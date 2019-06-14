NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .358; Yelich, Milwaukee, .345; McNeil, New York, .337; Dahl, Colorado, .330; Arenado, Colorado, .328; Bell, Pittsburgh, .321; Blackmon, Colorado, .316; Rendon, Washington, .315; JTurner, Los Angeles, .313; Freeman, Atlanta, .313.

RUNS—Story, Colorado, 59; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 53; Yelich, Milwaukee, 53; Bryant, Chicago, 52; Bell, Pittsburgh, 51; Arenado, Colorado, 50; Freeman, Atlanta, 50; Ozuna, St. Louis, 49; Rendon, Washington, 49; DeJong, St. Louis, 46.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 63; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 57; Escobar, Arizona, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 55; Yelich, Milwaukee, 54; Alonso, New York, 50; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 49.

HITS—Arenado, Colorado, 87; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 85; Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Escobar, Arizona, 81; Baez, Chicago, 80; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 79; KMarte, Arizona, 78; Albies, Atlanta, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 25; Harper, Philadelphia, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; Ahmed, Arizona, 19; Bryant, Chicago, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 19; Dahl, Colorado, 19; Peralta, Arizona, 19; Rendon, Washington, 19.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 25; Alonso, New York, 22; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; Bell, Pittsburgh, 19; Freeman, Atlanta, 19; Reyes, San Diego, 19; Ozuna, St. Louis, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Renfroe, San Diego, 18.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 15; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 11; Story, Colorado, 11; Wong, St. Louis, 11; TTurner, Washington, 10; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 9; Myers, San Diego, 9; Puig, Cincinnati, 9; Robles, Washington, 9.

PITCHING—Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.36; Soroka, Atlanta, 1.92; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.20; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.41; Greinke, Arizona, 2.65; Scherzer, Washington, 2.81; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.81; Teheran, Atlanta, 2.92; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.00.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 136; Strasburg, Washington, 110; Ray, Arizona, 106; deGrom, New York, 102; Wheeler, New York, 99; Castillo, Cincinnati, 96; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 96; Marquez, Colorado, 95; Corbin, Washington, 94; Gray, Colorado, 93.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .335; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .325; Anderson, Chicago, .317; Brantley, Houston, .316; Dozier, Kansas City, .314; LeMahieu, New York, .311; Springer, Houston, .308; Andrus, Texas, .308; Martinez, Boston, .306; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .306.

RUNS—Bogaerts, Boston, 54; Betts, Boston, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 52; Devers, Boston, 48; Encarnacion, Seattle, 48; Mancini, Baltimore, 48; Choo, Texas, 47.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Santana, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 47; Pence, Texas, 46; Cron, Minnesota, 45.

HITS—Polanco, Minnesota, 88; Merrifield, Kansas City, 84; Devers, Boston, 82; Brantley, Houston, 81; Mancini, Baltimore, 79; LeMahieu, New York, 78; Semien, Oakland, 77; Andrus, Texas, 76; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Mondesi, Kansas City, 76.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Castellanos, Detroit, 21; Polanco, Minnesota, 20; Bogaerts, Boston, 19; Brantley, Houston, 19; Abreu, Chicago, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Mancini, Baltimore, 18; Merrifield, Kansas City, 18.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4.

HOME RUNS—Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Sanchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; Springer, Houston, 17; Vogelbach, Seattle, 17.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Smith, Seattle, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Andrus, Texas, 14; Gordon, Seattle, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 12; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 12; Villar, Baltimore, 12; DeShields, Texas, 11.

PITCHING—German, New York, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0.

ERA—Odorizzi, Minnesota, 1.92; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Giolito, Chicago, 2.28; Verlander, Houston, 2.41; Minor, Texas, 2.52; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.78; Montas, Oakland, 2.84; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 2.88; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.01; Miley, Houston, 3.14.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 130; Verlander, Houston, 125; Sale, Boston, 120; Boyd, Detroit, 112; Bauer, Cleveland, 109; Morton, Tampa Bay, 98; Snell, Tampa Bay, 98; Bieber, Cleveland, 96; Lynn, Texas, 93; Minor, Texas, 93.

