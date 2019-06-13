NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .352; Yelich, Milwaukee, .345; McNeil, New York, .338; Dahl, Colorado, .332; Arenado, Colorado, .330; Bell, Pittsburgh, .320; Rendon, Washington, .315; JTurner, Los Angeles, .315; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Blackmon, Colorado, .305.

RUNS—Story, Colorado, 57; Yelich, Milwaukee, 53; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 51; Arenado, Colorado, 50; Bryant, Chicago, 50; Bell, Pittsburgh, 49; Freeman, Atlanta, 49; Ozuna, St. Louis, 48; Rendon, Washington, 48; 3 tied at 45.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 61; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Escobar, Arizona, 56; Ozuna, St. Louis, 55; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 54; Yelich, Milwaukee, 54; Alonso, New York, 49; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 47; KMarte, Arizona, 47; Rizzo, Chicago, 47.

HITS—Arenado, Colorado, 86; Bell, Pittsburgh, 83; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 83; Freeman, Atlanta, 83; Escobar, Arizona, 80; Baez, Chicago, 79; KMarte, Arizona, 78; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77; 2 tied at 75.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 25; Harper, Philadelphia, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; Ahmed, Arizona, 19; Bryant, Chicago, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 19; Dahl, Colorado, 19; Peralta, Arizona, 19; Rendon, Washington, 19; 2 tied at 18.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; 9 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 25; Alonso, New York, 22; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; Bell, Pittsburgh, 19; Reyes, San Diego, 19; Freeman, Atlanta, 18; Ozuna, St. Louis, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Renfroe, San Diego, 18.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 11; Story, Colorado, 11; Wong, St. Louis, 11; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 9; Myers, San Diego, 9; Puig, Cincinnati, 9; Robles, Washington, 9; TTurner, Washington, 9.

PITCHING—Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; 8 tied at 7.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.36; Soroka, Atlanta, 1.92; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.20; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.41; Greinke, Arizona, 2.65; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.81; Scherzer, Washington, 2.83; Teheran, Atlanta, 2.92; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.00.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 126; Strasburg, Washington, 110; Ray, Arizona, 101; Wheeler, New York, 99; Castillo, Cincinnati, 96; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 96; Marquez, Colorado, 95; Corbin, Washington, 94; deGrom, New York, 94; Syndergaard, New York, 88.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .338; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .326; Brantley, Houston, .316; LeMahieu, New York, .316; Anderson, Chicago, .314; Dozier, Kansas City, .314; Springer, Houston, .308; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .308; Andrus, Texas, .307; La Stella, Los Angeles, .303.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 52; Bogaerts, Boston, 51; Trout, Los Angeles, 51; Encarnacion, Seattle, 48; Devers, Boston, 47; Mancini, Baltimore, 47; Haniger, Seattle, 46; Rosario, Minnesota, 46; 3 tied at 45.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Santana, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 47; Cron, Minnesota, 45; Pence, Texas, 45; 4 tied at 44.

HITS—Polanco, Minnesota, 88; Brantley, Houston, 81; Merrifield, Kansas City, 81; Devers, Boston, 78; LeMahieu, New York, 78; Semien, Oakland, 77; Mancini, Baltimore, 76; Mondesi, Kansas City, 76; Santana, Seattle, 75; 2 tied at 74.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Castellanos, Detroit, 21; Polanco, Minnesota, 20; Bogaerts, Boston, 19; Brantley, Houston, 19; Devers, Boston, 18; Mancini, Baltimore, 18; 4 tied at 17.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; 7 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS—Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Sanchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; Springer, Houston, 17; Vogelbach, Seattle, 17; 5 tied at 16.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Smith, Seattle, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Andrus, Texas, 13; Gordon, Seattle, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 12; Villar, Baltimore, 12; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 11; 3 tied at 10.

PITCHING—German, New York, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Perez, Minnesota, 7-2.

ERA—Odorizzi, Minnesota, 1.92; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Giolito, Chicago, 2.28; Verlander, Houston, 2.41; Minor, Texas, 2.52; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.78; Montas, Oakland, 2.84; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 2.88; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.01; Boyd, Detroit, 3.08.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 130; Verlander, Houston, 125; Sale, Boston, 120; Bauer, Cleveland, 109; Boyd, Detroit, 105; Morton, Tampa Bay, 98; Snell, Tampa Bay, 98; Bieber, Cleveland, 96; Lynn, Texas, 93; Minor, Texas, 93.

