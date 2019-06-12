NL LEADERS
BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .352; Yelich, Milwaukee, .346; McNeil, New York, .338; Dahl, Colorado, .332; Arenado, Colorado, .330; Bell, Pittsburgh, .324; Rendon, Washington, .320; JTurner, Los Angeles, .315; Freeman, Atlanta, .306; Blackmon, Colorado, .305.
RUNS—Story, Colorado, 57; Yelich, Milwaukee, 52; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 51; Arenado, Colorado, 50; Bryant, Chicago, 50; Ozuna, St. Louis, 48; Rendon, Washington, 48; Bell, Pittsburgh, 47; Freeman, Atlanta, 47; 2 tied at 45.
RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 60; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Escobar, Arizona, 55; Ozuna, St. Louis, 55; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 54; Yelich, Milwaukee, 54; Alonso, New York, 49; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 47; KMarte, Arizona, 47; Rizzo, Chicago, 47.
HITS—Arenado, Colorado, 86; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 83; Bell, Pittsburgh, 81; Baez, Chicago, 79; Escobar, Arizona, 79; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; KMarte, Arizona, 78; Story, Colorado, 75; Yelich, Milwaukee, 75; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 73.
DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 25; Harper, Philadelphia, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; Bryant, Chicago, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 19; Dahl, Colorado, 19; Peralta, Arizona, 19; Rendon, Washington, 19; 3 tied at 18.
TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; 9 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 25; Alonso, New York, 22; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 20; Reyes, San Diego, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; Freeman, Atlanta, 18; Ozuna, St. Louis, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Renfroe, San Diego, 18.
STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 11; Story, Colorado, 11; Wong, St. Louis, 11; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 9; Myers, San Diego, 9; Puig, Cincinnati, 9; Robles, Washington, 9; TTurner, Washington, 9.
PITCHING—Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; 9 tied at 7.
ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.36; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.20; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.41; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.81; Scherzer, Washington, 2.83; Greinke, Arizona, 2.88; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.00; Teheran, Atlanta, 3.03; Richards, Miami, 3.31.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 126; Strasburg, Washington, 110; Ray, Arizona, 101; Wheeler, New York, 99; Castillo, Cincinnati, 96; Marquez, Colorado, 95; Corbin, Washington, 94; deGrom, New York, 94; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 90; Syndergaard, New York, 88.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .341; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .326; Brantley, Houston, .320; LeMahieu, New York, .316; Anderson, Chicago, .314; Dozier, Kansas City, .314; Springer, Houston, .308; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .308; Andrus, Texas, .307; Reddick, Houston, .305.
RUNS—Betts, Boston, 52; Bogaerts, Boston, 51; Trout, Los Angeles, 51; Devers, Boston, 47; Encarnacion, Seattle, 47; Haniger, Seattle, 46; Bregman, Houston, 45; Mancini, Baltimore, 45; Rosario, Minnesota, 45; 2 tied at 44.
RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Santana, Seattle, 48; Pence, Texas, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Bregman, Houston, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Voit, New York, 44.
HITS—Polanco, Minnesota, 85; Brantley, Houston, 80; Merrifield, Kansas City, 80; Devers, Boston, 78; LeMahieu, New York, 78; Semien, Oakland, 77; 5 tied at 74.
DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Castellanos, Detroit, 20; Polanco, Minnesota, 20; Bogaerts, Boston, 19; Brantley, Houston, 19; Devers, Boston, 18; Mancini, Baltimore, 18; Abreu, Chicago, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; 9 tied at 16.
TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; 7 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS—Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Sanchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; Springer, Houston, 17; 5 tied at 16.
STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 25; Smith, Seattle, 17; Ramirez, Cleveland, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Andrus, Texas, 13; Gordon, Seattle, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 12; Villar, Baltimore, 12; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 11; 2 tied at 10.
PITCHING—German, New York, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Perez, Minnesota, 7-2.
ERA—Odorizzi, Minnesota, 1.92; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Giolito, Chicago, 2.28; Verlander, Houston, 2.31; Minor, Texas, 2.52; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.78; Montas, Oakland, 2.84; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 2.88; Boyd, Detroit, 3.08; Miley, Houston, 3.14.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 130; Sale, Boston, 120; Verlander, Houston, 110; Bauer, Cleveland, 109; Boyd, Detroit, 105; Morton, Tampa Bay, 98; Snell, Tampa Bay, 98; Bieber, Cleveland, 96; Lynn, Texas, 93; Minor, Texas, 93.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.