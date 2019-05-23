(WEDNESDAY'S LATE BOX)
White Sox 9, Astros 4
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Garcia cf;5;1;1;0;0;2;.274
Moncada 3b;5;1;2;1;0;1;.281
Abreu 1b;4;1;2;1;0;2;.265
McCann c;4;1;1;1;0;1;.340
Alonso dh;2;1;0;0;2;1;.178
Jimenez lf;4;3;2;2;0;1;.233
Anderson ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.322
Tilson rf;4;1;1;4;0;2;.304
Sanchez 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.217
Totals;36;9;10;9;2;12
Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Reddick rf;4;0;1;1;0;0;.331
Bregman 3b;3;1;2;1;1;0;.272
Brantley lf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.325
Correa ss;4;1;2;1;0;1;.297
Diaz 2b;3;0;1;1;0;0;.279
White 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.233
Kemp dh;3;1;1;0;1;1;.250
Chirinos c;3;0;2;0;0;0;.254
Marisnick cf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.284
Totals;32;4;12;4;2;4
Chicago;010;106;010;—;9;10;1
Houston;000;300;001;—;4;12;1
E—Anderson (10), Brantley (1). LOB—Chicago 2, Houston 7. 2B—McCann (9), Correa (13), Kemp (2). HR—Jimenez (4), off Cole; Abreu (12), off Cole; Tilson (1), off James; Jimenez (5), off Rodgers; Bregman (15), off Nova. RBIs—Moncada (30), Abreu (40), McCann (12), Jimenez 2 (10), Tilson 4 (7), Reddick (14), Bregman (35), Correa (33), Diaz (22). SB—Moncada (5). SF—Reddick, Diaz.
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 1 (McCann); Houston 3 (Bregman, Brantley, Diaz). RISP—Chicago 3 for 6; Houston 1 for 7.
FIDP—Sanchez. GIDP—Brantley, Diaz, White, Marisnick.
DP—Chicago 4 (Nova, Anderson, Abreu), (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu), (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu); Houston 1 (White, Marisnick). TP—Chicago 1 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu).
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Nova, W, 3-4;7;10;3;3;1;3;94;6.96
Osich;1;0;0;0;0;0;16;3.52
Vieira;1-3;2;1;1;1;1;22;3.86
Colome;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;6;1.83
Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Cole, L, 4-5;5;7;6;6;1;7;92;4.11
James;1;1;2;2;1;1;17;5.11
Devenski;1;1;0;0;0;2;18;5.30
Rodgers;2;1;1;1;0;2;37;4.50
Cole pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Nova pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Osich 2-0, Colome 3-1, James 2-1. HBP—Nova 2 (Bregman,Chirinos).
T—3:16. A—30,237 (41,168).
NL LEADERS
BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .394; Bell, Pittsburgh, .339; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .333; McNeil, New York, .333; Segura, Philadelphia, .325; Yelich, Milwaukee, .325; Baez, Chicago, .320; Freeman, Atlanta, .316; Arenado, Colorado, .316; Martinez, St. Louis, .313.
RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 43; Bryant, Chicago, 40; Yelich, Milwaukee, 40; Story, Colorado, 39; DeJong, St. Louis, 38; Baez, Chicago, 36; Ozuna, St. Louis, 36; 5 tied at 35.
RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 47; Ozuna, St. Louis, 45; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 38; Alonso, New York, 37; Rizzo, Chicago, 37; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Escobar, Arizona, 34; Baez, Chicago, 33.
HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 67; Baez, Chicago, 62; Freeman, Atlanta, 62; Arenado, Colorado, 61; Bell, Pittsburgh, 60; Blackmon, Colorado, 60; Peralta, Arizona, 59; DeJong, St. Louis, 57; 4 tied at 55.
DOUBLES—Baez, Chicago, 17; DeJong, St. Louis, 17; Rendon, Washington, 17; Cain, Milwaukee, 16; Peralta, Arizona, 16; Ahmed, Arizona, 15; Bell, Pittsburgh, 15; Walker, Arizona, 15; Bryant, Chicago, 14; 6 tied at 13.
TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Escobar, Arizona, 3; Rosario, New York, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 18 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 19; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 17; Alonso, New York, 16; Bell, Pittsburgh, 16; Reyes, San Diego, 15; Ozuna, St. Louis, 14; Pederson, Los Angeles, 14; Rizzo, Chicago, 13; Suarez, Cincinnati, 13; 4 tied at 12.
STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 12; Robles, Washington, 9; Yelich, Milwaukee, 9; Marte, Pittsburgh, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7; Wong, St. Louis, 7; 3 tied at 6.
PITCHING—Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Greinke, Arizona, 6-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 6-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 6-1; 8 tied at 5.
ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.52; Paddack, San Diego, 1.93; Smith, Miami, 2.38; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.38; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.42; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.76; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 2.81; Fried, Atlanta, 2.88; Greinke, Arizona, 2.89; Strahm, San Diego, 3.06.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 96; Strasburg, Washington, 87; Castillo, Cincinnati, 78; Corbin, Washington, 76; deGrom, New York, 75; Marquez, Colorado, 72; Smith, Miami, 71; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 70; Wheeler, New York, 70; 2 tied at 67.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .344; Reddick, Houston, .331; Andrus, Texas, .325; Brantley, Houston, .325; LeMahieu, New York, .324; Anderson, Chicago, .322; Devers, Boston, .317; Springer, Houston, .313; Martinez, Boston, .308; La Stella, Los Angeles, .302.
RUNS—Betts, Boston, 42; Springer, Houston, 41; Haniger, Seattle, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Encarnacion, Seattle, 36; Gallo, Texas, 36; Devers, Boston, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; 3 tied at 33.
RBI—Springer, Houston, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 40; Mondesi, Kansas City, 40; Rosario, Minnesota, 39; Santana, Seattle, 38; Bregman, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Voit, New York, 35; 4 tied at 34.
HITS—Polanco, Minnesota, 64; Brantley, Houston, 62; Devers, Boston, 60; Merrifield, Kansas City, 59; Springer, Houston, 57; LeMahieu, New York, 56; Mancini, Baltimore, 56; Mondesi, Kansas City, 56; Simmons, Los Angeles, 56; Anderson, Chicago, 55.
DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Healy, Seattle, 16; Mancini, Baltimore, 15; Bogaerts, Boston, 14; Brantley, Houston, 14; Castellanos, Detroit, 14; AGordon, Kansas City, 14; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Polanco, Minnesota, 14; 7 tied at 13.
TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3; 16 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS—Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; Sanchez, New York, 15; Rosario, Minnesota, 14; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; Cron, Minnesota, 13; Encarnacion, Seattle, 13; Moreland, Boston, 13; 7 tied at 12.
STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 17; Anderson, Chicago, 13; DGordon, Seattle, 12; Ramirez, Cleveland, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 9; Villar, Baltimore, 9; 5 tied at 8.
PITCHING—German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-1; Perez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; 7 tied at 5.
ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Verlander, Houston, 2.24; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.38; Montas, Oakland, 2.40; German, New York, 2.60; Minor, Texas, 2.64; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.65; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.68; Stroman, Toronto, 2.81; Tanaka, New York, 2.94.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 100; Verlander, Houston, 89; Sale, Boston, 83; Bauer, Cleveland, 80; Boyd, Detroit, 80; Snell, Tampa Bay, 71; Bieber, Cleveland, 69; Minor, Texas, 67; Morton, Tampa Bay, 67; Carrasco, Cleveland, 66.
