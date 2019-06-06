NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .370; McNeil, New York, .345; Bell, Pittsburgh, .338; Arenado, Colorado, .337; Dahl, Colorado, .335; Rendon, Washington, .329; Yelich, Milwaukee, .328; Baez, Chicago, .307; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; JTurner, Los Angeles, .303.

RUNS—Story, Colorado, 57; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 51; Arenado, Colorado, 48; Bryant, Chicago, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 47; Bell, Pittsburgh, 45; Freeman, Atlanta, 45; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 45; Rendon, Washington, 44.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 56; Arenado, Colorado, 54; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 54; Ozuna, St. Louis, 51; Yelich, Milwaukee, 51; Escobar, Arizona, 48; Alonso, New York, 45; Harper, Philadelphia, 44; Rizzo, Chicago, 44.

HITS—Arenado, Colorado, 82; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 81; Bell, Pittsburgh, 79; Baez, Chicago, 74; Freeman, Atlanta, 73; Story, Colorado, 71; Escobar, Arizona, 70; Hosmer, San Diego, 67; KMarte, Arizona, 67.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 25; Harper, Philadelphia, 20; Rendon, Washington, 19; Ahmed, Arizona, 18; Baez, Chicago, 18; Cain, Milwaukee, 18; Seager, Los Angeles, 18.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Dahl, Colorado, 3; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 3; KMarte, Arizona, 3; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Alonso, New York, 20; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; Reyes, San Diego, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Dietrich, Cincinnati, 17; Renfroe, San Diego, 17.

STOLEN BASES—Yelich, Milwaukee, 13; Dyson, Arizona, 12; Story, Colorado, 11; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10; Wong, St. Louis, 10; Robles, Washington, 9; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 8; Puig, Cincinnati, 8; TTurner, Washington, 8.

PITCHING—Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 7-1.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.35; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.20; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.38; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.02; Scherzer, Washington, 3.06; Greinke, Arizona, 3.09; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.16; Teheran, Atlanta, 3.28; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 3.38; Smith, Miami, 3.41.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 117; Strasburg, Washington, 104; Wheeler, New York, 93; Ray, Arizona, 91; Castillo, Cincinnati, 90; Marquez, Colorado, 88; deGrom, New York, 84; Corbin, Washington, 83; Smith, Miami, 82; Syndergaard, New York, 81.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Meadows, Tampa Bay, .349; Polanco, Minnesota, .336; Brantley, Houston, .329; LeMahieu, New York, .323; Anderson, Chicago, .322; Devers, Boston, .316; Dozier, Kansas City, .314; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; La Stella, Los Angeles, .311; Springer, Houston, .308.

RUNS—Bogaerts, Boston, 50; Betts, Boston, 48; Devers, Boston, 47; Haniger, Seattle, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Bregman, Houston, 43; Encarnacion, Seattle, 43; Mancini, Baltimore, 42; Rosario, Minnesota, 42.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 50; Santana, Seattle, 45; Bregman, Houston, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Encarnacion, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Smith Jr., Baltimore, 41.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 78; Polanco, Minnesota, 78; Devers, Boston, 75; Merrifield, Kansas City, 75; LeMahieu, New York, 72; Mancini, Baltimore, 71; Bogaerts, Boston, 69; Mondesi, Kansas City, 68; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 67.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Castellanos, Detroit, 20; Bogaerts, Boston, 18; Brantley, Houston, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; Mancini, Baltimore, 17; Polanco, Minnesota, 17.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Gardner, New York, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3; Smith, Seattle, 3.

HOME RUNS—Sanchez, New York, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Encarnacion, Seattle, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Springer, Houston, 17; Abreu, Chicago, 16; Chapman, Oakland, 16; Soler, Kansas City, 16.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 22; Smith, Seattle, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Ramirez, Cleveland, 15; Gordon, Seattle, 12; Villar, Baltimore, 12; Andrus, Texas, 11; Hamilton, Kansas City, 11.

PITCHING—German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Perez, Minnesota, 7-2.

ERA—Odorizzi, Minnesota, 1.96; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.30; Verlander, Houston, 2.40; Giolito, Chicago, 2.54; Minor, Texas, 2.55; Montas, Oakland, 2.83; Stroman, Toronto, 2.84; Boyd, Detroit, 3.01; Turnbull, Detroit, 3.01; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.15.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 116; Sale, Boston, 110; Verlander, Houston, 110; Bauer, Cleveland, 103; Boyd, Detroit, 97; Bieber, Cleveland, 92; Morton, Tampa Bay, 91; Snell, Tampa Bay, 91; Minor, Texas, 87; Carrasco, Cleveland, 79.

