NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .434; McNeil, New York, .370; Rendon, Washington, .356; Yelich, Milwaukee, .353; DeJong, St. Louis, .342; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .333; Markakis, Atlanta, .330; Peralta, Arizona, .325; Walker, Arizona, .316; Baez, Chicago, .315.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 30; DeJong, St. Louis, 26; Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Albies, Atlanta, 24; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 24; Ozuna, St. Louis, 24; Baez, Chicago, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 23.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 37; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; Ozuna, St. Louis, 28; Alonso, New York, 26; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 24; Baez, Chicago, 22; Franco, Philadelphia, 22; Soto, Washington, 22; Swanson, Atlanta, 22.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 46; DeJong, St. Louis, 40; Peralta, Arizona, 39; McNeil, New York, 37; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Albies, Atlanta, 35; Baez, Chicago, 35; Blackmon, Colorado, 34; Eaton, Washington, 34; Markakis, Atlanta, 34.

DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 14; Peralta, Arizona, 13; Rendon, Washington, 10; Walker, Arizona, 10; Bryant, Chicago, 9; Jones, Arizona, 9; Markakis, Atlanta, 9; Posey, San Francisco, 9.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Tapia, Colorado, 3; Bell, Pittsburgh, 2; Dahl, Colorado, 2; Marte, Arizona, 2; Pederson, Los Angeles, 2; Rosario, New York, 2; Segura, Philadelphia, 2; Swanson, Atlanta, 2; Verdugo, Los Angeles, 2.

HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; Ozuna, St. Louis, 10; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Alonso, New York, 9; Baez, Chicago, 9; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 8; Reyes, San Diego, 8; Winker, Cincinnati, 8.

STOLEN BASES—Robles, Washington, 7; Story, Colorado, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Yelich, Milwaukee, 6; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 5; Wong, St. Louis, 5.

PITCHING—Arrieta, Philadelphia, 4-2; Greinke, Arizona, 4-1.

ERA—Davies, Milwaukee, 1.38; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.45; Paddack, San Diego, 1.91; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 2.06; Smith, Miami, 2.17; Fried, Atlanta, 2.30; Samardzija, San Francisco, 2.53; Marquez, Colorado, 2.94; Hamels, Chicago, 3.16; Margevicius, San Diego, 3.23.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 54; Castillo, Cincinnati, 50; Strasburg, Washington, 48; Corbin, Washington, 44; Teheran, Atlanta, 44; Marquez, Colorado, 43; deGrom, New York, 43; Holland, San Francisco, 40; Greinke, Arizona, 39; Syndergaard, New York, 39.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Anderson, Chicago, .375; Andrus, Texas, .365; Mancini, Baltimore, .355; Reddick, Houston, .352; Dozier, Kansas City, .349; Brantley, Houston, .331; Choo, Texas, .330; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .329; Martinez, Boston, .324; Polanco, Minnesota, .320.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 28; Mancini, Baltimore, 23; Betts, Boston, 22; Merrifield, Kansas City, 22; Moncada, Chicago, 22; Anderson, Chicago, 21; Garcia, Chicago, 21; Semien, Oakland, 21; Springer, Houston, 21; Voit, New York, 21.

RBI—Santana, Seattle, 30; Voit, New York, 25; Abreu, Chicago, 24; Mondesi, Kansas City, 24; Rosario, Minnesota, 24; Springer, Houston, 24; Davis, Oakland, 23; Gallo, Texas, 23; AGordon, Kansas City, 22; Healy, Seattle, 21.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 39; Mancini, Baltimore, 39; Andrus, Texas, 38; Semien, Oakland, 38; Anderson, Chicago, 36; Santana, Seattle, 36; Martinez, Boston, 34; Merrifield, Kansas City, 34.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Healy, Seattle, 12; Choo, Texas, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; Castellanos, Detroit, 10; AGordon, Kansas City, 10; Simmons, Los Angeles, 10.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Polanco, Minnesota, 3.

HOME RUNS—Rosario, Minnesota, 11; Davis, Oakland, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Bruce, Seattle, 9; Gallo, Texas, 9; Springer, Houston, 9.

STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 10; Ramirez, Cleveland, 9; DGordon, Seattle, 8; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; DeShields, Texas, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Pham, Tampa Bay, 6; Villar, Baltimore, 6.

PITCHING—German, New York, 5-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-0; Bauer, Cleveland, 4-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 4-1; Cashner, Baltimore, 4-1; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Montas, Oakland, 4-2; Verlander, Houston, 4-1.

ERA—Stroman, Toronto, 1.43; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.57; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.75; Sanchez, Toronto, 2.32; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.46; Verlander, Houston, 2.46; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.53; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.54; German, New York, 2.56; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.76.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 65; Bauer, Cleveland, 55; Verlander, Houston, 53; Paxton, New York, 51; Boyd, Detroit, 48; Berrios, Minnesota, 41; Carrasco, Cleveland, 41; Rodon, Chicago, 40.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments