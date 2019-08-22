NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .332; Yelich, Milwaukee, .332; Blackmon, Colorado, .330; B. Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .325; Rendon, Washington, .323; K. Marte, Arizona, .319; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .317; Freeman, Atlanta, .304; Arenado, Colorado, .302; Dahl, Colorado, .302.

RUNS — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 106; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; Freeman, Atlanta, 99; Blackmon, Colorado, 95; Story, Colorado, 93; Bryant, Chicago, 91; Rendon, Washington, 90; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Eaton, Washington, 86; Muncy, Los Angeles, 86.

RBI — Freeman, Atlanta, 102; Rendon, Washington, 100; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; E. Escobar, Arizona, 100; Bell, Pittsburgh, 99; P. Alonso, New York, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Harper, Philadelphia, 92; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Muncy, Los Angeles, 87; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 87.

HITS — K. Marte, Arizona, 155; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 153; Blackmon, Colorado, 152; Freeman, Atlanta, 149; Albies, Atlanta, 148; Arenado, Colorado, 143; Yelich, Milwaukee, 143; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 141; J. Báez, Chicago, 141; Hosmer, San Diego, 140.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Seager, Los Angeles, 35; Blackmon, Colorado, 34; J. Báez, Chicago, 34; Rendon, Washington, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; B. Anderson, Miami, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Bryant, Chicago, 32; Harper, Philadelphia, 31; McNeil, New York, 31; Pillar, San Francisco, 31.

TRIPLES — E. Escobar, Arizona, 10; K. Marte, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 7; A. Rosario, New York, 7; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Dahl, Colorado, 5; Ervin, Cincinnati, 5; S. Marte, Pittsburgh, 5; Story, Colorado, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5.

HOME RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; P. Alonso, New York, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; E. Suárez, Cincinnati, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31.

STOLEN BASES — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 29; J. Dyson, Arizona, 27; T. Turner, Washington, 26; Yelich, Milwaukee, 24; S. Marte, Pittsburgh, 22; Robles, Washington, 19; Story, Colorado, 18; Margot, San Diego, 17; Wong, St. Louis, 17; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-3; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; L. Castillo, Cincinnati, 12-5; Dak. Hudson, St. Louis, 12-6; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Quintana, Chicago, 11-7.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.64; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.41; deGrom, New York, 2.61; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.71; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; S. Gray, Cincinnati, 2.92; L. Castillo, Cincinnati, 3.04; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.16; Corbin, Washington, 3.17.

STRIKEOUTS — deGrom, New York, 194; Strasburg, Washington, 191; Scherzer, Washington, 189; Ray, Arizona, 187; Corbin, Washington, 184; Nola, Philadelphia, 180; L. Castillo, Cincinnati, 179; Darvish, Chicago, 176; Buehler, Los Angeles, 174; Márquez, Colorado, 171.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Brantley, Houston, .334; LeMahieu, New York, .334; Devers, Boston, .329; Alberto, Baltimore, .317; Martinez, Boston, .308; Bogaerts, Boston, .306; Gurriel, Houston, .304; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Altuve, Houston, .299; Merrifield, Kansas City, .299.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 116; Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 94; C. Santana, Cleveland, 91; Semien, Oakland, 91; Kepler, Minnesota, 87; LeMahieu, New York, 87; Merrifield, Kansas City, 85.

RBI — Devers, Boston, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; J. Abreu, Chicago, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84; Bregman, Houston, 83.

HITS — Devers, Boston, 168; Merrifield, Kansas City, 160; LeMahieu, New York, 157; Brantley, Houston, 156; Bogaerts, Boston, 151; Polanco, Minnesota, 150; Martinez, Boston, 144; Gurriel, Houston, 143; Betts, Boston, 142; Semien, Oakland, 140.

DOUBLES — Devers, Boston, 47; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Brantley, Houston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Betts, Boston, 36; Gurriel, Houston, 34; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Polanco, Minnesota, 33; Semien, Oakland, 33.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M. Smith, Seattle, 8; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Gardner, New York, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da. Santana, Texas, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Betts, Boston, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Semien, Oakland, 5.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Edw. Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 30; C. Santana, Cleveland, 30; G. Torres, New York, 29; M. Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

STOLEN BASES — M. Smith, Seattle, 34; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 28; Andrus, Texas, 25; Jo. Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; D. Gordon, Seattle, 18; Hamilton, Atlanta, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18.

PITCHING — Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G. Cole, Houston, 14-5; E. Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Fiers, Oakland, 12-3.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.77; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.85; G. Cole, Houston, 2.87; Minor, Texas, 3.17; Miley, Houston, 3.18; Giolito, Chicago, 3.20; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.26; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.37; Fiers, Oakland, 3.46; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.57.

STRIKEOUTS — Verlander, Houston, 239; G. Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 218; Bieber, Cleveland, 207; Boyd, Detroit, 201; Morton, Tampa Bay, 197; Giolito, Chicago, 194; Lynn, Texas, 187; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 171.

