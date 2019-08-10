NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .336; Yelich, Milwaukee, .336; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .331; Blackmon, Colorado, .326; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .319; K. Marte, Arizona, .317; Rendon, Washington, .315; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Dahl, Colorado, .302.

RUNS — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 96; Freeman, Atlanta, 92; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 90; Blackmon, Colorado, 85; Bryant, Chicago, 85; Story, Colorado, 83; Baez, Chicago, 82; Rendon, Washington, 82; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; 3 tied at 78.

RBI — Escobar, Arizona, 93; Freeman, Atlanta, 92; Rendon, Washington, 90; Bell, Pittsburgh, 89; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 88; Alonso, New York, 85; Arenado, Colorado, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 84; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 79; Baez, Chicago, 79.

HITS — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 143; K. Marte, Arizona, 142; Albies, Atlanta, 141; Freeman, Atlanta, 139; Blackmon, Colorado, 135; Baez, Chicago, 135; Arenado, Colorado, 133; Yelich, Milwaukee, 133; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 129; McNeil, New York, 129.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Baez, Chicago, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Blackmon, Colorado, 29; McNeil, New York, 29; 5 tied at 28.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; KMarte, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 6 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; Alonso, New York, 38; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 37; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 31; Renfroe, San Diego, 30; Freeman, Atlanta, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; 4 tied at 27.

STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 26; Dyson, Arizona, 25; Turner, Washington, 24; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; S. Marte, Pittsburgh, 18; Robles, Washington, 17; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16; Margot, San Diego, 15; Story, Colorado, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 15.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 14-5; Fried, Atlanta, 13-4; Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 11-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; 9 tied at 10.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.53; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.46; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.63; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.77; deGrom, New York, 2.77; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.06; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.08; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.26.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; Ray, Arizona, 185; deGrom, New York, 182; Strasburg, Washington, 181; Nola, Philadelphia, 166; Castillo, Cincinnati, 164; Corbin, Washington, 164; Buehler, Los Angeles, 160; Darvish, Chicago, 158; Marquez, Colorado, 154.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .340; Brantley, Houston, .322; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; Devers, Boston, .316; Martinez, Boston, .310; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Lindor, Cleveland, .300; Trout, Los Angeles, .299.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 106; Devers, Boston, 95; Bogaerts, Boston, 91; Trout, Los Angeles, 89; Bregman, Houston, 86; Semien, Oakland, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 81; Merrifield, Kansas City, 79; Kepler, Minnesota, 78; C. Santana, Cleveland, 78.

RBI — Devers, Boston, 90; Trout, Los Angeles, 89; Bogaerts, Boston, 87; Abreu, Chicago, 83; Gurriel, Houston, 80; Soler, Kansas City, 80; LeMahieu, New York, 79; Rosario, Minnesota, 78; Kepler, Minnesota, 77; 2 tied at 76.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 150; Devers, Boston, 149; LeMahieu, New York, 145; Bogaerts, Boston, 138; Brantley, Houston, 137; Polanco, Minnesota, 136; Martinez, Boston, 133; Betts, Boston, 130; Semien, Oakland, 130; Gurriel, Houston, 126.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Devers, Boston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 34; Brantley, Houston, 32; Merrifield, Kansas City, 32; Polanco, Minnesota, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 30; Ramirez, Cleveland, 30; Semien, Oakland, 30.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; D. Santana, Texas, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Soler, Kansas City, 32; Kepler, Minnesota, 31; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 27; Mancini, Baltimore, 27; Martinez, Boston, 27; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; 6 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 31; Ramirez, Cleveland, 24; Villar, Baltimore, 24; Andrus, Texas, 23; Hamilton, Kansas City, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; 3 tied at 16.

PITCHING — German, New York, 15-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; Cole, Houston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-7; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-4; Giolito, Chicago, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.68; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.77; Cole, Houston, 2.87; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Miley, Houston, 2.99; Minor, Texas, 3.06; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.24; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Fiers, Oakland, 3.30; Giolito, Chicago, 3.44.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 206; Verlander, Houston, 206; Bieber, Cleveland, 193; Boyd, Detroit, 188; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Lynn, Texas, 178; Morton, Tampa Bay, 174; Giolito, Chicago, 158; Minor, Texas, 148.

