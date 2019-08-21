NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING — Yelich, Milwaukee, .333; McNeil, New York, .332; Blackmon, Colorado, .329; B. Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .323; Rendon, Washington, .322; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .320; K. Marte, Arizona, .319; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Arenado, Colorado, .302; Dahl, Colorado, .302.

RUNS — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 105; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; Freeman, Atlanta, 99; Blackmon, Colorado, 95; Story, Colorado, 91; Bryant, Chicago, 89; Rendon, Washington, 89; Yelich, Milwaukee, 88; Eaton, Washington, 85; S. Marte, Pittsburgh, 85; Muncy, Los Angeles, 85.

RBI — Freeman, Atlanta, 102; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; E. Escobar, Arizona, 100; Rendon, Washington, 98; Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; P. Alonso, New York, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Harper, Philadelphia, 90; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Muncy, Los Angeles, 86.

HITS — K. Marte, Arizona, 154; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 152; Blackmon, Colorado, 150; Freeman, Atlanta, 149; Albies, Atlanta, 148; Arenado, Colorado, 143; Yelich, Milwaukee, 142; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 141; J. Báez, Chicago, 140; Hosmer, San Diego, 139.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 34; J. Báez, Chicago, 34; Rendon, Washington, 34; Seager, Los Angeles, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; B. Anderson, Miami, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Bryant, Chicago, 32; Harper, Philadelphia, 31; McNeil, New York, 31; Pillar, San Francisco, 31.

TRIPLES — E.Escobar, Arizona, 10; K. Marte, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 7; A. Rosario, New York, 7; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Dahl, Colorado, 5; Ervin, Cincinnati, 5; S. Marte, Pittsburgh, 5; Story, Colorado, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5.

HOME RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; P. Alonso, New York, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; E. Suárez, Cincinnati, 34; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31.

STOLEN BASES — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 29; J. Dyson, Arizona, 27; T. Turner, Washington, 26; Yelich, Milwaukee, 24; S. Marte, Pittsburgh, 22; Robles, Washington, 19; Margot, San Diego, 17; Story, Colorado, 17; Wong, St. Louis, 17; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-3; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Dak. Hudson, St. Louis, 12-6; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; L. Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-5; Quintana, Chicago, 11-7.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.64; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.41; deGrom, New York, 2.61; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.71; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; S. Gray, Cincinnati, 2.92; L. Castillo, Cincinnati, 3.10; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.31; Corbin, Washington, 3.34.

STRIKEOUTS — deGrom, New York, 194; Strasburg, Washington, 191; Scherzer, Washington, 189; Ray, Arizona, 187; Corbin, Washington, 180; Nola, Philadelphia, 180; L. Castillo, Cincinnati, 175; Márquez, Colorado, 171; Darvish, Chicago, 168; Buehler, Los Angeles, 166.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .338; Brantley, Houston, .334; Devers, Boston, .329; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Martinez, Boston, .308; Gurriel, Houston, .306; Altuve, Houston, .302; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Merrifield, Kansas City, .299.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 115; Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 94; Semien, Oakland, 90; C. Santana, Cleveland, 89; Kepler, Minnesota, 87; LeMahieu, New York, 87; Merrifield, Kansas City, 84.

RBI — Devers, Boston, 101; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; J. Abreu, Chicago, 94; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84; Bregman, Houston, 83.

HITS — Devers, Boston, 167; Merrifield, Kansas City, 159; LeMahieu, New York, 157; Brantley, Houston, 156; Bogaerts, Boston, 151; Polanco, Minnesota, 149; Gurriel, Houston, 143; Martinez, Boston, 143; Betts, Boston, 141; Semien, Oakland, 139.

DOUBLES — Devers, Boston, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Brantley, Houston, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Betts, Boston, 35; Gurriel, Houston, 34; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Polanco, Minnesota, 33; Semien, Oakland, 33.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; M. Smith, Seattle, 7; Gardner, New York, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da. Santana, Texas, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Betts, Boston, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Semien, Oakland, 5.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Edw. Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 30; G. Torres, New York, 29; C. Santana, Cleveland, 29; M. Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

STOLEN BASES — M. Smith, Seattle, 34; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 28; Andrus, Texas, 25; Jo. Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 19; Hamilton, Atlanta, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; D. Gordon, Seattle, 17.

PITCHING — Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G. Cole, Houston, 14-5; E. Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Miley, Houston, 12-4.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.77; Verlander, Houston, 2.81; G. Cole, Houston, 2.87; Minor, Texas, 2.94; Miley, Houston, 3.18; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.26; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.37; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Fiers, Oakland, 3.46; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.50.

STRIKEOUTS — Verlander, Houston, 228; G. Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 218; Bieber, Cleveland, 207; Boyd, Detroit, 201; Morton, Tampa Bay, 194; Lynn, Texas, 187; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Giolito, Chicago, 182; Minor, Texas, 164.

