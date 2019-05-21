NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .404; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .338; McNeil, New York, .333; Bell, Pittsburgh, .325; Yelich, Milwaukee, .325; Baez, Chicago, .323; DeJong, St. Louis, .320; Martinez, St. Louis, .319; Freeman, Atlanta, .319; Segura, Philadelphia, .318.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 43; Yelich, Milwaukee, 40; Bryant, Chicago, 38; DeJong, St. Louis, 38; Story, Colorado, 38; Blackmon, Colorado, 34; Baez, Chicago, 34; Freeman, Atlanta, 34; Ozuna, St. Louis, 34.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; Ozuna, St. Louis, 40; Alonso, New York, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 36; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Bryant, Chicago, 32; Baez, Chicago, 32.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 67; Baez, Chicago, 60; Peralta, Arizona, 59; Blackmon, Colorado, 58; Freeman, Atlanta, 58; Arenado, Colorado, 57; DeJong, St. Louis, 57; Bell, Pittsburgh, 55; McNeil, New York, 55.

DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 17; Rendon, Washington, 17; Baez, Chicago, 16; Cain, Milwaukee, 16; Peralta, Arizona, 16; Ahmed, Arizona, 15; Walker, Arizona, 15; Bell, Pittsburgh, 14.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Escobar, Arizona, 3; Rosario, New York, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 19; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 17; Alonso, New York, 16; Reyes, San Diego, 15; Bell, Pittsburgh, 14; Pederson, Los Angeles, 14; Ozuna, St. Louis, 13; Suarez, Cincinnati, 13.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 12; Yelich, Milwaukee, 9; Robles, Washington, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Marte, Pittsburgh, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Turner, Washington, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6.

PITCHING—Fried, Atlanta, 6-2; Greinke, Arizona, 6-1; Ryu, Los Angeles, 6-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 6-1; Castillo, Cincinnati, 5-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 5-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 5-4; Maeda, Los Angeles, 5-2; Marquez, Colorado, 5-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 5-1.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.52; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.54; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.90; Paddack, San Diego, 1.93; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 1.97; Smith, Miami, 2.38; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.76; Greinke, Arizona, 2.78; Fried, Atlanta, 2.86; Hamels, Chicago, 3.13.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 87; Strasburg, Washington, 82; Castillo, Cincinnati, 76; Corbin, Washington, 76; Marquez, Colorado, 72; Smith, Miami, 71; Wheeler, New York, 70; Ray, Arizona, 67; deGrom, New York, 67; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 65.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .335; Reddick, Houston, .331; Anderson, Chicago, .329; Brantley, Houston, .328; LeMahieu, New York, .325; Andrus, Texas, .325; Devers, Boston, .320; Springer, Houston, .313; La Stella, Los Angeles, .310; Mancini, Baltimore, .309.

RUNS—Springer, Houston, 41; Betts, Boston, 40; Haniger, Seattle, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Encarnacion, Seattle, 35; Bogaerts, Boston, 34; Gallo, Texas, 34; Devers, Boston, 32; Mancini, Baltimore, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 32.

RBI—Springer, Houston, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 38; Santana, Seattle, 38; Mondesi, Kansas City, 37; Rosario, Minnesota, 35; Bregman, Houston, 34; Encarnacion, Seattle, 34; AGordon, Kansas City, 34; Voit, New York, 34; Gallo, Texas, 33.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 60; Polanco, Minnesota, 60; Devers, Boston, 57; Springer, Houston, 57; Merrifield, Kansas City, 56; Simmons, Los Angeles, 56; Mancini, Baltimore, 55; Anderson, Chicago, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Healy, Seattle, 16; Mancini, Baltimore, 15; AGordon, Kansas City, 14.

TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3.

HOME RUNS—Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 14; Gallo, Texas, 14; Sanchez, New York, 14; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; Encarnacion, Seattle, 13; Moreland, Boston, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 17; Anderson, Chicago, 13; DGordon, Seattle, 12; Ramirez, Cleveland, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 9; Villar, Baltimore, 9; Andrus, Texas, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; DeShields, Texas, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8.

PITCHING—German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Perez, Minnesota, 6-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.38; Verlander, Houston, 2.38; German, New York, 2.60; Minor, Texas, 2.64; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.65; Montas, Oakland, 2.67; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.68; Stroman, Toronto, 2.81; Perez, Minnesota, 2.89.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 93; Sale, Boston, 83; Bauer, Cleveland, 80; Verlander, Houston, 77; Boyd, Detroit, 73; Snell, Tampa Bay, 71; Bieber, Cleveland, 69; Minor, Texas, 67; Morton, Tampa Bay, 67; Carrasco, Cleveland, 66.

