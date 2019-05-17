NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .404; McNeil, New York, .351; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .339; Yelich, Milwaukee, .336; Martinez, St. Louis, .331; Baez, Chicago, .326; Bell, Pittsburgh, .325; Segura, Philadelphia, .324; Peralta, Arizona, .318; DeJong, St. Louis, .313.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 41; Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; DeJong, St. Louis, 36; Story, Colorado, 36; Arenado, Colorado, 33; Bryant, Chicago, 33; Ozuna, St. Louis, 33; Blackmon, Colorado, 32; Baez, Chicago, 32; Freeman, Atlanta, 32.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 40; Bell, Pittsburgh, 39; Ozuna, St. Louis, 38; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 36; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Alonso, New York, 34; Suarez, Cincinnati, 31; 3 tied at 30.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 63; Baez, Chicago, 57; Peralta, Arizona, 57; Arenado, Colorado, 54; Freeman, Atlanta, 53; Blackmon, Colorado, 52; DeJong, St. Louis, 52; McNeil, New York, 52; Bell, Pittsburgh, 50; Yelich, Milwaukee, 50.

DOUBLES—Peralta, Arizona, 16; Baez, Chicago, 15; DeJong, St. Louis, 15; Rendon, Washington, 15; Walker, Arizona, 15; Ahmed, Arizona, 14; Bell, Pittsburgh, 14; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; Cain, Milwaukee, 13; 5 tied at 12.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Rosario, New York, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 18; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 16; Alonso, New York, 14; Pederson, Los Angeles, 14; Ozuna, St. Louis, 13; Reyes, San Diego, 13; Suarez, Cincinnati, 13; Bell, Pittsburgh, 12; 4 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 11; Yelich, Milwaukee, 9; Robles, Washington, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7; Marte, Pittsburgh, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; 3 tied at 5.

PITCHING—Fried, Atlanta, 6-2; Greinke, Arizona, 6-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 6-1; Castillo, Cincinnati, 5-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 5-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 5-4; Maeda, Los Angeles, 5-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 5-1; 9 tied at 4.

ERA—Davies, Milwaukee, 1.54; Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.72; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.90; Paddack, San Diego, 1.99; Smith, Miami, 2.25; Greinke, Arizona, 2.78; Fried, Atlanta, 2.86; Hendricks, Chicago, 2.86; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.89; Corbin, Washington, 2.92.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 79; Castillo, Cincinnati, 76; Strasburg, Washington, 75; Corbin, Washington, 69; deGrom, New York, 67; Marquez, Colorado, 65; Smith, Miami, 64; Wheeler, New York, 64; Greinke, Arizona, 62; Ray, Arizona, 61.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .333; Reddick, Houston, .326; Andrus, Texas, .325; Brantley, Houston, .324; Martinez, Boston, .321; Anderson, Chicago, .320; Springer, Houston, .320; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .315; Devers, Boston, .315; LeMahieu, New York, .313.

RUNS—Springer, Houston, 40; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Betts, Boston, 35; Merrifield, Kansas City, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; Gallo, Texas, 31; Encarnacion, Seattle, 30; Mancini, Baltimore, 30; 4 tied at 29.

RBI—Springer, Houston, 42; Santana, Seattle, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Mondesi, Kansas City, 36; Bregman, Houston, 34; Rosario, Minnesota, 34; AGordon, Kansas City, 33; Voit, New York, 33; Brantley, Houston, 31; Gallo, Texas, 31.

HITS—Springer, Houston, 56; Brantley, Houston, 55; Polanco, Minnesota, 54; Simmons, Los Angeles, 53; Martinez, Boston, 52; Merrifield, Kansas City, 52; Andrus, Texas, 51; Devers, Boston, 51; Mancini, Baltimore, 51; 2 tied at 49.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Healy, Seattle, 16; Mancini, Baltimore, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 13; 9 tied at 12.

TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; RRodriguez, Detroit, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Bruce, Seattle, 12; Davis, Oakland, 12; Encarnacion, Seattle, 12; Moreland, Boston, 12; Sanchez, New York, 12; Vogelbach, Seattle, 12.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 15; Anderson, Chicago, 13; DGordon, Seattle, 11; Ramirez, Cleveland, 11; Hamilton, Kansas City, 9; Villar, Baltimore, 9; Andrus, Texas, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; DeShields, Texas, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8.

PITCHING—German, New York, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; 7 tied at 5.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.33; Verlander, Houston, 2.38; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.40; German, New York, 2.50; Minor, Texas, 2.61; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.63; Montas, Oakland, 2.67; Stroman, Toronto, 2.95; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.05.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 93; Verlander, Houston, 77; Bauer, Cleveland, 75; Sale, Boston, 73; Boyd, Detroit, 65; Carrasco, Cleveland, 62; Snell, Tampa Bay, 62; Morton, Tampa Bay, 61; Minor, Texas, 56; ERodriguez, Boston, 56.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments