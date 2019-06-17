NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .355; Yelich, Milwaukee, .343; Dahl, Colorado, .336; Blackmon, Colorado, .336; McNeil, New York, .333; Arenado, Colorado, .321; Bell, Pittsburgh, .321; Rendon, Washington, .321; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; JTurner, Los Angeles, .303.

RUNS—Story, Colorado, 64; Bryant, Chicago, 56; Yelich, Milwaukee, 56; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 54; Freeman, Atlanta, 53; Arenado, Colorado, 52; Bell, Pittsburgh, 52; Rendon, Washington, 52; KMarte, Arizona, 50; 4 tied at 49.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 65; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 58; Escobar, Arizona, 58; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Yelich, Milwaukee, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Alonso, New York, 53; Freeman, Atlanta, 51; Rizzo, Chicago, 51; 2 tied at 50.

HITS—Arenado, Colorado, 89; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 88; Bell, Pittsburgh, 87; Freeman, Atlanta, 87; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 84; Story, Colorado, 84; Escobar, Arizona, 83; KMarte, Arizona, 83; Blackmon, Colorado, 82; 2 tied at 81.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; Ahmed, Arizona, 20; Peralta, Arizona, 20; 6 tied at 19.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; 9 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Alonso, New York, 23; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Bell, Pittsburgh, 19; Freeman, Atlanta, 19; Reyes, San Diego, 19; Rizzo, Chicago, 19.

STOLEN BASES—Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Dyson, Arizona, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 13; Story, Colorado, 12; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 11; TTurner, Washington, 11; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 9; Myers, San Diego, 9; Puig, Cincinnati, 9; Robles, Washington, 9.

PITCHING—Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; 9 tied at 7.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.26; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.20; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.60; Greinke, Arizona, 2.65; Scherzer, Washington, 2.81; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.81; Teheran, Atlanta, 2.92; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.06; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.13.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 136; Strasburg, Washington, 115; Ray, Arizona, 106; Marquez, Colorado, 103; deGrom, New York, 102; Wheeler, New York, 99; Castillo, Cincinnati, 96; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 96; Corbin, Washington, 94; 2 tied at 93.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .332; Anderson, Chicago, .315; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .314; LeMahieu, New York, .312; Brantley, Houston, .311; Mancini, Baltimore, .310; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .308; Devers, Boston, .306; Reddick, Houston, .304; Andrus, Texas, .303.

RUNS—Bogaerts, Boston, 56; Trout, Los Angeles, 55; Betts, Boston, 54; Devers, Boston, 52; Choo, Texas, 50; Mancini, Baltimore, 50; Encarnacion, New York, 48; Kepler, Minnesota, 48; Merrifield, Kansas City, 48; 4 tied at 47.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Encarnacion, New York, 49; Santana, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 49; Bregman, Houston, 48; Pence, Texas, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; 3 tied at 46.

HITS—Polanco, Minnesota, 90; Merrifield, Kansas City, 89; Devers, Boston, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 83; Mancini, Baltimore, 83; Brantley, Houston, 82; Semien, Oakland, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 79; Santana, Seattle, 78; Mondesi, Kansas City, 77.

DOUBLES—Bogaerts, Boston, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Castellanos, Detroit, 21; Polanco, Minnesota, 21; Abreu, Chicago, 19; Brantley, Houston, 19; Devers, Boston, 18; Kepler, Minnesota, 18; Mancini, Baltimore, 18; Merrifield, Kansas City, 18.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; 10 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS—Encarnacion, New York, 21; Sanchez, New York, 20; Bregman, Houston, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Soler, Kansas City, 18; 6 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Smith, Seattle, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Andrus, Texas, 14; Villar, Baltimore, 14; Gordon, Seattle, 13; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 13; Hamilton, Kansas City, 12; 2 tied at 11.

PITCHING—Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; 6 tied at 7.

ERA—Giolito, Chicago, 2.22; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.24; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.37; Verlander, Houston, 2.41; Minor, Texas, 2.63; Montas, Oakland, 2.85; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 2.88; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.01; Miley, Houston, 3.14; Stroman, Toronto, 3.18.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 140; Sale, Boston, 130; Verlander, Houston, 125; Bauer, Cleveland, 117; Boyd, Detroit, 112; Bieber, Cleveland, 108; Morton, Tampa Bay, 107; Snell, Tampa Bay, 101; Minor, Texas, 99; Giolito, Chicago, 95.

