NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .403; McNeil, New York, .356; Yelich, Milwaukee, .356; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .350; DeJong, St. Louis, .329; Markakis, Atlanta, .323; Baez, Chicago, .321; Peralta, Arizona, .313; Arenado, Colorado, .310; Contreras, Chicago, .310.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; DeJong, St. Louis, 30; Ozuna, St. Louis, 28; Story, Colorado, 28; Albies, Atlanta, 27; Arenado, Colorado, 27; 3 tied at 26.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Yelich, Milwaukee, 37; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 32; Alonso, New York, 31; Ozuna, St. Louis, 30; 6 tied at 27.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 52; DeJong, St. Louis, 47; McNeil, New York, 47; Peralta, Arizona, 47; Arenado, Colorado, 45; Baez, Chicago, 45; Albies, Atlanta, 43; Blackmon, Colorado, 43; Eaton, Washington, 43; Yelich, Milwaukee, 42.

DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 14; Peralta, Arizona, 14; Walker, Arizona, 14; Bell, Pittsburgh, 12; Baez, Chicago, 12; Ahmed, Arizona, 11; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Bryant, Chicago, 11; McNeil, New York, 11; Posey, San Francisco, 11.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Rosario, New York, 3; 11 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Alonso, New York, 11; Baez, Chicago, 11; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 11; Ozuna, St. Louis, 11; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Reyes, San Diego, 10; Suarez, Cincinnati, 10; 10 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES—Robles, Washington, 8; Story, Colorado, 7; Yelich, Milwaukee, 7; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 6; Marte, Pittsburgh, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; Dyson, Arizona, 5; 9 tied at 4.

PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 5-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 5-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 4-2; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-0; Davies, Milwaukee, 4-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 4-3; Fried, Atlanta, 4-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-2; Quintana, Chicago, 4-1; Ryu, Los Angeles, 4-1.

ERA—Paddack, San Diego, 1.55; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.56; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.97; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.03; Smith, Miami, 2.11; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 2.20; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 2.63; Fried, Atlanta, 2.98; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.00; Strahm, San Diego, 3.00.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 72; Strasburg, Washington, 68; Castillo, Cincinnati, 59; Smith, Miami, 56; deGrom, New York, 56; Ray, Arizona, 55; Syndergaard, New York, 54; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 54; Marquez, Colorado, 52; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 51.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .344; Brantley, Houston, .340; Reddick, Houston, .339; LeMahieu, New York, .339; Andrus, Texas, .338; Dozier, Kansas City, .331; Anderson, Chicago, .328; Mancini, Baltimore, .326; Choo, Texas, .317; Martinez, Boston, .309.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 32; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Encarnacion, Seattle, 28; Springer, Houston, 28; Gallo, Texas, 27; Garcia, Chicago, 27; Mancini, Baltimore, 25; Moncada, Chicago, 25; Rosario, Minnesota, 25.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 34; Santana, Seattle, 34; Mondesi, Kansas City, 33; Springer, Houston, 32; Rosario, Minnesota, 31; Voit, New York, 30; Gallo, Texas, 28; Brantley, Houston, 27; AGordon, Kansas City, 27; 2 tied at 26.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 48; Andrus, Texas, 46; Merrifield, Kansas City, 46; Polanco, Minnesota, 45; Martinez, Boston, 43; Simmons, Los Angeles, 43; 5 tied at 42.

DOUBLES—Healy, Seattle, 16; Buxton, Minnesota, 15; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Beckham, Seattle, 11; Choo, Texas, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; Polanco, Minnesota, 11; Simmons, Los Angeles, 11; 12 tied at 10.

TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Encarnacion, Seattle, 12; Gallo, Texas, 12; Springer, Houston, 12; Bruce, Seattle, 11; Sanchez, New York, 11; Bregman, Houston, 10; Davis, Oakland, 10; Moreland, Boston, 10; Voit, New York, 10.

STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 12; DGordon, Seattle, 10; Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Hamilton, Kansas City, 9; Ramirez, Cleveland, 9; Andrus, Texas, 8; DeShields, Texas, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; 3 tied at 7.

PITCHING—Berrios, Minnesota, 6-1; German, New York, 6-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-1; Perez, Minnesota, 5-0; Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Walden, Boston, 5-0; 9 tied at 4.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.47; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.31; German, New York, 2.35; Minor, Texas, 2.40; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.53; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.64; Montas, Oakland, 2.75; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.78; Perez, Minnesota, 2.83; 2 tied at 2.86.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 74; Boyd, Detroit, 63; Bauer, Cleveland, 62; Verlander, Houston, 60; Morton, Tampa Bay, 56; Sale, Boston, 56; Paxton, New York, 52; Berrios, Minnesota, 51; Carrasco, Cleveland, 50; Snell, Tampa Bay, 50.

