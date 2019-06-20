NL LEADERS
BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .359; Yelich, Milwaukee, .348; McNeil, New York, .339; Blackmon, Colorado, .336; Dahl, Colorado, .332; Arenado, Colorado, .328; Bell, Pittsburgh, .315; Freeman, Atlanta, .315; Rendon, Washington, .314; KMarte, Arizona, .305.
RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 60; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 60; Alonso, New York, 59; Escobar, Arizona, 59; Yelich, Milwaukee, 59; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Freeman, Atlanta, 55; Rizzo, Chicago, 53; Rendon, Washington, 51.
DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; Ahmed, Arizona, 20; Dahl, Colorado, 20; Peralta, Arizona, 20; Rendon, Washington, 20; Story, Colorado, 20; 3 tied at 19.
TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; 11 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 28; Alonso, New York, 25; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 24; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; Bell, Pittsburgh, 20; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Reyes, San Diego, 20; 2 tied at 19.
STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 16; Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Wong, St. Louis, 13; Story, Colorado, 12; Turner, Washington, 12; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 11; Puig, Cincinnati, 10; 6 tied at 9.
ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.26; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.12; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.26; Scherzer, Washington, 2.62; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.83; Hamels, Chicago, 2.85; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.85; Greinke, Arizona, 2.91; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.06; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.06.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 146; Ray, Arizona, 115; Strasburg, Washington, 115; deGrom, New York, 112; Castillo, Cincinnati, 103; Marquez, Colorado, 103; Wheeler, New York, 103; Corbin, Washington, 102; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 102; Gray, Colorado, 97.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .325; Brantley, Houston, .321; LeMahieu, New York, .315; Anderson, Chicago, .312; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .308; Devers, Boston, .307; Mancini, Baltimore, .304; Andrus, Texas, .303; Trout, Los Angeles, .302; 2 tied at .301.
RBI—Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Santana, Seattle, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 53; Soler, Kansas City, 52; Encarnacion, New York, 51; Bregman, Houston, 50; Kepler, Minnesota, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 49; Sanchez, New York, 49.
DOUBLES—Bogaerts, Boston, 24; Castellanos, Detroit, 23; Brantley, Houston, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Polanco, Minnesota, 21; Abreu, Chicago, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19; 7 tied at 18.
TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; 12 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS—Encarnacion, New York, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Sanchez, New York, 21; Bregman, Houston, 20; Soler, Kansas City, 20; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; 4 tied at 17.
STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Seattle, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 17; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Andrus, Texas, 14; Hamilton, Kansas City, 14; Villar, Baltimore, 14; Gordon, Seattle, 13; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 13; 2 tied at 11.
ERA—Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.37; Minor, Texas, 2.52; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.58; Verlander, Houston, 2.59; Giolito, Chicago, 2.74; Montas, Oakland, 2.85; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.86; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.00; Tanaka, New York, 3.23; Stroman, Toronto, 3.23.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 148; Verlander, Houston, 133; Sale, Boston, 130; Bauer, Cleveland, 117; Bieber, Cleveland, 116; Boyd, Detroit, 112; Morton, Tampa Bay, 107; Giolito, Chicago, 104; Minor, Texas, 103; Lynn, Texas, 102.
