NL LEADERS

BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .455; Rendon, Washington, .433; Wong, St. Louis, .433; Freeman, Atlanta, .419; Peralta, Arizona, .413; Albies, Atlanta, .400; Ramos, New York, .400; Harper, Philadelphia, .385; Alonso, New York, .382; Cain, Milwaukee, .368.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 17; Rendon, Washington, 12; Yelich, Milwaukee, 11; Ahmed, Arizona, 10; KHernandez, Los Angeles, 10; 7 tied at 9.

RBI — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 13; Yelich, Milwaukee, 13; Braun, Milwaukee, 12; Alonso, New York, 11; KMarte, Arizona, 11; Franco, Philadelphia, 10; Muncy, Los Angeles, 10; 4 tied at 9.

HITS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; Peralta, Arizona, 19; Jones, Arizona, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Cain, Milwaukee, 14; 6 tied at 13.

DOUBLES — Peralta, Arizona, 8; Alonso, New York, 6; Ahmed, Arizona, 5; 8 tied at 4.

TRIPLES — Arenado, Colorado, 1; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 1; Blackmon, Colorado, 1; Dahl, Colorado, 1; Gonzalez, Pittsburgh, 1; CHernandez, Philadelphia, 1; Inciarte, Atlanta, 1; KMarte, Arizona, 1; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 1; McNeil, New York, 1; Muncy, Los Angeles, 1; Rosario, New York, 1; Tapia, Colorado, 1; Verdugo, Los Angeles, 1; Wong, St. Louis, 1.

HOME RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 5; Yelich, Milwaukee, 5; Baez, Chicago, 4; Jones, Arizona, 4; Rendon, Washington, 4; 19 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES — Turner, Washington, 4; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; 12 tied at 2.

PITCHINGChacin, Milwaukee, 2-0; Doolittle, Washington, 2-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2-0; Familia, New York, 2-0; Gant, St. Louis, 2-0; Lucchesi, San Diego, 2-0; Maeda, Los Angeles, 2-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0; 16 tied at 1.

ERA — Lucchesi, San Diego, 0.00; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 0.00; deGrom, New York, 0.00; Marquez, Colorado, 0.69; Eflin, Philadelphia, 0.75; Matz, New York, 0.87; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 1.39; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.42; Alcantara, Miami, 1.50; Wacha, St. Louis, 1.54.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 28; deGrom, New York, 24; Burnes, Milwaukee, 18; Castillo, Cincinnati, 17; Strasburg, Washington, 17; Archer, Pittsburgh, 15; Freeland, Colorado, 15; Smith, Miami, 15; 7 tied at 14.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Anderson, Chicago, .517; LeMahieu, New York, .429; CSantana, Cleveland, .419; Beckham, Seattle, .400; Trout, Los Angeles, .393; Garcia, Chicago, .375; Polanco, Minnesota, .375; Torres, New York, .371; Andrus, Texas, .366; Bregman, Houston, .343.

RUNS — Beckham, Seattle, 13; DSantana, Seattle, 10; 10 tied at 9.

RBI — DSantana, Seattle, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Beckham, Seattle, 11; Gallo, Texas, 11; Healy, Seattle, 11; Moncada, Chicago, 11; Bruce, Seattle, 10; Davis, Oakland, 10; Stewart, Detroit, 10; 5 tied at 9.

HITS — Beckham, Seattle, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Andrus, Texas, 15; Martinez, Boston, 14; DSantana, Seattle, 14; Semien, Oakland, 14; 5 tied at 13.

DOUBLES — Healy, Seattle, 7; Goodrum, Detroit, 6; Beckham, Seattle, 5; Gurriel, Houston, 5; Haniger, Seattle, 5; Castellanos, Detroit, 4; Guzman, Texas, 4; Moncada, Chicago, 4; Soler, Kansas City, 4; 16 tied at 3.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; Polanco, Minnesota, 2; 13 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS — Sanchez, New York, 6; Bruce, Seattle, 5; Davis, Oakland, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Beckham, Seattle, 4; Gallo, Texas, 4; Mancini, Baltimore, 4; DSantana, Seattle, 4; Vogelbach, Seattle, 4; 13 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 5; Pham, Tampa Bay, 5; Smith, Seattle, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Ramirez, Cleveland, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; 13 tied at 2.

PITCHING — Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; 13 tied at 2.

ERA — Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.00; Moore, Detroit, 0.00; Shoemaker, Toronto, 0.00; Bauer, Cleveland, 0.64; Zimmermann, Detroit, 0.66; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.75; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.82; Tanaka, New York, 1.46; 3 tied at 1.64.

STRIKEOUTS — Snell, Tampa Bay, 27; Rodon, Chicago, 24; Boyd, Detroit, 23; Clevinger, Cleveland, 22; Berrios, Minnesota, 21; Cole, Houston, 19; Stroman, Toronto, 18; Bauer, Cleveland, 17; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16; 3 tied at 15.

