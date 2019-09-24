NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING—K.Marte, Arizona, .329; Yelich, Milwaukee, .329; Rendon, Washington, .324; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .318; Blackmon, Colorado, .317; McNeil, New York, .316; Arenado, Colorado, .315; Newman, Pittsburgh, .310; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .302; T.Turner, Washington, .297.

RUNS—Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 127; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 118; Rendon, Washington, 115; Freeman, Atlanta, 112; Blackmon, Colorado, 109; Bryant, Chicago, 108; Soto, Washington, 107; Story, Colorado, 107; Eaton, Washington, 100; Yelich, Milwaukee, 100.

RBI—Rendon, Washington, 124; Freeman, Atlanta, 121; Arenado, Colorado, 118; E.Escobar, Arizona, 118; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; P.Alonso, New York, 115; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 114; Soto, Washington, 108; Harper, Philadelphia, 108; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 102.

HITS—K.Marte, Arizona, 187; Albies, Atlanta, 183; Arenado, Colorado, 180; Blackmon, Colorado, 178; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 175; Freeman, Atlanta, 174; Rendon, Washington, 173; A.Rosario, New York, 170; Story, Colorado, 169; E.Escobar, Arizona, 167.

DOUBLES—Rendon, Washington, 43; Albies, Atlanta, 42; Blackmon, Colorado, 42; Seager, Los Angeles, 41; J.Báez, Chicago, 38; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; McNeil, New York, 37; Pillar, San Francisco, 37; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 37; Segura, Philadelphia, 37.

TRIPLES—E.Escobar, Arizona, 10; K.Marte, Arizona, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 7; Ervin, Cincinnati, 7; A.Frazier, Pittsburgh, 7; A.Rosario, New York, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 6; Edman, St. Louis, 6; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6.

HOME RUNS—P.Alonso, New York, 50; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 48; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 46; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 41; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Schwarber, Chicago, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37.

STOLEN BASES—Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; T.Turner, Washington, 34; J.Dyson, Arizona, 30; Yelich, Milwaukee, 30; Robles, Washington, 26; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 25; Wong, St. Louis, 24; Story, Colorado, 21; Margot, San Diego, 20; Cain, Milwaukee, 18; A.Rosario, New York, 18.

PITCHING—Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 17-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 16-7; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 15-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-7; Corbin, Washington, 14-7; Wainwright, St. Louis, 14-9; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 13-5.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.41; deGrom, New York, 2.51; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.60; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 2.80; Scherzer, Washington, 2.81; Flaherty, St. Louis, 2.96; Corbin, Washington, 3.05; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.15; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.25; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 3.25.

STRIKEOUTS—deGrom, New York, 248; Strasburg, Washington, 241; Scherzer, Washington, 233; Corbin, Washington, 230; Darvish, Chicago, 229; Ray, Arizona, 225; Nola, Philadelphia, 220; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 218; Flaherty, St. Louis, 214; Buehler, Los Angeles, 207.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING—Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .334; LeMahieu, New York, .329; Moncada, Chicago, .316; Brantley, Houston, .315; Alberto, Baltimore, .308; Devers, Boston, .308; Gurriel, Houston, .305; Bogaerts, Boston, .304; Cruz, Minnesota, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 133; Devers, Boston, 123; Semien, Oakland, 120; Bregman, Houston, 117; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; C.Santana, Cleveland, 109; LeMahieu, New York, 108; Villar, Baltimore, 108; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Polanco, Minnesota, 106.

RBI—J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Devers, Boston, 113; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Bogaerts, Boston, 110; Bregman, Houston, 108; Cruz, Minnesota, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102; Martinez, Boston, 100.

HITS—Merrifield, Kansas City, 200; Devers, Boston, 192; LeMahieu, New York, 192; Polanco, Minnesota, 184; Semien, Oakland, 183; Bogaerts, Boston, 181; Brantley, Houston, 176; J.Abreu, Chicago, 172; Betts, Boston, 172; Villar, Baltimore, 170.

DOUBLES—Bogaerts, Boston, 51; Devers, Boston, 50; Semien, Oakland, 42; Benintendi, Boston, 40; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Polanco, Minnesota, 40; Brantley, Houston, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 39.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 39; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

STOLEN BASES—M.Smith, Seattle, 45; Mondesi, Kansas City, 43; Villar, Baltimore, 38; Andrus, Texas, 28; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Pham, Tampa Bay, 23; DeShields, Texas, 22; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19.

PITCHING—Verlander, Houston, 20-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Lynn, Texas, 15-11.

ERA—Verlander, Houston, 2.53; G.Cole, Houston, 2.61; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.15; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.24; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Minor, Texas, 3.52; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.53; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.71; Lynn, Texas, 3.76; Bauer, Cincinnati, 3.79.

STRIKEOUTS—G.Cole, Houston, 302; Verlander, Houston, 288; Bieber, Cleveland, 252; Lynn, Texas, 236; Boyd, Detroit, 234; Morton, Tampa Bay, 231; Giolito, Chicago, 228; Sale, Boston, 218; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 199; Minor, Texas, 191.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments