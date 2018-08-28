NL LEADERS

BATTING—Gennett, Cincinnati, .311; Markakis, Atlanta, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .310; Yelich, Milwaukee, .310; Zobrist, Chicago, .309; Martinez, St. Louis, .309; Arenado, Colorado, .308; Cain, Milwaukee, .306; Peralta, Arizona, .302; Rendon, Washington, .299.

RUNS—Blackmon, Colorado, 95; Yelich, Milwaukee, 91; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Carpenter, St. Louis, 88; Harper, Washington, 84; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 82; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 81; 3 tied at 80.

RBI—Baez, Chicago, 97; Suarez, Cincinnati, 93; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Rizzo, Chicago, 86; Story, Colorado, 85; Harper, Washington, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 83; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 82; Freeman, Atlanta, 78.

HITS—Markakis, Atlanta, 159; Freeman, Atlanta, 157; Gennett, Cincinnati, 151; Peraza, Cincinnati, 151; Albies, Atlanta, 145; Yelich, Milwaukee, 145; 5 tied at 144.

DOUBLES—Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Rendon, Washington, 32; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 31; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 30; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 30.

TRIPLES—KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 5 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; 2 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20; Story, Colorado, 20.

PITCHING—Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; 4 tied at 11.

ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.10; Scherzer, Washington, 2.22; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.67; Greinke, Arizona, 2.94; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.37; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.44.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 249; deGrom, New York, 214; Corbin, Arizona, 207; Nola, Philadelphia, 177; Greinke, Arizona, 171; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 169; Gray, Colorado, 163; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 162; Marquez, Colorado, 160; Godley, Arizona, 157.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Martinez, Boston, .338; Betts, Boston, .336; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .313; Merrifield, Kansas City, .308; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .301.

RUNS—Lindor, Cleveland, 108; Betts, Boston, 105; Martinez, Boston, 98; Benintendi, Boston, 91; Ramirez, Cleveland, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Stanton, New York, 85; Rosario, Minnesota, 82; Chapman, Oakland, 81.

RBI—Martinez, Boston, 110; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 89; Bogaerts, Boston, 85; Bregman, Houston, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 82; Stanton, New York, 82; Cruz, Seattle, 79.

HITS—Martinez, Boston, 162; Lindor, Cleveland, 155; Merrifield, Kansas City, 155; Segura, Seattle, 155; Rosario, Minnesota, 150; Betts, Boston, 148; Castellanos, Detroit, 148; Brantley, Cleveland, 144; Bregman, Houston, 144; Altuve, Houston, 143.

DOUBLES—Bregman, Houston, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Andujar, New York, 37; Betts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Benintendi, Boston, 36; Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Martinez, Boston, 36.

TRIPLES—Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.

STOLEN BASES—Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Segura, Seattle, 19.

PITCHING—Severino, New York, 17-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; 6 tied at 12.

ERA—Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.85; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Fiers, Oakland, 3.15; Severino, New York, 3.27; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.30.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 234; Verlander, Houston, 229; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 189; Morton, Houston, 185; Carrasco, Cleveland, 178; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Kluber, Cleveland, 172; Snell, Tampa Bay, 168.

