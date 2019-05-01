NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .431; McNeil, New York, .365; Yelich, Milwaukee, .353; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .341; DeJong, St. Louis, .336; Markakis, Atlanta, .330; Heyward, Chicago, .329; Peralta, Arizona, .315; Baez, Chicago, .314; Fowler, St. Louis, .313.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 32; DeJong, St. Louis, 27; Ozuna, St. Louis, 26; Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Albies, Atlanta, 25; Baez, Chicago, 25; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 24; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 23.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 37; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; Ozuna, St. Louis, 29; Alonso, New York, 26; Franco, Philadelphia, 25; Swanson, Atlanta, 25; Baez, Chicago, 24; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 24; Marte, Arizona, 22; Soto, Washington, 22.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 47; DeJong, St. Louis, 41; Peralta, Arizona, 40; Baez, Chicago, 38; McNeil, New York, 38; Albies, Atlanta, 37; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Markakis, Atlanta, 35.

DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 14; Peralta, Arizona, 13; Bryant, Chicago, 10; Markakis, Atlanta, 10; Posey, San Francisco, 10; Rendon, Washington, 10; Walker, Arizona, 10.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Tapia, Colorado, 3.

HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; Baez, Chicago, 10; Ozuna, St. Louis, 10; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Alonso, New York, 9; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9.

STOLEN BASES—Robles, Washington, 7; Story, Colorado, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Yelich, Milwaukee, 6; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 5; Wong, St. Louis, 5.

PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 5-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 4-2; Fried, Atlanta, 4-1.

ERA—Davies, Milwaukee, 1.38; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.45; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 1.54; Paddack, San Diego, 1.91; Smith, Miami, 2.00; Fried, Atlanta, 2.11; Samardzija, San Francisco, 2.53; Marquez, Colorado, 2.94; Hamels, Chicago, 3.19; Margevicius, San Diego, 3.23.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 62; Castillo, Cincinnati, 50; deGrom, New York, 49; Strasburg, Washington, 48; Greinke, Arizona, 46; Smith, Miami, 45; Corbin, Washington, 44; Teheran, Atlanta, 44; Marquez, Colorado, 43; Holland, San Francisco, 40.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Anderson, Chicago, .360; Andrus, Texas, .348; Reddick, Houston, .348; Mancini, Baltimore, .342; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .338; Dozier, Kansas City, .337; Brantley, Houston, .331; Choo, Texas, .330; Polanco, Minnesota, .327; CSantana, Cleveland, .323.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 28; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Mancini, Baltimore, 24; Garcia, Chicago, 23; Moncada, Chicago, 23; Voit, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 22.

RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 30; Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Abreu, Chicago, 26; Gallo, Texas, 26; Voit, New York, 26; Davis, Oakland, 24; Rosario, Minnesota, 24; Springer, Houston, 24; AGordon, Kansas City, 22; Healy, Seattle, 21.

HITS—Andrus, Texas, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Mancini, Baltimore, 39; DSantana, Seattle, 38; Semien, Oakland, 38; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Anderson, Chicago, 36; Mondesi, Kansas City, 36; Choo, Texas, 35; Simmons, Los Angeles, 35.

DOUBLES—Healy, Seattle, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Choo, Texas, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Correa, Houston, 10; AGordon, Kansas City, 10; Simmons, Los Angeles, 10.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Polanco, Minnesota, 3.

HOME RUNS—Gallo, Texas, 11; Rosario, Minnesota, 11; Davis, Oakland, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Bruce, Seattle, 9; Moreland, Boston, 9; Springer, Houston, 9; Voit, New York, 9.

STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 10; Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Ramirez, Cleveland, 9; DGordon, Seattle, 8; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7.

PITCHING—German, New York, 5-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-1.

ERA—Stroman, Toronto, 1.43; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.75; Sanchez, Toronto, 2.32; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.46; Verlander, Houston, 2.46; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.53; German, New York, 2.56; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.76; Minor, Texas, 2.88; Montas, Oakland, 2.97.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 65; Bauer, Cleveland, 55; Verlander, Houston, 53; Paxton, New York, 51; Boyd, Detroit, 48; Rodon, Chicago, 46; Berrios, Minnesota, 41; Carrasco, Cleveland, 41; Snell, Tampa Bay, 41.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments