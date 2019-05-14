NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .407; McNeil, New York, .352; Martinez, St. Louis, .336; Yelich, Milwaukee, .328; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .327; Peralta, Arizona, .326; Baez, Chicago, .325; Bell, Pittsburgh, .324; DeJong, St. Louis, .321; Arenado, Colorado, .317.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 37; DeJong, St. Louis, 36; Story, Colorado, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 32; Bryant, Chicago, 32; Ozuna, St. Louis, 32; Baez, Chicago, 31; Blackmon, Colorado, 30; 2 tied at 29.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Yelich, Milwaukee, 38; Ozuna, St. Louis, 37; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 35; Alonso, New York, 32; Molina, St. Louis, 30; 3 tied at 29.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 59; Peralta, Arizona, 56; Baez, Chicago, 54; Arenado, Colorado, 52; Blackmon, Colorado, 51; DeJong, St. Louis, 51; McNeil, New York, 50; Freeman, Atlanta, 48; Albies, Atlanta, 47; Cain, Milwaukee, 47.

DOUBLES—Peralta, Arizona, 16; DeJong, St. Louis, 15; Walker, Arizona, 15; Baez, Chicago, 14; Ahmed, Arizona, 13; Bell, Pittsburgh, 13; Cain, Milwaukee, 13; Rendon, Washington, 13; 3 tied at 12.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Rosario, New York, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Alonso, New York, 12; Ozuna, St. Louis, 12; Pederson, Los Angeles, 12; Suarez, Cincinnati, 12; Arenado, Colorado, 11; Baez, Chicago, 11; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 11; Reyes, San Diego, 11.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 9; Robles, Washington, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Yelich, Milwaukee, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7; Marte, Pittsburgh, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; Eaton, Washington, 5.

PITCHING—Woodruff, Milwaukee, 6-1; Eflin, Philadelphia, 5-3; Fried, Atlanta, 5-2; Greinke, Arizona, 5-1; Ryu, Los Angeles, 5-1; 10 tied at 4.

ERA—Lester, Chicago, 1.16; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.54; Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.72; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.76; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 2.10; Smith, Miami, 2.25; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.47; Hendricks, Chicago, 2.86; Weaver, Arizona, 2.98; Hamels, Chicago, 3.08.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 79; Strasburg, Washington, 75; Castillo, Cincinnati, 70; Smith, Miami, 64; deGrom, New York, 64; Ray, Arizona, 61; Syndergaard, New York, 60; Marquez, Colorado, 59; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 59; 3 tied at 58.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Brantley, Houston, .335; LeMahieu, New York, .333; Devers, Boston, .331; Springer, Houston, .329; Polanco, Minnesota, .327; Reddick, Houston, .326; Andrus, Texas, .325; Dozier, Kansas City, .321; Anderson, Chicago, .320; Mancini, Baltimore, .318.

RUNS—Springer, Houston, 39; Haniger, Seattle, 34; Betts, Boston, 33; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Encarnacion, Seattle, 29; Moncada, Chicago, 29; Garcia, Chicago, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 28.

RBI—Springer, Houston, 39; Santana, Seattle, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Mondesi, Kansas City, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; AGordon, Kansas City, 33; Rosario, Minnesota, 33; Brantley, Houston, 31; 3 tied at 30.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 55; Springer, Houston, 55; Simmons, Los Angeles, 52; Andrus, Texas, 51; Devers, Boston, 51; Merrifield, Kansas City, 51; Polanco, Minnesota, 50; Martinez, Boston, 49; Anderson, Chicago, 48; Santana, Seattle, 48.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Healy, Seattle, 16; Mancini, Baltimore, 13; 8 tied at 12.

TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Springer, Houston, 16; Bregman, Houston, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Bruce, Seattle, 12; Davis, Oakland, 12; Encarnacion, Seattle, 12; Gallo, Texas, 12; Moreland, Boston, 12; Sanchez, New York, 11; 9 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 13; Mondesi, Kansas City, 13; DGordon, Seattle, 11; Ramirez, Cleveland, 10; Hamilton, Kansas City, 9; Andrus, Texas, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; DeShields, Texas, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Villar, Baltimore, 8.

PITCHING—German, New York, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 5-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 5-2; Perez, Minnesota, 5-1; Walden, Boston, 5-0.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.32; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.33; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.42; Verlander, Houston, 2.51; Minor, Texas, 2.68; German, New York, 2.70; Montas, Oakland, 2.78; Bauer, Cleveland, 3.02; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.05.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 86; Sale, Boston, 73; Bauer, Cleveland, 72; Verlander, Houston, 68; Boyd, Detroit, 65; Carrasco, Cleveland, 62; Snell, Tampa Bay, 62; Morton, Tampa Bay, 61; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 55; 2 tied at 54.

