NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .355; Yelich, Milwaukee, .342; Dahl, Colorado, .336; Blackmon, Colorado, .336; McNeil, New York, .333; Arenado, Colorado, .321; Rendon, Washington, .321; Bell, Pittsburgh, .319; Freeman, Atlanta, .313; JTurner, Los Angeles, .301.

RUNS—Story, Colorado, 64; Bryant, Chicago, 56; Freeman, Atlanta, 56; Yelich, Milwaukee, 56; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 55; Bell, Pittsburgh, 53; Arenado, Colorado, 52; Rendon, Washington, 52.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 58; Escobar, Arizona, 58; Alonso, New York, 57; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Yelich, Milwaukee, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Freeman, Atlanta, 53; Rizzo, Chicago, 51.

HITS—Freeman, Atlanta, 90; Arenado, Colorado, 89; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 89; Bell, Pittsburgh, 88; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 87; Story, Colorado, 84; Albies, Atlanta, 83; Escobar, Arizona, 83; KMarte, Arizona, 83.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; Ahmed, Arizona, 20; Peralta, Arizona, 20.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Alonso, New York, 24; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; Bell, Pittsburgh, 20; Freeman, Atlanta, 20; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Reyes, San Diego, 19; Rizzo, Chicago, 19.

STOLEN BASES—Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Dyson, Arizona, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 13; Story, Colorado, 12; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 11; TTurner, Washington, 11; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 9; Myers, San Diego, 9; Puig, Cincinnati, 9; Robles, Washington, 9.

PITCHING—Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.26; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.12; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.26; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.60; Greinke, Arizona, 2.65; Scherzer, Washington, 2.81; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.81; Hamels, Chicago, 2.85; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.06; deGrom, New York, 3.26.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 136; Strasburg, Washington, 115; deGrom, New York, 112; Ray, Arizona, 106; Castillo, Cincinnati, 103; Marquez, Colorado, 103; Wheeler, New York, 103; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 96; Corbin, Washington, 94.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Polanco, Minnesota, .332; Brantley, Houston, .315; Anderson, Chicago, .314; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .314; LeMahieu, New York, .313; Mancini, Baltimore, .309; Devers, Boston, .302; Martinez, Boston, .301; Bogaerts, Boston, .301; Merrifield, Kansas City, .300.

RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 56; Betts, Boston, 55; Devers, Boston, 52; Choo, Texas, 51; Mancini, Baltimore, 50; Encarnacion, New York, 49; Merrifield, Kansas City, 49.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Soler, Kansas City, 51; Bregman, Houston, 50; Encarnacion, New York, 50; Santana, Seattle, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; Bogaerts, Boston, 48; Pence, Texas, 48.

HITS—Polanco, Minnesota, 91; Merrifield, Kansas City, 90; Brantley, Houston, 86; Devers, Boston, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Mancini, Baltimore, 84; Semien, Oakland, 83; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Santana, Seattle, 79.

DOUBLES—Bogaerts, Boston, 22; Castellanos, Detroit, 22; Brantley, Houston, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Polanco, Minnesota, 21; Abreu, Chicago, 19.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4.

HOME RUNS—Encarnacion, New York, 22; Bregman, Houston, 20; Sanchez, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Soler, Kansas City, 19.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Smith, Seattle, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Andrus, Texas, 14; Villar, Baltimore, 14; Gordon, Seattle, 13; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 13; Hamilton, Kansas City, 12.

PITCHING—Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1.

ERA—Giolito, Chicago, 2.22; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.24; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.37; Verlander, Houston, 2.59; Minor, Texas, 2.63; Montas, Oakland, 2.85; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.86; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.00; Tanaka, New York, 3.23; Stroman, Toronto, 3.23.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 140; Verlander, Houston, 133; Sale, Boston, 130; Bauer, Cleveland, 117; Boyd, Detroit, 112; Bieber, Cleveland, 108; Morton, Tampa Bay, 107; Lynn, Texas, 102; Snell, Tampa Bay, 101; Minor, Texas, 99.

