NL LEADERS

BATTING—McNeil, New York, .345; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .336; Yelich, Milwaukee, .331; Blackmon, Colorado, .318; KMarte, Arizona, .313; Rendon, Washington, .311; Arenado, Colorado, .307; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .305; Dahl, Colorado, .303; Soto, Washington, .301.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Bryant, Chicago, 74; Freeman, Atlanta, 73; Story, Colorado, 73; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 72; Yelich, Milwaukee, 72; Bell, Pittsburgh, 71; Blackmon, Colorado, 70; Rendon, Washington, 68; 2 tied at 64.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Escobar, Arizona, 75; Freeman, Atlanta, 74; Yelich, Milwaukee, 73; Alonso, New York, 71; Arenado, Colorado, 71; Harper, Philadelphia, 67; Muncy, Los Angeles, 65; Rendon, Washington, 64.

HITS—KMarte, Arizona, 116; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 115; Arenado, Colorado, 112; Freeman, Atlanta, 112; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 111; Baez, Chicago, 109; Yelich, Milwaukee, 109; Albies, Atlanta, 108; Blackmon, Colorado, 108; Escobar, Arizona, 108.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Bryant, Chicago, 28; Harper, Philadelphia, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; McNeil, New York, 25; Rendon, Washington, 25; Baez, Chicago, 24; Dahl, Colorado, 24; Peralta, Arizona, 24; 2 tied at 23.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 6; KMarte, Arizona, 5; Rosario, New York, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 6 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; Alonso, New York, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Reyes, San Diego, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 25; 3 tied at 23.

STOLEN BASES—Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Dyson, Arizona, 21; Turner, Washington, 18; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 17; Robles, Washington, 15; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Wong, St. Louis, 14; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13; 2 tied at 12.

PITCHING—Strasburg, Washington, 11-4; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-1; Castillo, Cincinnati, 9-3; JGray, Colorado, 9-7; Lester, Chicago, 9-6; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.78; Scherzer, Washington, 2.30; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.41; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.89; Greinke, Arizona, 2.95; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.00; deGrom, New York, 3.21; Corbin, Washington, 3.39; SGray, Cincinnati, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 181; Ray, Arizona, 152; Strasburg, Washington, 144; deGrom, New York, 144; Corbin, Washington, 139; Castillo, Cincinnati, 134; Nola, Philadelphia, 133; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 133; Wheeler, New York, 130; Marquez, Colorado, 128.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .331; Devers, Boston, .326; Brantley, Houston, .324; Merrifield, Kansas City, .316; Bogaerts, Boston, .313; Polanco, Minnesota, .307; Alberto, Baltimore, .306; Trout, Los Angeles, .305; La Stella, Los Angeles, .300; Moncada, Chicago, .299.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 84; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Trout, Los Angeles, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Merrifield, Kansas City, 69; Bregman, Houston, 67; LeMahieu, New York, 66; Semien, Oakland, 66; CSantana, Cleveland, 65; Encarnacion, New York, 64.

RBI—Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 70; Soler, Kansas City, 67; Abreu, Chicago, 66; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DSantana, Seattle, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 63; Rosario, Minnesota, 61; 2 tied at 60.

HITS—Merrifield, Kansas City, 128; Devers, Boston, 121; LeMahieu, New York, 118; Brantley, Houston, 116; Polanco, Minnesota, 116; Bogaerts, Boston, 112; Semien, Oakland, 108; Betts, Boston, 104; DSantana, Seattle, 104; 2 tied at 103.

DOUBLES—Castellanos, Detroit, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; Devers, Boston, 28; Merrifield, Kansas City, 27; Brantley, Houston, 25; Chapman, Oakland, 25; AGordon, Kansas City, 25; Polanco, Minnesota, 25; 3 tied at 24.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 4 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; Sanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Chapman, Oakland, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; 7 tied at 21.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 26; Andrus, Texas, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Villar, Baltimore, 17; DGordon, Seattle, 16; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15.

PITCHING—Lynn, Texas, 12-5; German, New York, 11-2; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; Cole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; 4 tied at 9.

ERA—Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.35; Minor, Texas, 2.73; Verlander, Houston, 2.99; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.06; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.10; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Cole, Houston, 3.12; Giolito, Chicago, 3.23; Stroman, Toronto, 3.25; Miley, Houston, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 194; Bauer, Cleveland, 160; Sale, Boston, 160; Verlander, Houston, 160; Boyd, Detroit, 152; Bieber, Cleveland, 150; Morton, Tampa Bay, 148; Lynn, Texas, 140; Snell, Tampa Bay, 126; Giolito, Chicago, 125.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments