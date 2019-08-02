NL LEADERS

BATTING—Yelich, Milwaukee, .332; McNeil, New York, .331; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .331; Blackmon, Colorado, .319; Rendon, Washington, .317; KMarte, Arizona, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .305; Arenado, Colorado, .304; Dahl, Colorado, .302; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .295.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 88; Freeman, Atlanta, 85; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 83; Arenado, Colorado, 81; Escobar, Arizona, 81; Yelich, Milwaukee, 81; Rendon, Washington, 80; Alonso, New York, 77; Harper, Philadelphia, 72.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 35; Alonso, New York, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Reyes, Cleveland, 27.

STOLEN BASES—Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 25; Dyson, Arizona, 24; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Turner, Washington, 21; Robles, Washington, 17; Margot, San Diego, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 15.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.53; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.37; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.63; deGrom, New York, 2.78; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.85; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.07; Corbin, Washington, 3.24; Strasburg, Washington, 3.26.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 174; Ray, Arizona, 173; Strasburg, Washington, 168; Corbin, Washington, 159; Nola, Philadelphia, 153; Castillo, Cincinnati, 151; Marquez, Colorado, 150; Wheeler, New York, 144; Darvish, Chicago, 141.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .332; Devers, Boston, .327; Brantley, Houston, .320; Bogaerts, Boston, .317; Alberto, Baltimore, .315; Lindor, Cleveland, .305; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Merrifield, Kansas City, .300; Polanco, Minnesota, .299; Narvaez, Seattle, .296.

RBI—Trout, Los Angeles, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Devers, Boston, 84; Abreu, Chicago, 74; Encarnacion, New York, 74; Kepler, Minnesota, 74; Soler, Kansas City, 73; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 71; Gurriel, Houston, 68.

HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 26.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 29; Villar, Baltimore, 23; Andrus, Texas, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16.

ERA—Verlander, Houston, 2.73; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.78; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.80; Cole, Houston, 2.87; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Miley, Houston, 3.06; Minor, Texas, 3.21; Giolito, Chicago, 3.39; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.40; Fiers, Oakland, 3.54.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 216; Verlander, Houston, 196; Sale, Boston, 189; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Boyd, Detroit, 178; Bieber, Cleveland, 174; Morton, Tampa Bay, 165; Lynn, Texas, 160; Giolito, Chicago, 150; Minor, Texas, 141.

