NL Leaders

BATTING—Rendon, Washington, .337; Yelich, Milwaukee, .330; K.Marte, Arizona, .328; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .328; McNeil, New York, .325; Blackmon, Colorado, .318; Newman, Pittsburgh, .312; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .306; Freeman, Atlanta, .301; W.Ramos, New York, .301; T.Turner, Washington, .301.

RUNS—Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 116; Freeman, Atlanta, 110; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 108; Rendon, Washington, 108; Blackmon, Colorado, 102; Story, Colorado, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 100; Soto, Washington, 98; Bryant, Chicago, 97; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 97.

RBI—Freeman, Atlanta, 116; Rendon, Washington, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Arenado, Colorado, 108; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 105; Soto, Washington, 101; Harper, Philadelphia, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.

HITS—K.Marte, Arizona, 178; Blackmon, Colorado, 167; Freeman, Atlanta, 167; Albies, Atlanta, 166; Arenado, Colorado, 165; Rendon, Washington, 164; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 163; Yelich, Milwaukee, 161; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 159; A.Rosario, New York, 158.

DOUBLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 41; Rendon, Washington, 41; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Seager, Los Angeles, 39; J.Báez, Chicago, 38; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Pillar, San Francisco, 36; Bryant, Chicago, 35; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 35; Segura, Philadelphia, 35.

TRIPLES—E.Escobar, Arizona, 10; K.Marte, Arizona, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 7; A.Frazier, Pittsburgh, 7; A.Rosario, New York, 7; Ervin, Cincinnati, 6; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6.

HOME RUNS—P.Alonso, New York, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 44; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Schwarber, Chicago, 35.

STOLEN BASES—Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 34; T.Turner, Washington, 31; J.Dyson, Arizona, 30; Yelich, Milwaukee, 30; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 25; Robles, Washington, 24; Story, Colorado, 20; Wong, St. Louis, 20; Margot, San Diego, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 16; A.Rosario, New York, 16; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16.

PITCHING—Fried, Atlanta, 16-4; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-5; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.45; Scherzer, Washington, 2.56; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.67; deGrom, New York, 2.71; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 2.75; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Flaherty, St. Louis, 2.99; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.06; Corbin, Washington, 3.16; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 3.21.

STRIKEOUTS—deGrom, New York, 231; Strasburg, Washington, 222; Scherzer, Washington, 216; Corbin, Washington, 210; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 208; Nola, Philadelphia, 207; Ray, Arizona, 207; Flaherty, St. Louis, 196; Buehler, Los Angeles, 190; Darvish, Chicago, 190.

AL Leaders

BATTING—Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .334; LeMahieu, New York, .326; Brantley, Houston, .323; Alberto, Baltimore, .321; Devers, Boston, .314; Altuve, Houston, .307; Martinez, Boston, .306; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Cruz, Minnesota, .305; Bogaerts, Boston, .304; Gurriel, Houston, .304.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 128; Devers, Boston, 116; Bregman, Houston, 111; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; Semien, Oakland, 105; Bogaerts, Boston, 102; LeMahieu, New York, 100; C.Santana, Cleveland, 99; Kepler, Minnesota, 96; Villar, Baltimore, 96.

RBI—J.Abreu, Chicago, 112; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Soler, Kansas City, 102; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 94; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

HITS—Merrifield, Kansas City, 185; Devers, Boston, 180; LeMahieu, New York, 175; Brantley, Houston, 170; Polanco, Minnesota, 170; Bogaerts, Boston, 168; Betts, Boston, 164; Semien, Oakland, 161; Martinez, Boston, 160; J.Abreu, Chicago, 158.

DOUBLES—Bogaerts, Boston, 49; Devers, Boston, 49; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Semien, Oakland, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; M.Chapman, Oakland, 35; Merrifield, Kansas City, 35.

TRIPLES—Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 41; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Torres, New York, 35; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; C.Santana, Cleveland, 33; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 32; M.Chapman, Oakland, 32.

STOLEN BASES—M.Smith, Seattle, 40; Mondesi, Kansas City, 37; Villar, Baltimore, 33; Andrus, Texas, 27; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; DeShields, Texas, 21; Lindor, Cleveland, 21; Pham, Tampa Bay, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19.

PITCHING—Verlander, Houston, 18-5; Germán, New York, 17-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; G.Cole, Houston, 16-5; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10.

ERA—Verlander, Houston, 2.52; G.Cole, Houston, 2.73; Minor, Texas, 3.08; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.17; Giolito, Chicago, 3.27; Miley, Houston, 3.35; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.60; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.73; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.78.

STRIKEOUTS—G.Cole, Houston, 281; Verlander, Houston, 264; Bieber, Cleveland, 241; Boyd, Detroit, 225; Morton, Tampa Bay, 219; Sale, Boston, 218; Giolito, Chicago, 216; Lynn, Texas, 209; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 183.

