NL LEADERS

BATTING—Yelich, Milwaukee, .333; McNeil, New York, .331; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .328; Blackmon, Colorado, .319; Rendon, Washington, .317; KMarte, Arizona, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .305; Arenado, Colorado, .304; Dahl, Colorado, .302; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .295.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 86; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 84; Freeman, Atlanta, 82; Bryant, Chicago, 80; Yelich, Milwaukee, 78; Blackmon, Colorado, 77; Rendon, Washington, 77; Story, Colorado, 77; Bell, Pittsburgh, 74; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 74.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 88; Freeman, Atlanta, 82; Arenado, Colorado, 81; Escobar, Arizona, 81; Yelich, Milwaukee, 81; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 80; Rendon, Washington, 80; Alonso, New York, 77; Harper, Philadelphia, 72; 2 tied at 71.

HITS—KMarte, Arizona, 132; Freeman, Atlanta, 128; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 127; Arenado, Colorado, 125; Yelich, Milwaukee, 125; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 124; Albies, Atlanta, 122; Blackmon, Colorado, 122; Baez, Chicago, 122; Escobar, Arizona, 119.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Albies, Atlanta, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Dahl, Colorado, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 27; McNeil, New York, 27; 3 tied at 26.

TRIPLES—Escobar, Arizona, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; KMarte, Arizona, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; Dahl, Colorado, 5; Eaton, Washington, 5; Ervin, Cincinnati, 5; Story, Colorado, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Alonso, New York, 34; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Reyes, Cleveland, 27; Machado, San Diego, 26; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26.

STOLEN BASES—Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 25; Dyson, Arizona, 24; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Turner, Washington, 21; Robles, Washington, 17; Margot, San Diego, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 15; 4 tied at 14.

PITCHING—Strasburg, Washington, 14-4; Fried, Atlanta, 11-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Castillo, Cincinnati, 10-4; Gray, Colorado, 10-7; Greinke, Houston, 10-4; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-5; Marquez, Colorado, 10-5; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.66; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.37; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.63; deGrom, New York, 2.78; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.85; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.07; Corbin, Washington, 3.24; Strasburg, Washington, 3.26.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 174; Ray, Arizona, 173; Strasburg, Washington, 168; Corbin, Washington, 159; Nola, Philadelphia, 153; Castillo, Cincinnati, 151; Marquez, Colorado, 150; Darvish, Chicago, 141; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 140.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .332; Devers, Boston, .331; Brantley, Houston, .321; Bogaerts, Boston, .313; Alberto, Baltimore, .311; Lindor, Cleveland, .303; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Merrifield, Kansas City, .300; Polanco, Minnesota, .299; Gurriel, Houston, .299.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 99; Devers, Boston, 89; Bogaerts, Boston, 85; Trout, Los Angeles, 83; Semien, Oakland, 80; Bregman, Houston, 77; Merrifield, Kansas City, 75; LeMahieu, New York, 74; Encarnacion, New York, 73; 3 tied at 70.

RBI—Trout, Los Angeles, 86; Devers, Boston, 84; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Encarnacion, New York, 74; Abreu, Chicago, 73; Kepler, Minnesota, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 73; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 70; Gurriel, Houston, 68.

HITS—Devers, Boston, 142; Merrifield, Kansas City, 138; Bogaerts, Boston, 130; LeMahieu, New York, 130; Brantley, Houston, 128; Polanco, Minnesota, 128; Betts, Boston, 122; Gurriel, Houston, 121; Semien, Oakland, 121; Martinez, Boston, 118.

DOUBLES—Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Buxton, Minnesota, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Polanco, Minnesota, 29; Benintendi, Boston, 28; Betts, Boston, 28; Brantley, Houston, 28; 4 tied at 27.

TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Santana, Texas, 5; 5 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Nunez, Baltimore, 25; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; 4 tied at 24.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 29; Villar, Baltimore, 23; Andrus, Texas, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16; 2 tied at 15.

PITCHING—Verlander, Houston, 14-4; German, New York, 13-2; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-4; Cole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; 5 tied at 10.

ERA—Verlander, Houston, 2.73; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.78; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.80; Cole, Houston, 2.94; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Miley, Houston, 3.06; Minor, Texas, 3.21; Giolito, Chicago, 3.39; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.40; Fiers, Oakland, 3.54.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 212; Verlander, Houston, 196; Sale, Boston, 189; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Boyd, Detroit, 178; Bieber, Cleveland, 174; Morton, Tampa Bay, 165; Lynn, Texas, 160; Giolito, Chicago, 150; Minor, Texas, 141.

