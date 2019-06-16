NL LEADERS
BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .355; Yelich, Milwaukee, .343; Dahl, Colorado, .336; Blackmon, Colorado, .336; McNeil, New York, .333; Arenado, Colorado, .321; Bell, Pittsburgh, .321; Rendon, Washington, .321; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; JTurner, Los Angeles, .308.
RUNS—Story, Colorado, 64; Yelich, Milwaukee, 56; Bryant, Chicago, 55; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 53; Freeman, Atlanta, 53; Arenado, Colorado, 52; Bell, Pittsburgh, 52; Rendon, Washington, 52; KMarte, Arizona, 50; 4 tied at 49.
RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 65; Escobar, Arizona, 58; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 57; Yelich, Milwaukee, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Alonso, New York, 53; Freeman, Atlanta, 51; Rizzo, Chicago, 51; 2 tied at 50.
HITS—Arenado, Colorado, 89; Bell, Pittsburgh, 87; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 87; Freeman, Atlanta, 87; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 84; Story, Colorado, 84; Escobar, Arizona, 83; KMarte, Arizona, 83; Blackmon, Colorado, 82; Yelich, Milwaukee, 81.
DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; Ahmed, Arizona, 20; Peralta, Arizona, 20; 6 tied at 19.
TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; 9 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Alonso, New York, 23; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Bell, Pittsburgh, 19; Freeman, Atlanta, 19; Reyes, San Diego, 19; Rizzo, Chicago, 19.
STOLEN BASES—Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Dyson, Arizona, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 13; Story, Colorado, 12; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 11; TTurner, Washington, 11; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 9; Myers, San Diego, 9; Puig, Cincinnati, 9; Robles, Washington, 9.
PITCHING—Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; 9 tied at 7.
ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.36; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.20; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.60; Greinke, Arizona, 2.65; Scherzer, Washington, 2.81; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.81; Teheran, Atlanta, 2.92; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.06; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.13.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 136; Strasburg, Washington, 115; Ray, Arizona, 106; Marquez, Colorado, 103; deGrom, New York, 102; Wheeler, New York, 99; Castillo, Cincinnati, 96; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 96; Corbin, Washington, 94; 2 tied at 93.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .332; Anderson, Chicago, .315; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .314; LeMahieu, New York, .312; Brantley, Houston, .311; Mancini, Baltimore, .310; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .308; Devers, Boston, .306; Reddick, Houston, .304; Andrus, Texas, .303.
RUNS—Bogaerts, Boston, 56; Trout, Los Angeles, 55; Betts, Boston, 54; Devers, Boston, 52; Choo, Texas, 50; Mancini, Baltimore, 50; Encarnacion, New York, 48; Kepler, Minnesota, 48; Merrifield, Kansas City, 48; 4 tied at 47.
RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Encarnacion, New York, 49; Santana, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 49; Bregman, Houston, 48; Pence, Texas, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; 3 tied at 46.
HITS—Polanco, Minnesota, 90; Merrifield, Kansas City, 89; Devers, Boston, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 83; Mancini, Baltimore, 83; Brantley, Houston, 82; Semien, Oakland, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 79; Santana, Seattle, 78; Mondesi, Kansas City, 77.
DOUBLES—Bogaerts, Boston, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Castellanos, Detroit, 21; Polanco, Minnesota, 21; Abreu, Chicago, 19; Brantley, Houston, 19; Devers, Boston, 18; Kepler, Minnesota, 18; Mancini, Baltimore, 18; Merrifield, Kansas City, 18.
TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; 10 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS—Encarnacion, New York, 21; Sanchez, New York, 20; Bregman, Houston, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Soler, Kansas City, 18; 6 tied at 17.
STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Smith, Seattle, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Andrus, Texas, 14; Villar, Baltimore, 14; Gordon, Seattle, 13; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 13; Hamilton, Kansas City, 12; 2 tied at 11.
PITCHING—Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; 6 tied at 7.
ERA—Giolito, Chicago, 2.22; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.24; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.37; Verlander, Houston, 2.41; Minor, Texas, 2.63; Montas, Oakland, 2.85; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 2.88; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.01; Miley, Houston, 3.14; Stroman, Toronto, 3.18.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 140; Sale, Boston, 130; Verlander, Houston, 125; Bauer, Cleveland, 117; Boyd, Detroit, 112; Bieber, Cleveland, 108; Morton, Tampa Bay, 107; Snell, Tampa Bay, 101; Minor, Texas, 99; Giolito, Chicago, 95.
Brewers remaining schedule
June 17 at San Diego, 6:10
June 18 at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
June 19 at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.
June 20 Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
June 21 Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
June 22 Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
June 23 Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
June 25 Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
June 26 Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
June 27 Seattle, 1:10 p.m.
June 28 Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.
June 29 Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
June 30 Pittsburgh, 1:10 p.m.
JULY
July 1 at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
July 2 at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
July 3 at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
July 4 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
July 5 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
July 6 at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
July 7 at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
July 12 San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.
July 13 San Francisco, 6:15 p.m.
July 14 San Francisco, 1:10 p.m.
July 15 Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
July 16 Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
July 17 Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
July 18 at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
July 19 at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
July 20 at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
July 21 at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
July 22 Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
July 23 Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
July 24 Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
July 26 Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
July 27 Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.
July 28 Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
July 30 at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
July 31 at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
AUGUST
Aug. 1 at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Aug. 2 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 3 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 4 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 5 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 6 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 7 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 9 Texas, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 10 Texas, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 11 Texas, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 13 Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 14 Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 16 at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Aug. 19 at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Aug. 20 at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Aug. 21 at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Aug. 23 Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 24 Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 25 Arizona, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 26 St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Aug. 27 St. Louis, 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 28 St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 30 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 2 Houston, 3:10 p.m.
Sept. 3 Houston, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 5 Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 6 Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 7 Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 8 Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Sept. 13 at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 14 at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Sept. 15 at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Sept. 16 San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 17 San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 18 San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 19 San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Sept. 20 Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 21 Pittsburgh, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 22 Pittsburgh, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Sept. 27 at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
