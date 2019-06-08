NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .365; Dahl, Colorado, .338; McNeil, New York, .337; Yelich, Milwaukee, .337; Bell, Pittsburgh, .333; Arenado, Colorado, .332; Rendon, Washington, .322; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Peralta, Arizona, .309; Baez, Chicago, .306.

RUNS—Story, Colorado, 57; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 51; Yelich, Milwaukee, 49; Arenado, Colorado, 48; Bryant, Chicago, 47; Freeman, Atlanta, 46; Bell, Pittsburgh, 45; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 45; Rendon, Washington, 44; DeJong, St. Louis, 43.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 56; Arenado, Colorado, 54; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 54; Yelich, Milwaukee, 52; Ozuna, St. Louis, 51; Escobar, Arizona, 49; Alonso, New York, 45; Harper, Philadelphia, 44; Rizzo, Chicago, 44; 3 tied at 43.

HITS—Arenado, Colorado, 82; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 81; Bell, Pittsburgh, 79; Baez, Chicago, 75; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Story, Colorado, 73; Escobar, Arizona, 71; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 69; Yelich, Milwaukee, 69; 2 tied at 68.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 25; Harper, Philadelphia, 20; Rendon, Washington, 19; Ahmed, Arizona, 18; Bryant, Chicago, 18; Baez, Chicago, 18; Cain, Milwaukee, 18; Seager, Los Angeles, 18; 4 tied at 17.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; 7 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Alonso, New York, 20; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; Reyes, San Diego, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Renfroe, San Diego, 18; Dietrich, Cincinnati, 17; Freeman, Atlanta, 17.

STOLEN BASES—Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; Dyson, Arizona, 13; Story, Colorado, 11; Marte, Pittsburgh, 10; Wong, St. Louis, 10; Puig, Cincinnati, 9; Robles, Washington, 9; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 8; Turner, Washington, 8; 3 tied at 7.

PITCHING—Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 7-1; 10 tied at 6.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.35; Soroka, Atlanta, 1.38; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.20; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.38; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.88; Scherzer, Washington, 3.06; Greinke, Arizona, 3.09; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.14; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.16; Hamels, Chicago, 3.25.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 117; Strasburg, Washington, 104; deGrom, New York, 94; Wheeler, New York, 93; Ray, Arizona, 91; Castillo, Cincinnati, 90; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 90; Corbin, Washington, 89; Marquez, Colorado, 88; Smith, Miami, 82.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Meadows, Tampa Bay, .348; Polanco, Minnesota, .338; Brantley, Houston, .322; Anderson, Chicago, .321; LeMahieu, New York, .317; La Stella, Los Angeles, .315; Dozier, Kansas City, .314; Reddick, Houston, .310; Springer, Houston, .308; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .308.

RUNS—Bogaerts, Boston, 50; Betts, Boston, 48; Devers, Boston, 47; Trout, Los Angeles, 47; Haniger, Seattle, 46; Bregman, Houston, 43; Encarnacion, Seattle, 43; Mancini, Baltimore, 43; Merrifield, Kansas City, 43; Rosario, Minnesota, 42.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 50; Santana, Seattle, 47; Bregman, Houston, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 44; Soler, Kansas City, 43; Springer, Houston, 43; Encarnacion, Seattle, 42; 5 tied at 41.

HITS—Polanco, Minnesota, 80; Merrifield, Kansas City, 79; Brantley, Houston, 78; Devers, Boston, 75; LeMahieu, New York, 72; Mancini, Baltimore, 72; Bogaerts, Boston, 71; Mondesi, Kansas City, 71; Moncada, Chicago, 69; Semien, Oakland, 69.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Castellanos, Detroit, 20; Bogaerts, Boston, 19; Brantley, Houston, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; Mancini, Baltimore, 17; Polanco, Minnesota, 17; 4 tied at 16.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Gardner, New York, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3; Smith, Seattle, 3.

HOME RUNS—Sanchez, New York, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Encarnacion, Seattle, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Springer, Houston, 17; Abreu, Chicago, 16; Chapman, Oakland, 16; Soler, Kansas City, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 24; Smith, Seattle, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Ramirez, Cleveland, 15; Gordon, Seattle, 12; Villar, Baltimore, 12; Andrus, Texas, 11; Hamilton, Kansas City, 11; 3 tied at 10.

PITCHING—German, New York, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Perez, Minnesota, 7-2.

ERA—Odorizzi, Minnesota, 1.96; Giolito, Chicago, 2.28; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.30; Verlander, Houston, 2.40; Minor, Texas, 2.55; Montas, Oakland, 2.83; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 2.87; Turnbull, Detroit, 3.01; Boyd, Detroit, 3.08; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.15.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 130; Sale, Boston, 110; Verlander, Houston, 110; Boyd, Detroit, 105; Bauer, Cleveland, 103; Bieber, Cleveland, 92; Morton, Tampa Bay, 91; Snell, Tampa Bay, 91; Giolito, Chicago, 89; Minor, Texas, 87.

