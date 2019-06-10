NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .355; Yelich, Milwaukee, .340; McNeil, New York, .335; Arenado, Colorado, .331; Dahl, Colorado, .330; Bell, Pittsburgh, .325; Rendon, Washington, .319; JTurner, Los Angeles, .312; Freeman, Atlanta, .312; Peralta, Arizona, .301.

RUNS—Story, Colorado, 57; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 51; Yelich, Milwaukee, 50; Arenado, Colorado, 48; Bryant, Chicago, 48; Bell, Pittsburgh, 46; Freeman, Atlanta, 46; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 45; Rendon, Washington, 45; 2 tied at 44.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 57; Arenado, Colorado, 55; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 54; Ozuna, St. Louis, 54; Yelich, Milwaukee, 53; Escobar, Arizona, 49; Alonso, New York, 46; KMarte, Arizona, 45; Rizzo, Chicago, 45; 3 tied at 44.

HITS—Arenado, Colorado, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 81; Bell, Pittsburgh, 79; Freeman, Atlanta, 78; Baez, Chicago, 76; Escobar, Arizona, 74; Story, Colorado, 74; Yelich, Milwaukee, 72; 3 tied at 70.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 25; Harper, Philadelphia, 20; Seager, Los Angeles, 20; Bryant, Chicago, 19; Rendon, Washington, 19; Ahmed, Arizona, 18; Baez, Chicago, 18; Cain, Milwaukee, 18; Dahl, Colorado, 18; Peralta, Arizona, 18.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; 9 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 24; Alonso, New York, 21; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 20; Reyes, San Diego, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Renfroe, San Diego, 18; 3 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 11; Story, Colorado, 11; Wong, St. Louis, 10; Puig, Cincinnati, 9; Robles, Washington, 9; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 8; Myers, San Diego, 8; TTurner, Washington, 8.

PITCHING—Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-0; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Greinke, Arizona, 7-2; Hendricks, Chicago, 7-4; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 7-1; Strasburg, Washington, 7-3.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.35; Soroka, Atlanta, 1.38; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.38; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.41; Scherzer, Washington, 2.83; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.88; Greinke, Arizona, 2.88; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.00; Teheran, Atlanta, 3.03; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.14.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 126; Strasburg, Washington, 110; Ray, Arizona, 101; deGrom, New York, 94; Wheeler, New York, 93; Castillo, Cincinnati, 90; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 90; Corbin, Washington, 89; Marquez, Colorado, 88; Syndergaard, New York, 88.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Meadows, Tampa Bay, .346; Polanco, Minnesota, .333; Anderson, Chicago, .324; LeMahieu, New York, .321; Brantley, Houston, .317; La Stella, Los Angeles, .315; Dozier, Kansas City, .314; Reddick, Houston, .312; Springer, Houston, .308; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .308.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 50; Trout, Los Angeles, 50; Devers, Boston, 47; Encarnacion, Seattle, 46; Haniger, Seattle, 46; Bregman, Houston, 44; Mancini, Baltimore, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 44; 3 tied at 43.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Santana, Seattle, 48; Encarnacion, Seattle, 46; Bregman, Houston, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 44; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cron, Minnesota, 43; Springer, Houston, 43; 2 tied at 42.

HITS—Polanco, Minnesota, 82; Merrifield, Kansas City, 79; Brantley, Houston, 78; LeMahieu, New York, 76; Devers, Boston, 75; Mancini, Baltimore, 73; Moncada, Chicago, 73; Semien, Oakland, 73; 3 tied at 71.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Castellanos, Detroit, 20; Bogaerts, Boston, 19; Brantley, Houston, 18; Polanco, Minnesota, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; Mancini, Baltimore, 17; 5 tied at 16.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; 7 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS—Encarnacion, Seattle, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Sanchez, New York, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; Springer, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; 4 tied at 16.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 24; Ramirez, Cleveland, 16; Smith, Seattle, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Andrus, Texas, 13; Gordon, Seattle, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 12; Villar, Baltimore, 12; 3 tied at 10.

PITCHING—German, New York, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Perez, Minnesota, 7-2.

ERA—Odorizzi, Minnesota, 1.92; Giolito, Chicago, 2.28; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.30; Verlander, Houston, 2.31; Minor, Texas, 2.55; Montas, Oakland, 2.84; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 2.87; Turnbull, Detroit, 3.01; Boyd, Detroit, 3.08; Miley, Houston, 3.14.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 130; Sale, Boston, 110; Verlander, Houston, 110; Boyd, Detroit, 105; Bauer, Cleveland, 103; Snell, Tampa Bay, 98; Bieber, Cleveland, 96; Morton, Tampa Bay, 91; Giolito, Chicago, 89; Minor, Texas, 87.

