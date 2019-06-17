NL LEADERS
BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .355; Yelich, Milwaukee, .343; Dahl, Colorado, .336; Blackmon, Colorado, .336; McNeil, New York, .333; Arenado, Colorado, .321; Bell, Pittsburgh, .321; Rendon, Washington, .321; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; JTurner, Los Angeles, .303.
RUNS—Story, Colorado, 64; Bryant, Chicago, 56; Yelich, Milwaukee, 56; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 54; Freeman, Atlanta, 53; Arenado, Colorado, 52; Bell, Pittsburgh, 52; Rendon, Washington, 52; KMarte, Arizona, 50; 4 tied at 49.
RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 65; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 58; Escobar, Arizona, 58; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Yelich, Milwaukee, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Alonso, New York, 53; Freeman, Atlanta, 51; Rizzo, Chicago, 51; 2 tied at 50.
HITS—Arenado, Colorado, 89; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 88; Bell, Pittsburgh, 87; Freeman, Atlanta, 87; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 84; Story, Colorado, 84; Escobar, Arizona, 83; KMarte, Arizona, 83; Blackmon, Colorado, 82; 2 tied at 81.
DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; Ahmed, Arizona, 20; Peralta, Arizona, 20; 6 tied at 19.
TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; 9 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Alonso, New York, 23; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Bell, Pittsburgh, 19; Freeman, Atlanta, 19; Reyes, San Diego, 19; Rizzo, Chicago, 19.
STOLEN BASES—Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Dyson, Arizona, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 13; Story, Colorado, 12; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 11; TTurner, Washington, 11; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 9; Myers, San Diego, 9; Puig, Cincinnati, 9; Robles, Washington, 9.
PITCHING—Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; 9 tied at 7.
ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.26; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.20; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.60; Greinke, Arizona, 2.65; Scherzer, Washington, 2.81; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.81; Teheran, Atlanta, 2.92; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.06; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.13.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 136; Strasburg, Washington, 115; Ray, Arizona, 106; Marquez, Colorado, 103; deGrom, New York, 102; Wheeler, New York, 99; Castillo, Cincinnati, 96; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 96; Corbin, Washington, 94; 2 tied at 93.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .332; Anderson, Chicago, .315; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .314; LeMahieu, New York, .312; Brantley, Houston, .311; Mancini, Baltimore, .310; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .308; Devers, Boston, .306; Reddick, Houston, .304; Andrus, Texas, .303.
RUNS—Bogaerts, Boston, 56; Trout, Los Angeles, 55; Betts, Boston, 54; Devers, Boston, 52; Choo, Texas, 50; Mancini, Baltimore, 50; Encarnacion, New York, 48; Kepler, Minnesota, 48; Merrifield, Kansas City, 48; 4 tied at 47.
RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Encarnacion, New York, 49; Santana, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 49; Bregman, Houston, 48; Pence, Texas, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; 3 tied at 46.
HITS—Polanco, Minnesota, 90; Merrifield, Kansas City, 89; Devers, Boston, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 83; Mancini, Baltimore, 83; Brantley, Houston, 82; Semien, Oakland, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 79; Santana, Seattle, 78; Mondesi, Kansas City, 77.
DOUBLES—Bogaerts, Boston, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Castellanos, Detroit, 21; Polanco, Minnesota, 21; Abreu, Chicago, 19; Brantley, Houston, 19; Devers, Boston, 18; Kepler, Minnesota, 18; Mancini, Baltimore, 18; Merrifield, Kansas City, 18.
TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; 10 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS—Encarnacion, New York, 21; Sanchez, New York, 20; Bregman, Houston, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Soler, Kansas City, 18; 6 tied at 17.
STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Smith, Seattle, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Andrus, Texas, 14; Villar, Baltimore, 14; Gordon, Seattle, 13; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 13; Hamilton, Kansas City, 12; 2 tied at 11.
PITCHING—Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; 6 tied at 7.
ERA—Giolito, Chicago, 2.22; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.24; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.37; Verlander, Houston, 2.41; Minor, Texas, 2.63; Montas, Oakland, 2.85; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 2.88; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.01; Miley, Houston, 3.14; Stroman, Toronto, 3.18.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 140; Sale, Boston, 130; Verlander, Houston, 125; Bauer, Cleveland, 117; Boyd, Detroit, 112; Bieber, Cleveland, 108; Morton, Tampa Bay, 107; Snell, Tampa Bay, 101; Minor, Texas, 99; Giolito, Chicago, 95.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.