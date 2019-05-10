NL LEADERS
BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .396; McNeil, New York, .363; Yelich, Milwaukee, .352; DeJong, St. Louis, .327; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .324; Arenado, Colorado, .322; Baez, Chicago, .318; Contreras, Chicago, .317; Peralta, Arizona, .316; Segura, Philadelphia, .306.
RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; DeJong, St. Louis, 32; Yelich, Milwaukee, 32; Baez, Chicago, 31; Ozuna, St. Louis, 30; Story, Colorado, 30; Arenado, Colorado, 29; Albies, Atlanta, 28; Bryant, Chicago, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 27.
RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Yelich, Milwaukee, 37; Ozuna, St. Louis, 34; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 32; Alonso, New York, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Rizzo, Chicago, 29; 4 tied at 28.
HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 53; DeJong, St. Louis, 49; McNeil, New York, 49; Peralta, Arizona, 49; Arenado, Colorado, 48; Baez, Chicago, 48; Albies, Atlanta, 46; Blackmon, Colorado, 45; Eaton, Washington, 44; Freeman, Atlanta, 44.
DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 14; Peralta, Arizona, 14; Walker, Arizona, 14; Bell, Pittsburgh, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Baez, Chicago, 12; 7 tied at 11.
TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Rosario, New York, 3; 11 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Alonso, New York, 11; Baez, Chicago, 11; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 11; Ozuna, St. Louis, 11; Suarez, Cincinnati, 11; 5 tied at 10.
STOLEN BASES—Robles, Washington, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Dyson, Arizona, 7; Yelich, Milwaukee, 7; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 6; Marte, Pittsburgh, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; Eaton, Washington, 5; Puig, Cincinnati, 5.
PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 5-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 5-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 4-2; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-0; Davies, Milwaukee, 4-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 4-3; Fried, Atlanta, 4-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-2; Quintana, Chicago, 4-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 4-1.
ERA—Paddack, San Diego, 1.55; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.56; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.97; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.03; Smith, Miami, 2.11; Fried, Atlanta, 2.98; Weaver, Arizona, 2.98; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.00; Strahm, San Diego, 3.00; Samardzija, San Francisco, 3.16.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 72; Strasburg, Washington, 68; Castillo, Cincinnati, 59; Corbin, Washington, 58; Wheeler, New York, 58; Smith, Miami, 56; deGrom, New York, 56; Ray, Arizona, 55; Syndergaard, New York, 54; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 54.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .341; Brantley, Houston, .338; Mancini, Baltimore, .331; LeMahieu, New York, .331; Dozier, Kansas City, .331; Reddick, Houston, .331; Anderson, Chicago, .328; Andrus, Texas, .326; Devers, Boston, .314; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .314.
RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 32; Betts, Boston, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Springer, Houston, 29; Encarnacion, Seattle, 28; Gallo, Texas, 27; Garcia, Chicago, 27; Mancini, Baltimore, 26; Moncada, Chicago, 26; 3 tied at 25.
RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 35; Santana, Seattle, 35; Mondesi, Kansas City, 33; Springer, Houston, 33; Rosario, Minnesota, 31; Voit, New York, 30; Brantley, Houston, 28; Gallo, Texas, 28; Moreland, Boston, 28; 2 tied at 27.
HITS—Brantley, Houston, 49; Andrus, Texas, 47; Merrifield, Kansas City, 46; Polanco, Minnesota, 46; Santana, Seattle, 46; Mancini, Baltimore, 45; 5 tied at 44.
DOUBLES—Healy, Seattle, 16; Buxton, Minnesota, 15; Mancini, Baltimore, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Polanco, Minnesota, 12; Simmons, Los Angeles, 12; Abreu, Chicago, 11; Beckham, Seattle, 11; Choo, Texas, 11; Devers, Boston, 11.
TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; 13 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS—Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Springer, Houston, 13; Encarnacion, Seattle, 12; Gallo, Texas, 12; Bruce, Seattle, 11; Moreland, Boston, 11; Sanchez, New York, 11; Bregman, Houston, 10; Davis, Oakland, 10; Voit, New York, 10.
STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 12; Gordon, Seattle, 10; Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Hamilton, Kansas City, 9; Ramirez, Cleveland, 9; Andrus, Texas, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; DeShields, Texas, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Villar, Baltimore, 8.
PITCHING—German, New York, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 5-2; Perez, Minnesota, 5-0; Walden, Boston, 5-0; 9 tied at 4.
ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.31; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.32; Verlander, Houston, 2.51; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.53; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.64; Minor, Texas, 2.68; German, New York, 2.70; Montas, Oakland, 2.75; Perez, Minnesota, 2.83.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 74; Verlander, Houston, 68; Boyd, Detroit, 63; Bauer, Cleveland, 62; Carrasco, Cleveland, 56; Morton, Tampa Bay, 56; Sale, Boston, 56; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 55; Minor, Texas, 53; Paxton, New York, 52.
