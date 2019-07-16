NL LEADERS

BATTING—McNeil, New York, .349; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .341; Yelich, Milwaukee, .332; Blackmon, Colorado, .320; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .311; KMarte, Arizona, .310; Rendon, Washington, .309; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Dahl, Colorado, .304; Freeman, Atlanta, .302.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 76; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 72; Freeman, Atlanta, 72; Bryant, Chicago, 71; Story, Colorado, 70; Bell, Pittsburgh, 69; Blackmon, Colorado, 69; Yelich, Milwaukee, 68; Rendon, Washington, 67; 2 tied at 62.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 75; Freeman, Atlanta, 74; Arenado, Colorado, 70; Alonso, New York, 69; Escobar, Arizona, 68; Yelich, Milwaukee, 68; Muncy, Los Angeles, 64; Baez, Chicago, 63; Hosmer, San Diego, 63.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 114; KMarte, Arizona, 113; Freeman, Atlanta, 112; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 110; Albies, Atlanta, 108; Baez, Chicago, 107; Yelich, Milwaukee, 107; Blackmon, Colorado, 106; 2 tied at 105.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Bryant, Chicago, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Harper, Philadelphia, 25; Baez, Chicago, 24; Dahl, Colorado, 24; McNeil, New York, 24; Peralta, Arizona, 24; Desmond, Colorado, 23; Rendon, Washington, 23.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 6; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 8 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 33; Yelich, Milwaukee, 32; Alonso, New York, 30; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Reyes, San Diego, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 24; 2 tied at 23.

STOLEN BASES—Yelich, Milwaukee, 22; Dyson, Arizona, 20; Turner, Washington, 17; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 14; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Wong, St. Louis, 14; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13; Robles, Washington, 13; 2 tied at 12.

PITCHING—Strasburg, Washington, 11-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Castillo, Cincinnati, 9-3; Gray, Colorado, 9-6; Lester, Chicago, 9-6; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.78; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.24; Scherzer, Washington, 2.30; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.41; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.89; Greinke, Arizona, 2.95; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.00; deGrom, New York, 3.21; Corbin, Washington, 3.39.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 181; Ray, Arizona, 145; Strasburg, Washington, 144; deGrom, New York, 144; Corbin, Washington, 139; Castillo, Cincinnati, 134; Nola, Philadelphia, 133; Wheeler, New York, 130; Marquez, Colorado, 128; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 126.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .331; Devers, Boston, .326; Brantley, Houston, .323; Anderson, Chicago, .317; Polanco, Minnesota, .311; Merrifield, Kansas City, .307; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Trout, Los Angeles, .305; Moncada, Chicago, .305; Alberto, Baltimore, .303.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 74; Bogaerts, Boston, 73; Devers, Boston, 72; Merrifield, Kansas City, 66; Bregman, Houston, 65; LeMahieu, New York, 65; CSantana, Cleveland, 64; Semien, Oakland, 63; 2 tied at 62.

RBI—Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 72; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Devers, Boston, 66; LeMahieu, New York, 64; DSantana, Seattle, 64; Soler, Kansas City, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; 2 tied at 59.

HITS—Merrifield, Kansas City, 122; Devers, Boston, 118; LeMahieu, New York, 117; Polanco, Minnesota, 115; Brantley, Houston, 113; Bogaerts, Boston, 107; Semien, Oakland, 106; DSantana, Seattle, 104; Andrus, Texas, 103; Betts, Boston, 100.

DOUBLES—Castellanos, Detroit, 31; Bogaerts, Boston, 29; Devers, Boston, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 26; Brantley, Houston, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Chapman, Oakland, 24; AGordon, Kansas City, 24; Polanco, Minnesota, 24; 2 tied at 23.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 5 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; Sanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; 7 tied at 21.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 30; Smith, Seattle, 25; Andrus, Texas, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 19; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Villar, Baltimore, 17; DGordon, Seattle, 16; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14.

PITCHING—Lynn, Texas, 12-4; German, New York, 11-2; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-4; 5 tied at 9.

ERA—Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.35; Minor, Texas, 2.73; Verlander, Houston, 2.99; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.06; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.10; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Giolito, Chicago, 3.23; Cole, Houston, 3.23; Stroman, Toronto, 3.25; Miley, Houston, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 183; Bauer, Cleveland, 160; Sale, Boston, 160; Verlander, Houston, 160; Boyd, Detroit, 152; Bieber, Cleveland, 150; Morton, Tampa Bay, 148; Lynn, Texas, 134; Snell, Tampa Bay, 126; Giolito, Chicago, 125.

