NL LEADERS

BATTING—Gennett, Cincinnati, .317; Yelich, Milwaukee, .316; Zobrist, Chicago, .313; Markakis, Atlanta, .311; Cain, Milwaukee, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .303; Freeman, Atlanta, .303; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .300; Arenado, Colorado, .297; Rendon, Washington, .296.

RUNS—Blackmon, Colorado, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97; Carpenter, St. Louis, 94; Albies, Atlanta, 92; Harper, Washington, 90; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 89; Arenado, Colorado, 88; Baez, Chicago, 88; Turner, Washington, 88; Freeman, Atlanta, 87.

RBI—Baez, Chicago, 100; Suarez, Cincinnati, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 97; Story, Colorado, 95; Arenado, Colorado, 93; Rizzo, Chicago, 91; Harper, Washington, 89; Markakis, Atlanta, 87; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 86; Yelich, Milwaukee, 86.

HITS—Markakis, Atlanta, 171; Gennett, Cincinnati, 166; Freeman, Atlanta, 165; Peraza, Cincinnati, 161; Yelich, Milwaukee, 160; Story, Colorado, 159; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 158; Turner, Washington, 156; Baez, Chicago, 155; Castro, Miami, 155.

DOUBLES—Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Carpenter, St. Louis, 39; Story, Colorado, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 37; Rendon, Washington, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 34; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 32; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 31.

TRIPLES—KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Rosario, New York, 7; 3 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Harper, Washington, 31; Story, Colorado, 31; Suarez, Cincinnati, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 29.

STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 37; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Jankowski, San Diego, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.

PITCHING—Scherzer, Washington, 17-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-4; Lester, Chicago, 15-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-6; Freeland, Colorado, 14-7; Godley, Arizona, 14-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 14-4; Greinke, Arizona, 13-9; 3 tied at 12.

ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.29; Scherzer, Washington, 2.31; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.75; Freeland, Colorado, 2.91; Corbin, Arizona, 3.01; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.06; Greinke, Arizona, 3.08; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.15; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.37.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 271; deGrom, New York, 230; Corbin, Arizona, 223; Nola, Philadelphia, 196; Marquez, Colorado, 184; Greinke, Arizona, 180; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 179; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 172; Godley, Arizona, 170; 2 tied at 168.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Betts, Boston, .341; Martinez, Boston, .332; Altuve, Houston, .316; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .306; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Smith, Tampa Bay, .302; Bregman, Houston, .299; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297.

RUNS—Lindor, Cleveland, 117; Betts, Boston, 113; Martinez, Boston, 103; Bregman, Houston, 98; Benintendi, Boston, 97; Ramirez, Cleveland, 96; Trout, Los Angeles, 89; Chapman, Oakland, 88; Springer, Houston, 87; Stanton, New York, 87.

RBI—Martinez, Boston, 117; Davis, Oakland, 108; Bregman, Houston, 97; Ramirez, Cleveland, 97; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; Lowrie, Oakland, 89; Cruz, Seattle, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 85; 2 tied at 84.

HITS—Martinez, Boston, 171; Lindor, Cleveland, 165; Merrifield, Kansas City, 165; Segura, Seattle, 165; Betts, Boston, 162; Castellanos, Detroit, 160; Bregman, Houston, 159; Rosario, Minnesota, 156; Brantley, Cleveland, 154; Benintendi, Boston, 151.

DOUBLES—Bregman, Houston, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Betts, Boston, 40; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Andujar, New York, 38; Piscotty, Oakland, 38; 5 tied at 37.

TRIPLES—Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Jones, Detroit, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 41; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 35; Cruz, Seattle, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Bregman, Houston, 30; 2 tied at 29.

STOLEN BASES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Smith, Tampa Bay, 30; Ramirez, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; 3 tied at 20.

PITCHING—Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 18-5; Severino, New York, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5.

ERA—Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.75; Cole, Houston, 2.86; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.11; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Fiers, Oakland, 3.36; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.41.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 251; Verlander, Houston, 248; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 202; Carrasco, Cleveland, 201; Paxton, Seattle, 194; Kluber, Cleveland, 190; Morton, Houston, 188; Snell, Tampa Bay, 186.

