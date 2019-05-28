NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .383; Bell, Pittsburgh, .340; Arenado, Colorado, .336; McNeil, New York, .333; Rendon, Washington, .322; Yelich, Milwaukee, .322; Freeman, Atlanta, .317; Segura, Philadelphia, .315; Contreras, Chicago, .312; Baez, Chicago, .310.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 48; Story, Colorado, 44; Bryant, Chicago, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 42; Arenado, Colorado, 40; Bell, Pittsburgh, 39; DeJong, St. Louis, 39; Rendon, Washington, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Ozuna, St. Louis, 38.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 49; Bell, Pittsburgh, 48; Arenado, Colorado, 46; Ozuna, St. Louis, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Rizzo, Chicago, 42; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 41; Escobar, Arizona, 40; Alonso, New York, 39; Suarez, Cincinnati, 39.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 72; Arenado, Colorado, 71; Bell, Pittsburgh, 67; Freeman, Atlanta, 66; Baez, Chicago, 65; Blackmon, Colorado, 60; Escobar, Arizona, 60; Hosmer, San Diego, 60; Albies, Atlanta, 59; Peralta, Arizona, 59.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; Rendon, Washington, 18; Baez, Chicago, 17; DeJong, St. Louis, 17; Ahmed, Arizona, 16; Cain, Milwaukee, 16; Peralta, Arizona, 16; Bryant, Chicago, 15; Walker, Arizona, 15; 3 tied at 14.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Escobar, Arizona, 3; KMarte, Arizona, 3; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Rosario, New York, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 21; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 19; Alonso, New York, 17; Bell, Pittsburgh, 17; Arenado, Colorado, 15; Pederson, Los Angeles, 15; Reyes, San Diego, 15; Rizzo, Chicago, 15; 4 tied at 14.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 12; Yelich, Milwaukee, 10; Robles, Washington, 9; Story, Colorado, 9; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7; Wong, St. Louis, 7; 3 tied at 6.

PITCHING—Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 7-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 7-1; Greinke, Arizona, 6-2; Maeda, Los Angeles, 6-2; 11 tied at 5.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.65; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.42; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.46; Greinke, Arizona, 2.78; Corbin, Washington, 2.85; Fried, Atlanta, 2.88; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.02; Weaver, Arizona, 3.03; Smith, Miami, 3.05; Roark, Cincinnati, 3.20.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 102; Strasburg, Washington, 87; Castillo, Cincinnati, 82; Corbin, Washington, 81; Wheeler, New York, 78; deGrom, New York, 77; Marquez, Colorado, 76; Ray, Arizona, 76; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 75; Greinke, Arizona, 73.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Anderson, Chicago, .337; Polanco, Minnesota, .332; Devers, Boston, .327; Brantley, Houston, .320; Andrus, Texas, .320; Dozier, Kansas City, .318; Reddick, Houston, .316; LeMahieu, New York, .316; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .314; Springer, Houston, .308.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 44; Haniger, Seattle, 41; Springer, Houston, 41; Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Devers, Boston, 38; Gallo, Texas, 38; Rosario, Minnesota, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Encarnacion, Seattle, 36.

RBI—Rosario, Minnesota, 45; Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 42; Santana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Voit, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Correa, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Pence, Texas, 35.

HITS—Polanco, Minnesota, 67; Brantley, Houston, 66; Devers, Boston, 66; Merrifield, Kansas City, 63; Mancini, Baltimore, 62; Mondesi, Kansas City, 61; Anderson, Chicago, 60; Betts, Boston, 60; LeMahieu, New York, 59; Santana, Seattle, 59.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Castellanos, Detroit, 17; Mancini, Baltimore, 17; Healy, Seattle, 16; Bogaerts, Boston, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; 8 tied at 14.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Gardner, New York, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Springer, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 16; Sanchez, New York, 16; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; Chapman, Oakland, 14; 9 tied at 13.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 18; Anderson, Chicago, 13; Gordon, Seattle, 12; Ramirez, Cleveland, 12; Smith, Seattle, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 10; Andrus, Texas, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Villar, Baltimore, 9.

PITCHING—German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Perez, Minnesota, 7-1; 7 tied at 6.

ERA—Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.16; Verlander, Houston, 2.38; Montas, Oakland, 2.40; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.54; Minor, Texas, 2.55; Stroman, Toronto, 2.74; Giolito, Chicago, 2.77; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 2.91; Tanaka, New York, 2.94; Perez, Minnesota, 2.95.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 112; Verlander, Houston, 95; Bauer, Cleveland, 88; Sale, Boston, 88; Boyd, Detroit, 80; Bieber, Cleveland, 79; Snell, Tampa Bay, 78; Morton, Tampa Bay, 77; Carrasco, Cleveland, 72; Minor, Texas, 72.

