NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .376; Arenado, Colorado, .345; McNeil, New York, .333; Bell, Pittsburgh, .332; Dahl, Colorado, .331; Rendon, Washington, .331; Yelich, Milwaukee, .313; JTurner, Los Angeles, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .305; Peralta, Arizona, .303.

RUNS—Story, Colorado, 53; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 50; Arenado, Colorado, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 46; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 45; Bryant, Chicago, 44; Bell, Pittsburgh, 43; Rendon, Washington, 43; Ozuna, St. Louis, 42; 2 tied at 41.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 53; Arenado, Colorado, 52; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 52; Ozuna, St. Louis, 51; Yelich, Milwaukee, 49; Escobar, Arizona, 48; Alonso, New York, 44; Harper, Philadelphia, 43; KMarte, Arizona, 43; Rizzo, Chicago, 43.

HITS—Arenado, Colorado, 80; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 79; Bell, Pittsburgh, 75; Baez, Chicago, 69; Escobar, Arizona, 69; Freeman, Atlanta, 69; Story, Colorado, 68; Hosmer, San Diego, 66; KMarte, Arizona, 66; 2 tied at 63.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 21; Harper, Philadelphia, 19; Ahmed, Arizona, 18; Baez, Chicago, 18; Cain, Milwaukee, 18; Rendon, Washington, 18; DeJong, St. Louis, 17; 4 tied at 16.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Escobar, Arizona, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 3; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 22; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; Alonso, New York, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Dietrich, Cincinnati, 17; Renfroe, San Diego, 17; Reyes, San Diego, 17; 4 tied at 16.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 12; Yelich, Milwaukee, 12; Story, Colorado, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 9; Robles, Washington, 9; Wong, St. Louis, 9; TTurner, Washington, 8; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 7; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7.

PITCHING—Ryu, Los Angeles, 8-1; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 7-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 6-0; Greinke, Arizona, 6-2; Marquez, Colorado, 6-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 6-1.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.48; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.20; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.46; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.02; Weaver, Arizona, 3.03; Scherzer, Washington, 3.06; Greinke, Arizona, 3.09; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.09; Smith, Miami, 3.10; Strasburg, Washington, 3.19.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 117; Strasburg, Washington, 98; Ray, Arizona, 91; Wheeler, New York, 87; deGrom, New York, 84; Corbin, Washington, 83; Marquez, Colorado, 83; Castillo, Cincinnati, 82; Smith, Miami, 80; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 80.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Meadows, Tampa Bay, .357; Polanco, Minnesota, .338; Anderson, Chicago, .330; Brantley, Houston, .329; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .322; Devers, Boston, .316; Dozier, Kansas City, .314; LeMahieu, New York, .311; Springer, Houston, .308; Reddick, Houston, .308.

RUNS—Bogaerts, Boston, 47; Betts, Boston, 45; Haniger, Seattle, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Devers, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 41; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Springer, Houston, 41; 3 tied at 40.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 49; Springer, Houston, 43; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Santana, Seattle, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Bregman, Houston, 40; Soler, Kansas City, 40; 3 tied at 39.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 74; Polanco, Minnesota, 74; Merrifield, Kansas City, 73; Devers, Boston, 71; Bogaerts, Boston, 67; Mancini, Baltimore, 67; Mondesi, Kansas City, 67; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 66; Anderson, Chicago, 65; LeMahieu, New York, 65.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Bogaerts, Boston, 18; Castellanos, Detroit, 18; Mancini, Baltimore, 17; Polanco, Minnesota, 17; Brantley, Houston, 16; Choo, Texas, 16; Healy, Seattle, 16; 4 tied at 15.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Gardner, New York, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3; Smith, Seattle, 3.

HOME RUNS—Sanchez, New York, 18; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; Springer, Houston, 17; Chapman, Oakland, 16; Encarnacion, Seattle, 16; 5 tied at 15.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 21; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Ramirez, Cleveland, 14; Smith, Seattle, 14; Gordon, Seattle, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 11; Villar, Baltimore, 11; Andrus, Texas, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 10.

PITCHING—German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Perez, Minnesota, 7-2; 8 tied at 6.

ERA—Odorizzi, Minnesota, 1.96; Verlander, Houston, 2.27; Giolito, Chicago, 2.54; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.54; Minor, Texas, 2.74; Montas, Oakland, 2.81; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.84; Stroman, Toronto, 2.84; Boyd, Detroit, 3.01; Snell, Tampa Bay, 3.07.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 116; Verlander, Houston, 103; Sale, Boston, 98; Boyd, Detroit, 97; Bauer, Cleveland, 96; Bieber, Cleveland, 85; Morton, Tampa Bay, 83; Snell, Tampa Bay, 83; Minor, Texas, 80; Carrasco, Cleveland, 79.

