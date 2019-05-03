NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .425; Yelich, Milwaukee, .353; McNeil, New York, .352; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .341; DeJong, St. Louis, .323; Markakis, Atlanta, .321; Peralta, Arizona, .315; Heyward, Chicago, .315; Baez, Chicago, .312; Freeman, Atlanta, .311.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 32; DeJong, St. Louis, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 26; Ozuna, St. Louis, 26; Story, Colorado, 26; Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Arenado, Colorado, 24; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 24.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; Ozuna, St. Louis, 29; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Arenado, Colorado, 27; Alonso, New York, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Franco, Philadelphia, 25; Swanson, Atlanta, 25; Rizzo, Chicago, 23.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 48; DeJong, St. Louis, 41; Peralta, Arizona, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 39; Arenado, Colorado, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; McNeil, New York, 38; Blackmon, Colorado, 37; Eaton, Washington, 37.

DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 14; Peralta, Arizona, 13; Bryant, Chicago, 11; Markakis, Atlanta, 10; Posey, San Francisco, 10; Rendon, Washington, 10; Walker, Arizona, 10.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Tapia, Colorado, 3.

HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; Baez, Chicago, 10; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 10; Ozuna, St. Louis, 10; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Alonso, New York, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 9; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9.

STOLEN BASES—Robles, Washington, 7; Story, Colorado, 7; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; Yelich, Milwaukee, 6.

PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 5-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 4-2; Fried, Atlanta, 4-1.

ERA—Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.45; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 1.54; Paddack, San Diego, 1.91; Smith, Miami, 2.00; Fried, Atlanta, 2.11; Samardzija, San Francisco, 2.53; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.55; Marquez, Colorado, 2.94; Strahm, San Diego, 3.03; Hamels, Chicago, 3.19.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 62; Strasburg, Washington, 57; Castillo, Cincinnati, 50; Syndergaard, New York, 49; deGrom, New York, 49; Greinke, Arizona, 46; Flaherty, St. Louis, 45; Smith, Miami, 45; Corbin, Washington, 44; Teheran, Atlanta, 44.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Anderson, Chicago, .352; Andrus, Texas, .348; Reddick, Houston, .344; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .341; Dozier, Kansas City, .340; Mancini, Baltimore, .331; Choo, Texas, .330; Brantley, Houston, .328; Martinez, Boston, .327; Polanco, Minnesota, .327.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 28; Garcia, Chicago, 25; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Betts, Boston, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 24; Moncada, Chicago, 24; Voit, New York, 23.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 30; Santana, Seattle, 30; Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Voit, New York, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Davis, Oakland, 24; Rosario, Minnesota, 24; Springer, Houston, 24; AGordon, Kansas City, 22.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 40; Andrus, Texas, 39; Mancini, Baltimore, 39; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Anderson, Chicago, 38; Santana, Seattle, 38; Semien, Oakland, 38; Simmons, Los Angeles, 38; Martinez, Boston, 37; Villar, Baltimore, 37.

DOUBLES—Healy, Seattle, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Beckham, Seattle, 11; Choo, Texas, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Correa, Houston, 10; AGordon, Kansas City, 10; Simmons, Los Angeles, 10.

TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 4.

HOME RUNS—Gallo, Texas, 11; Rosario, Minnesota, 11; Bruce, Seattle, 10; Davis, Oakland, 10; Sanchez, New York, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Moreland, Boston, 9; Springer, Houston, 9; Voit, New York, 9.

STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 10; Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; DGordon, Seattle, 9; Ramirez, Cleveland, 9; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Villar, Baltimore, 7.

PITCHING—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 5-1; German, New York, 5-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-1.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.47; Stroman, Toronto, 2.19; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.46; Verlander, Houston, 2.46; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.52; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.53; German, New York, 2.56; Minor, Texas, 2.88; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.91; Montas, Oakland, 2.97.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 65; Boyd, Detroit, 57; Bauer, Cleveland, 55; Verlander, Houston, 53; Paxton, New York, 52; Morton, Tampa Bay, 48; Berrios, Minnesota, 46; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 46; Rodon, Chicago, 46.

