64; Merrifield, Kansas City, 61; Anderson, Chicago, 60; Devers, Boston, 60; Mancini, Baltimore, 57; Mondesi, Kansas City, 57; Springer, Houston, 57; 5 tied at 56.
DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Healy, Seattle, 16; Mancini, Baltimore, 16; Castellanos, Detroit, 15; 7 tied at 14.
TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Gardner, New York, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3; 15 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS—Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; Rosario, Minnesota, 15; Sanchez, New York, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; 5 tied at 13.
STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 18; Anderson, Chicago, 13; Gordon, Seattle, 12; Ramirez, Cleveland, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 9; Villar, Baltimore, 9; 5 tied at 8.
PITCHING—German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Perez, Minnesota, 7-1; Giolito, Chicago, 6-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0.
ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Verlander, Houston, 2.24; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.38; Montas, Oakland, 2.40; German, New York, 2.60; Minor, Texas, 2.64; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.65; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.68; Giolito, Chicago, 2.77; Stroman, Toronto, 2.81.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 100; Verlander, Houston, 89; Sale, Boston, 88; Bauer, Cleveland, 80; Boyd, Detroit, 80; Bieber, Cleveland, 79; Snell, Tampa Bay, 78; Minor, Texas, 67; Morton, Tampa Bay, 67; Carrasco, Cleveland, 66.
