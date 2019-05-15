NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .409; McNeil, New York, .352; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .339; Bell, Pittsburgh, .333; Martinez, St. Louis, .333; Yelich, Milwaukee, .333; Baez, Chicago, .322; DeJong, St. Louis, .319; Peralta, Arizona, .318; Arenado, Colorado, .314.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; DeJong, St. Louis, 36; Story, Colorado, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Arenado, Colorado, 32; Bryant, Chicago, 32; Ozuna, St. Louis, 32; Blackmon, Colorado, 31; Baez, Chicago, 31; 3 tied at 29.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 41; Bell, Pittsburgh, 39; Yelich, Milwaukee, 38; Ozuna, St. Louis, 37; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 35; Alonso, New York, 32; KMarte, Arizona, 30; Molina, St. Louis, 30; 3 tied at 29.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 61; Peralta, Arizona, 57; Baez, Chicago, 55; Arenado, Colorado, 53; DeJong, St. Louis, 52; Blackmon, Colorado, 51; McNeil, New York, 51; Bell, Pittsburgh, 50; Freeman, Atlanta, 49; 2 tied at 48.

DOUBLES—Peralta, Arizona, 16; DeJong, St. Louis, 15; Rendon, Washington, 15; Walker, Arizona, 15; Ahmed, Arizona, 14; Bell, Pittsburgh, 14; Baez, Chicago, 14; Cain, Milwaukee, 13; 4 tied at 12.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Rosario, New York, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 15; Pederson, Los Angeles, 13; Suarez, Cincinnati, 13; Alonso, New York, 12; Bell, Pittsburgh, 12; Ozuna, St. Louis, 12; Reyes, San Diego, 12; 3 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 11; Robles, Washington, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Yelich, Milwaukee, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; 3 tied at 5.

PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 6-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 6-1; Eflin, Philadelphia, 5-3; Fried, Atlanta, 5-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 5-1; 12 tied at 4.

ERA—Davies, Milwaukee, 1.54; Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.72; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.76; Paddack, San Diego, 1.99; Smith, Miami, 2.25; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.47; Greinke, Arizona, 2.78; Hendricks, Chicago, 2.86; Corbin, Washington, 2.92; Hamels, Chicago, 3.08.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 79; Strasburg, Washington, 75; Castillo, Cincinnati, 70; Corbin, Washington, 69; Marquez, Colorado, 65; Smith, Miami, 64; deGrom, New York, 64; Greinke, Arizona, 62; Ray, Arizona, 61; Syndergaard, New York, 60.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Reddick, Houston, .333; Polanco, Minnesota, .331; Brantley, Houston, .329; Andrus, Texas, .325; Devers, Boston, .323; LeMahieu, New York, .322; Martinez, Boston, .321; Anderson, Chicago, .320; Springer, Houston, .320; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .315.

RUNS—Springer, Houston, 39; Betts, Boston, 35; Haniger, Seattle, 35; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 30; Devers, Boston, 29; Encarnacion, Seattle, 29; Moncada, Chicago, 29; Garcia, Chicago, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 28.

RBI—Springer, Houston, 40; Santana, Seattle, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Mondesi, Kansas City, 35; Bregman, Houston, 34; Rosario, Minnesota, 34; AGordon, Kansas City, 33; Voit, New York, 32; Brantley, Houston, 31; 2 tied at 30.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 55; Springer, Houston, 55; Simmons, Los Angeles, 53; Polanco, Minnesota, 52; Andrus, Texas, 51; Devers, Boston, 51; Martinez, Boston, 51; Merrifield, Kansas City, 51; Santana, Seattle, 49; 3 tied at 48.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Healy, Seattle, 16; Mancini, Baltimore, 13; 9 tied at 12.

TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Springer, Houston, 16; Bregman, Houston, 14; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Bruce, Seattle, 12; Davis, Oakland, 12; Encarnacion, Seattle, 12; Gallo, Texas, 12; Moreland, Boston, 12; Sanchez, New York, 12; 3 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 15; Anderson, Chicago, 13; DGordon, Seattle, 11; Ramirez, Cleveland, 10; Hamilton, Kansas City, 9; Andrus, Texas, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; DeShields, Texas, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Villar, Baltimore, 8.

PITCHING—German, New York, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 5-3; Perez, Minnesota, 5-1; Walden, Boston, 5-0.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.33; Verlander, Houston, 2.38; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.42; German, New York, 2.50; Minor, Texas, 2.61; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.63; Montas, Oakland, 2.78; Bauer, Cleveland, 3.02; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.05.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 86; Verlander, Houston, 77; Sale, Boston, 73; Bauer, Cleveland, 72; Boyd, Detroit, 65; Carrasco, Cleveland, 62; Snell, Tampa Bay, 62; Morton, Tampa Bay, 61; Minor, Texas, 56; Rodriguez, Boston, 56.

