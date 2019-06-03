NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .376; Arenado, Colorado, .345; McNeil, New York, .333; Bell, Pittsburgh, .332; Dahl, Colorado, .331; Rendon, Washington, .331; Yelich, Milwaukee, .313; Peralta, Arizona, .309; JTurner, Los Angeles, .306; Freeman, Atlanta, .305.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 53; Arenado, Colorado, 52; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 52; Ozuna, St. Louis, 51; Yelich, Milwaukee, 49; Escobar, Arizona, 48; Alonso, New York, 44; Harper, Philadelphia, 43; KMarte, Arizona, 43; Rizzo, Chicago, 43.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 21; Harper, Philadelphia, 19; Ahmed, Arizona, 18; Cain, Milwaukee, 18; Rendon, Washington, 18; Baez, Chicago, 17; DeJong, St. Louis, 17.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Escobar, Arizona, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 3; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 22; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; Alonso, New York, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Dietrich, Cincinnati, 17; Renfroe, San Diego, 17.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 12; Yelich, Milwaukee, 12; Story, Colorado, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 9; Robles, Washington, 9; Wong, St. Louis, 9; TTurner, Washington, 8; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 7; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.48; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.20; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.46; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.02; Weaver, Arizona, 3.03; Scherzer, Washington, 3.06; Greinke, Arizona, 3.09; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.09; Smith, Miami, 3.10; Strasburg, Washington, 3.19.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 117; Strasburg, Washington, 98; Wheeler, New York, 87; deGrom, New York, 84; Corbin, Washington, 83; Marquez, Colorado, 83; Castillo, Cincinnati, 82; Ray, Arizona, 82; Smith, Miami, 80; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 80.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Meadows, Tampa Bay, .357; Polanco, Minnesota, .338; Anderson, Chicago, .330; Brantley, Houston, .329; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .323; Devers, Boston, .316; Dozier, Kansas City, .314; LeMahieu, New York, .311; Springer, Houston, .308; Pham, Tampa Bay, .305.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 49; Springer, Houston, 43; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Santana, Seattle, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Bregman, Houston, 40; Soler, Kansas City, 40.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Bogaerts, Boston, 18; Castellanos, Detroit, 18; Mancini, Baltimore, 17; Polanco, Minnesota, 17; Brantley, Houston, 16; Choo, Texas, 16; Healy, Seattle, 16.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Gardner, New York, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3; Smith, Seattle, 3.

HOME RUNS—Sanchez, New York, 18; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; Springer, Houston, 17; Chapman, Oakland, 16.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 21; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Ramirez, Cleveland, 14; Smith, Seattle, 14; Gordon, Seattle, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 11; Villar, Baltimore, 11; Andrus, Texas, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 10.

ERA—Odorizzi, Minnesota, 1.96; Verlander, Houston, 2.27; Giolito, Chicago, 2.54; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.54; Minor, Texas, 2.74; Montas, Oakland, 2.81; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.84; Stroman, Toronto, 2.84; Boyd, Detroit, 3.01; Snell, Tampa Bay, 3.07.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 116; Verlander, Houston, 103; Sale, Boston, 98; Boyd, Detroit, 97; Bauer, Cleveland, 96; Bieber, Cleveland, 85; Morton, Tampa Bay, 83; Snell, Tampa Bay, 83; Minor, Texas, 80; Carrasco, Cleveland, 79.

