NL LEADERS

BATTING—Freeman, Atlanta, .323; Markakis, Atlanta, .319; Arenado, Colorado, .310; Yelich, Milwaukee, .309; Martinez, St. Louis, .306; Gennett, Cincinnati, .305; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .303; Cain, Milwaukee, .301; Peralta, Arizona, .299; Almora, Chicago, .297.

RBI—Baez, Chicago, 89; Suarez, Cincinnati, 88; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 84; Story, Colorado, 83; Rizzo, Chicago, 78; Harper, Washington, 77; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77; Markakis, Atlanta, 76; Freeman, Atlanta, 75.

HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 27; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 25; Story, Colorado, 25.

STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Cain, Milwaukee, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Baez, Chicago, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18.

ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.81; Scherzer, Washington, 2.19; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.28; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.86; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 3.00; Freeland, Colorado, 3.02; Corbin, Arizona, 3.18; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.33; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 227; deGrom, New York, 195; Corbin, Arizona, 190; Greinke, Arizona, 158; Gray, Colorado, 157; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 153; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 152; Nola, Philadelphia, 149; Marquez, Colorado, 146; Godley, Arizona, 143.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Betts, Boston, .352; Martinez, Boston, .333; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Ramirez, Cleveland, .302; Simmons, Los Angeles, .301; Brantley, Cleveland, .300; 2 tied at .299.

RBI—Martinez, Boston, 104; Davis, Oakland, 93; Ramirez, Cleveland, 89; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Cruz, Seattle, 77; Stanton, New York, 77; Lowrie, Oakland, 76; Lindor, Cleveland, 75.

HOME RUNS—Martinez, Boston, 37; Ramirez, Cleveland, 36; Davis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27.

STOLEN BASES—Gordon, Seattle, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 26; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Betts, Boston, 24; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.

ERA—Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.52; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.68; Cole, Houston, 2.71; Morton, Houston, 2.88; Severino, New York, 3.27; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 219; Sale, Boston, 219; Verlander, Houston, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Severino, New York, 173; Morton, Houston, 171; Kluber, Cleveland, 160; Berrios, Minnesota, 157; Carrasco, Cleveland, 155.

